Moms Turn Into Mean Girls By Not Inviting 2YO And His Mom For Play Dates, Woman In Disbelief

ADVERTISEMENT

I am sure that many of us have come across the mean girls’ or mean boys’ clique during our school days, but we wouldn’t expect to encounter them as adults, right? Wrong! Some people never really give up childhood playground politics, no matter how old they get!

Just like the mean moms that the original poster (OP) encountered, who purposely exclude her and her 2-year-old son from playdates. She can’t believe how immature they are, but feels bad that her son is blocked from playing with his friends, so she ranted online, seeking support.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

No matter how old they grow, some people simply refuse to give up their playground politics

Image credits: Alexander Dummer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The 30-year-old poster used to have playdates with some of the mothers of kids from her 2-year-old son’s school, but it stopped one day

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SerialLurker997

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alex P / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She found out from one of the mothers that the rest often plan playdates but purposely exclude her from those

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SerialLurker997

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She thinks that this is outrageous as this also blocks her son from playing with his friends during the holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SerialLurker997

The poster is also in disbelief that these women actually have the time to play all these playground politics when all of them are adults

Today, we dive into some mean mom drama that has really disturbed the poster as it also involves her 2-year-old son. She gives us a little background information that she has play dates with some of the kids’ moms (A, B, and C) from her son’s school. Although she knows B and C, she’s not really familiar with A, who also isn’t interested in knowing OP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, our protagonist didn’t really think much about it until she found out that B—who hasn’t talked to her in over a month—and A had planned a few playdates and excluded her from them. She got all this information from C, who also said that these playdates are attended by almost everyone else in the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this is what’s been bothering our lady, as she thinks it’s very immature that C and even B are indulging in such playground politics and excluding her for no reason at all. However, what troubles her more is that it’s her son who’s getting blocked from these playdates, and he is missing out on the chance to play with his friends during holidays.

OP is honestly aghast at the actions of these grown women, and even C, who had an altercation with them over this same thing, feels sidelined by them. The poster also wonders whether it would be reasonable to just confront them about it because, after all, they will all be seeing each other every day for at least 2 years ahead. Probably feeling confused, she vented online and sought advice from netizens.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online expressed that as astounding as it sounds, it’s standard playground politics that happen everywhere as some people just don’t mature with their age. Some even suggested that she should steer clear from all their drama and instead focus on the other moms whom she could herself invite for playdates so that her son doesn’t miss out much.

It has been observed that parents’ actions, attitudes, and beliefs are crucial components that can have a long-lasting effect on children’s development. There’s a chance that the children of all the mean moms might internalize the negative aspects of their mothers as they see them act in that way. While they may be too young at the moment, they can be influenced by it as they grow up.

Some of the netizens pointed out that they understand the poster’s annoyance at being excluded, but her son is too young to notice these things. However, if this continues as he grows, he might start to see that he’s being socially excluded from the rest of his peers.

It has been observed that approximately 1 in 6 children report experiences of social exclusion. Research also states that social exclusion is psychologically painful for kids, and it might have adverse effects on them, such as lowered self-esteem, sadness, and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

We can completely understand how irritated the poster is feeling because of the moms’ cruel actions. It will be better if she heeds netizens’ advice and invites other people for playdates with her son so that he doesn’t feel excluded. Don’t you think so, too? We would love to hear your thoughts on this, so just drop them down in the comments!

People didn’t hesitate to call out the mean moms, but many suggested that the poster should arrange her own play dates

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT