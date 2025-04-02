Parent Complains About Daycare Owner’s Attire And 3-Minute Wait Time, Gets A 14-Day Notice

ADVERTISEMENT

Running a daycare can be a lot of fun because you get to be around a lot of wonderful kids and help look after them. It can also be a very taxing experience having to deal with the parents of those children, their expectations, and incessant demands.

This is what one childcare provider faced after she was berated by a rude mom. The pregnant daycare manager had gone to the bathroom for a few minutes and, hence, opened the doors for a parent a bit late. This led to a big conflict as the mom called her out and insulted her.

More info: Reddit

Running a daycare is no easy job, and it takes a lot of patience to care for the kids, but also having to manage their parents

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s pregnant wife had opened the doors of her daycare 3 minutes late because she was in the bathroom, and hence, a parent gave her attitude

Image credits: minervastudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The entitled mom complained to the daycare provider that she takes too long to open the doors every time and that she dresses in robes and PJs all the time

Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The pregnant woman felt hurt by the parent’s rude comments and felt that she should not have been insulted publicly, also in front of the kids

Image credits: takeiitpersonal

Eventually, the daycare providers decided to give the mean mom a 14-day notice to find a new childcare service because they didn’t like her attitude

The OP explained that his pregnant wife had been insulted by a rude parent at their daycare service. The parent didn’t like that her childcare provider had opened the door 3 minutes late and said that it was apparently something she had been doing quite frequently. She also put down the woman’s dress sense, claiming that she was always in robes or pajamas.

To understand how to deal with such situations, Bored Panda reached out to Dena Lowe. She helps childcare business owners and leaders build profitable, thriving businesses. With over 21 years of experience as a daycare center director, she’s seen firsthand what works (and what doesn’t) when it comes to creating a childcare business that’s not just surviving but truly flourishing.

Dena said, “It’s understandable that parents value punctuality when it comes to childcare, especially in the early morning when they’re often rushing to work—consistency matters. How concerns are communicated is just as important as the concern itself.”

“In this situation, the provider opened the door just a few minutes after the scheduled time due to using the restroom—a completely reasonable and human moment. She was doing her job, taking care of herself for a moment, and handled the situation with grace by apologizing right away,” she added.

The OP also mentioned that his wife was 8 months pregnant, so she would understandably be struggling to manage bathroom breaks and her rest times. Along with that, since they were operating the childcare business from home, she probably didn’t have other staff to support her.

Dena also stated that “the reality is, this is a home-based program. It’s different from a large center where a front desk staff member might be ready and waiting to open doors. In a home setting, providers often manage everything on their own: supervising children, answering doors, and handling day-to-day needs, all while maintaining a safe, nurturing environment.”

“What crossed the line in this instance was the parent’s reaction: eye-rolling, dismissive remarks, and critical comments about the provider’s appearance. That kind of behavior isn’t constructive or respectful. If the parent had a concern, there was a more appropriate and professional way to express it,” she added.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster’s wife had tried to be polite to the parent and apologized for her delay, the rude mom couldn’t seem to accept that. That’s why the childcare couple decided to set boundaries by giving her a 14-day notice to find another place to keep her child. Although this must not have been an easy decision, it would help save them from such hassles in the future.

Dena Lowe said that “establishing clear, professional boundaries is necessary for every childcare provider—whether operating a home-based program or managing a larger center. Providers are not only educators and caregivers, they’re also business owners managing every aspect of the day.”

She suggested that daycare providers “start with strong policies. Clear communication begins with a detailed parent handbook. Be consistent and reference the handbook often. Policies aren’t just paperwork. They’re the foundation for professional communication. When issues arise, referring back to agreed-upon procedures helps reset expectations.”

“Address disrespect professionally. If a parent behaves in an entitled or inappropriate manner, it’s okay and necessary for the provider to address it calmly and directly. Providers shouldn’t feel obligated to tolerate repeated disrespect. If a parent continues to cross boundaries despite clear communication, it may simply be a mismatch,” she added.

In this story, the daycare providers thought through their next course of action and decided to set boundaries with the entitled mom. By doing so, they protected their mental health and also showed the parent that there were consequences to her actions. Hopefully, she doesn’t pull a stunt like this again!

Do you think the OP and his wife handled things correctly, or would you have done anything differently? Share your thoughts down below.

Some folks had concerns about the daycare provider’s actions, but most felt that the couple was right to give the mom notice

