Who Is Freddie Prinze Jr.? Freddie James Prinze Jr. is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter, recognized for his captivating presence in youth-oriented films. He effortlessly transitioned from teen heartthrob to versatile performer, leaving a lasting impact. Prinze first gained widespread attention starring in the 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, which quickly became a major box office success. This breakout role cemented his status as a prominent figure in late 1990s Hollywood cinema.

Full Name Freddie James Prinze Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Sarah Michelle Gellar Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican American Education La Cueva High School Father Freddie Prinze Sr. Mother Katherine Elaine Prinze Kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, Rocky James Prinze

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Freddie James Prinze Jr. is the only child of Katherine Elaine Prinze and actor Freddie Prinze Sr. After his father’s passing, he was raised by his mother in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He grew up Catholic and learned to speak Spanish, embracing his Puerto Rican heritage. He attended La Cueva High School, graduating in 1994, and fostered an early interest in acting through school productions and the Albuquerque Children’s Theatre. This passion ultimately led him to pursue a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances led Freddie James Prinze Jr. to his enduring marriage with actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. They initially met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 before beginning to date in 2000. Prinze and Gellar married on September 1, 2002, and share two children: daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze and son Rocky James Prinze. The couple, known for maintaining a private family life, frequently collaborate on various projects.

Career Highlights Freddie James Prinze Jr. achieved significant acclaim with his breakthrough performance in the 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, a major box office hit. He followed this with other popular teen films like She’s All That, solidifying his status as a leading man. Beyond acting, Prinze launched into production, co-creating and executive producing the ABC sitcom Freddie. He also contributed as a writer and producer for WWE, demonstrating his diverse creative involvement in entertainment. His work garnered a Teen Choice Award for She’s All That and a Behind the Voice Actors Award for his role as Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels, cementing Prinze as a versatile talent across genres.