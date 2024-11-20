Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Creepy Man Invites A College Freshman At A Career Fair For Dinner, Faces The Wrath Of Her Sister
Entitled People, Social Issues

Creepy Man Invites A College Freshman At A Career Fair For Dinner, Faces The Wrath Of Her Sister

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the ultimate sibling rule: you can mess with each other all you want, but the moment someone else dares to, you’ll stop at nothing to defend them.

That’s exactly what one woman on Reddit did after a creepy older man harassed her teenage sister. Instead of letting it slide, she took matters into her own hands and made sure he regretted every inappropriate action.

Scroll down to see how her swift revenge unfolded.

What should have been an exciting first career fair for a young woman was ruined by an older man who harassed her

Image credits: Dave Brenner, SEAS (not the actual photo)

However, as soon as her older sister heard about it, she wasted no time making sure he paid the price

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Magnet.me (not the actual photo)

Image source: indicat7

Commenters praised the author for protecting her sister

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% kudos for the OP's prompt actions. What a fabulous sibling to have. 😎😎

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% kudos for the OP's prompt actions. What a fabulous sibling to have. 😎😎

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda