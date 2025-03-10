“So Very Fragile”: Parenting Expert Explains Why We Shouldn’t Put Young Kids In Daycare

ADVERTISEMENT

Every parent wants what’s best for their little ones. But it’s not always easy to know what exactly that means. There’s plenty of debate surrounding the safest sleeping method for your child, what you should be feeding your kiddos at every age and who should be watching them while you’re at work.

It’s impossible to be perfect, but according to psychoanalyst and parent coach Erica Komisar, LCSW, daycare isn’t the best choice for most families. Below, you’ll find a clip of Erica’s recent interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that went viral, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

RELATED:

Daycare is a godsend for many working parents

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But Erica Komisar, LCSW, says it’s harmful to leave our kids in someone else’s care at such a young age

Share icon

Image credits: doac.clips

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: doac.clips

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: doac.clips

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

You can see the full clip from Erica’s interview right here

Finding reliable and affordable childcare is a challenge for many parents

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After having a baby, one of the hardest things to imagine is reaching a day when you won’t be with them for every hour. Eventually, every parent will have to return to work, run errands, hire a babysitter or drop their little one off at daycare to ensure that they can make ends meet and keep their household in order.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not always easy for parents to decide what to do when they have to leave their kids in the care of someone else. According to the Center for American Progress (CAP), over two thirds of kids in the U.S. under the age of six only have working parents, meaning there’s no one around to stay home with them during the day.

But a 2022 survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that the majority of parents with young children didn’t have any permanent childcare plans in place. About 8% of families did report that they had their kids in daycare, but that’s not an option for many parents due to the cost.

CAP reports that in 2023, it would take 10% of the entire income of a two-parent household to afford the average cost of childcare across the country. And for single parents, daycare would eat up nearly a third of their income.

Aside from how expensive childcare is, Erica Komisar, LCSW, says there are plenty of reasons for parents to avoid it. But is it really so bad? The Institute for Family Studies shared an article breaking down the results of a study aiming to find out if spending time in daycare made children more likely to develop behavioral issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts say there are pros and cons of putting your kids in daycare

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The authors concluded, “we found no evidence that more time spent in center-based child care poses a risk for developing behavior problems in early childhood.”

At the same time, there are even some benefits associated with sending your kids to daycare. TODAY spoke with some experts on the topic, who revealed that spending time in daycare can be great for a child’s immune system, can teach them adaptability, allows kids to socialize, and the transition away from Mom and Dad can be much easier at an early age than it will be when they’re older.

Of course, it’s up to every family to decide whether or not daycare is right for them. So if you’re looking for alternatives to traditional daycare, Care.com recommends child care cooperatives, babysitting exchanges, nonprofit centers, in-home daycare centers, family care or hiring a nanny or au pair.

Regardless of which path you choose, it’s important for parents to feel comfortable with their childcare arrangement. And if daycare is your only option, don’t let videos on TikTok make you feel guilty about that. There’s no reason to demonize this option that plenty of working families have utilized for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. Do you agree with Erica’s take, or have you had positive experiences using daycare with your own children? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing childcare right here.

Many viewers were not amused by Erica’s take, pointing out that working parents don’t always have other options

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

However, some agreed that young children should be with their parents

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon