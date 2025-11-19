Who Is Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan is an American actress and producer, celebrated for her distinctive ability to blend vulnerability with sharp comedic timing. She defined the romantic comedy genre for an entire generation. Her breakout role came in the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally, where her iconic diner scene became a cultural touchstone. The film cemented her status as “America’s Sweetheart.”

Full Name Meg Ryan Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Polish, German, Irish, Slavic American Education Bethel High School, University of Connecticut, New York University Father Harry Hyra Mother Susan Jordan Siblings Andrew Hyra, Dana Hyra, Annie Hyra Kids Jack Henry Quaid, Daisy True Ryan

Early Life and Education Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, to a family of educators; her mother, Susan Jordan, was an English teacher and former actress, and her father, Harry Hyra, taught mathematics. Her childhood involved three siblings, including musician Andrew Hyra. She attended Bethel High School, graduating in 1979, and pursued journalism at the University of Connecticut before transferring to New York University. While in college, she started acting in television commercials to earn money, eventually leaving university to commit to her acting career.

Notable Relationships Meg Ryan’s public relationships include a significant marriage to actor Dennis Quaid, lasting from 1991 to 2001, with whom she shares a son. She was also romantically involved with Russell Crowe during the filming of Proof of Life. Ryan shares her son, Jack Henry Quaid, with Dennis Quaid, and adopted a daughter, Daisy True Ryan, from China in 2006. She was engaged to musician John Mellencamp in 2018, though they ended their engagement in 2019.

Career Highlights Meg Ryan achieved widespread recognition through her starring role in the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, earning a Golden Globe nomination. She further solidified her status in the genre with the immensely popular Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, both co-starring Tom Hanks. Beyond acting, Ryan ventured into directing with the 2015 drama Ithaca, in which she also starred, marking a shift in her creative pursuits. She also co-founded her own production company, Fandango Films, later Prufrock Pictures.