Moms Turn Into Mean Girls By Not Inviting 2YO And His Mom For Play Dates, Woman In Disbelief
Entitled People, Social Issues

Moms Turn Into Mean Girls By Not Inviting 2YO And His Mom For Play Dates, Woman In Disbelief

I am sure that many of us have come across the mean girls’ or mean boys’ clique during our school days, but we wouldn’t expect to encounter them as adults, right? Wrong! Some people never really give up childhood playground politics, no matter how old they get!

Just like the mean moms that the original poster (OP) encountered, who purposely exclude her and her 2-year-old son from playdates. She can’t believe how immature they are, but feels bad that her son is blocked from playing with his friends, so she ranted online, seeking support.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    No matter how old they grow, some people simply refuse to give up their playground politics

    A concerned woman in a blue shirt, reacting to being excluded from play dates, highlighting mean girl behavior among moms.

    Image credits: Alexander Dummer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The 30-year-old poster used to have playdates with some of the mothers of kids from her 2-year-old son’s school, but it stopped one day

    Text reads, "Mum is blocking my 2yo's invites to play dates," discussing mean girls and disbelief.

    Text image about moms and breakfast outings after the school run, discussing familiarity with other moms.

    Text describing exclusion from play dates among moms, showing disbelief.

    Text image about a mom not speaking suddenly, disbelief over exclusion from play dates.

    Image credits: SerialLurker997

    Moms and kids at a park, discussing play dates, highlighting social dynamics.

    Image credits: Alex P / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She found out from one of the mothers that the rest often plan playdates but purposely exclude her from those

    Text message revealing moms excluded from playdates, escalating to larger soft play events at school.

    Text message conversation about play date exclusion, highlighting mean moms and social dynamics.

    Text expressing disbelief over moms excluding a toddler and his mom from play dates.

    Text expressing frustration over a son's exclusion from play dates due to deliberate blocking by other moms.

    Text expressing disbelief at a mom excluding a 2-year-old boy from playdates with friends during holidays.

    Image credits: SerialLurker997

    Children play with colorful blocks on green carpet; moms not inviting others for play dates.

    Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She thinks that this is outrageous as this also blocks her son from playing with his friends during the holidays

    Text discussing a mom's disbelief over play date exclusions, involving disagreements and feelings of being sidelined.

    Text complaining about moms not inviting a 2-year-old for play dates, expressing disbelief and outrage.

    Text questioning exclusion from play dates, expressing disbelief at moms' actions.

    Text expressing disbelief about social exclusion among moms and playdates.

    Image credits: SerialLurker997

    The poster is also in disbelief that these women actually have the time to play all these playground politics when all of them are adults

    Today, we dive into some mean mom drama that has really disturbed the poster as it also involves her 2-year-old son. She gives us a little background information that she has play dates with some of the kids’ moms (A, B, and C) from her son’s school. Although she knows B and C, she’s not really familiar with A, who also isn’t interested in knowing OP.

    Well, our protagonist didn’t really think much about it until she found out that B—who hasn’t talked to her in over a month—and A had planned a few playdates and excluded her from them. She got all this information from C, who also said that these playdates are attended by almost everyone else in the school.

    Now, this is what’s been bothering our lady, as she thinks it’s very immature that C and even B are indulging in such playground politics and excluding her for no reason at all. However, what troubles her more is that it’s her son who’s getting blocked from these playdates, and he is missing out on the chance to play with his friends during holidays.

    OP is honestly aghast at the actions of these grown women, and even C, who had an altercation with them over this same thing, feels sidelined by them. The poster also wonders whether it would be reasonable to just confront them about it because, after all, they will all be seeing each other every day for at least 2 years ahead. Probably feeling confused, she vented online and sought advice from netizens.

    Woman in disbelief sits at a desk with a laptop and tissues, reacting to moms acting like mean girls during play dates.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Folks online expressed that as astounding as it sounds, it’s standard playground politics that happen everywhere as some people just don’t mature with their age. Some even suggested that she should steer clear from all their drama and instead focus on the other moms whom she could herself invite for playdates so that her son doesn’t miss out much.

    It has been observed that parents’ actions, attitudes, and beliefs are crucial components that can have a long-lasting effect on children’s development. There’s a chance that the children of all the mean moms might internalize the negative aspects of their mothers as they see them act in that way. While they may be too young at the moment, they can be influenced by it as they grow up.

    Some of the netizens pointed out that they understand the poster’s annoyance at being excluded, but her son is too young to notice these things. However, if this continues as he grows, he might start to see that he’s being socially excluded from the rest of his peers. 

    It has been observed that approximately 1 in 6 children report experiences of social exclusion. Research also states that social exclusion is psychologically painful for kids, and it might have adverse effects on them, such as lowered self-esteem, sadness, and anxiety. 

    We can completely understand how irritated the poster is feeling because of the moms’ cruel actions. It will be better if she heeds netizens’ advice and invites other people for playdates with her son so that he doesn’t feel excluded. Don’t you think so, too? We would love to hear your thoughts on this, so just drop them down in the comments!

    People didn’t hesitate to call out the mean moms, but many suggested that the poster should arrange her own play dates

    Comments discussing moms excluding others from play dates and feeling disappointed in the situation.

    Chat comments on moms excluding a 2-year-old from play dates, discussing social dynamics and reactions.

    Text exchange on play dates exclusion, highlighting mom's comment on hosting and socializing.

    Text exchange about moms excluding others from play dates, discussing children's friendships.

    Text from 'DutchCowgirl' on playdates, discussing social dynamics between moms and children.

    Comment on exclusion, saying "I'd steer well clear of the lot of them," related to moms turning into mean girls.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

