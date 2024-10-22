ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Reddit user PrestonRoad90 made a post on the platform, asking those who grew up poor to share the things they believe people with more money will never understand about them.

It quickly gained traction and sparked thousands of heartfelt responses about the lasting impact of financial hardship. Many described how their experiences shaped their views on money, security, and even relationships.

From small but meaningful sacrifices to constantly worrying about bills, the thread highlighted the challenges that the wealthier may never have to consider.

#1

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) You just get so tired. It feels like there's no resting because there's always the pervasive feeling that you should be doing/making/fixing something. Poverty means constant planning - for the next meal, for the next bill, for the next crisis.

Competitive_Bag3933 , Steven Arenas Report

#2

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) The constant fear of running out of money that creates this weird obsession over and guilt about spending money, even when you've got decent finances. 


I grew up poor and my partner grew up upper-middle class. We have managed to carved out a pretty comfortable life but I still have panic attacks about money and being able to afford essentials (food, rent, etc.). They are flabbergasted every time it happens. Like supportive but completely confused as to why I get so upset. My response is always "money can run out". .

My_Clandestine_Grave , Mikhail Nilov Report

k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
1 hour ago

When you're still poor as an adult, or even just straddling the line between sometimes being comfortable and other times barely making ends meet, this can also go the other way... Suddenly you have a bit more cash on hand than you usually do (when you're used to living in and/or on the edge of poverty all your life)? Enter the inescapable and irrepressible urge to spend a night or two indulging in the sort of spending you normally don't allow yourself to indulge in. Because you literally need to do so. Not just for self gratification, but maybe even more importantly, in order to spend time with and maintain your social circle. If you don't, you know from experience that the people who are genuinely your friends (but have more than you) will just stop inviting you to participate in things that cost money (aka everything)- not because they don't want you there, but because half the time they invite you to do things you're too broke to participate like everyone else. So when you can, you spend that money like the people you value (but can't keep up with financially). The panic attacks happen "tomorrow", and persist until your next paycheque. Rinse and repeat.

#3

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) How little activities like “bring valentines for everyone in class” or “let’s hold a bake sale” were stressful AF.

anannanne , Ave Calvar Martinez Report

Mabelbabel
Mabelbabel
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Telling your classmates you can't go to their birthday party (but not telling them you can't go because your parents can't afford to buy a birthday present for you to give)

#4

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) How difficult it is to crawl out of generational poverty.

Stunning-Chipmunk243 , Nicola Barts Report

JJ
JJ
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I feel this. Husband and I both crawled out of poverty, working our butts off to earn a decent income. He hates it when colleagues claim they're "so normal people" who worked so hard for what they've but had parents who sponsored stuff like driving license, paydowns for cars, a house, housing while being in training and the like. We both know what it's like to live off noodles and ketchup for weeks because there's nothing left in the bank account.

#5

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Being bullied for being poor.

Friendly77Lady , cottonbro studio Report

MoMcB
MoMcB
Community Member
1 hour ago

Grew up in a council estate. My Dad worked really hard. Made the choice to send us all to grammar school, but that meant we rented. No bad thing, we were loved, had decent food on the table and the books etc we needed. But the rich kids still bullied as I didn't have the latest fashions, or get the good haircuts/ make up. I met one a few years ago. She asked me if I remembered her, I sai said

#6

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Getting to stay home instead of school field trips because mom could never afford the ticket.Used to get excited about it until I realized why.

SlttyxaxCutie , Diane Picchiottino Report

#7

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) How much relationships matter. You're alot safer in a dangerous neighborhood if you know and have good allies/friends in the neighborhood. It's alot easier to share a bedroom with four or so other people if you like those people. You can't afford that new car part, but if you know that dude in the neighborhood who fixes cars, he might hook you up for a little cash. Etc etc. TLDR: having solid, good relationships with people you have history with can make a WORLD of difference.

EdithWhartonsFarts , Filip Mroz Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Rich people are well aware of the importance of relationships, actually. For different reasons, but they do.

#8

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Being poor is very expensive.

For example, if you're unable to afford to pay a speeding ticket, it will accrue late fees, making it even harder to pay off.

If you need money right now to buy food and pay rent, Payday Loan shops can help you, but with exorbitant interest rates so you'll end up paying back way more than you borrowed.

If you have a toothache but can't afford to see the dentist, it can grow into something worse and more costly to fix.

TelFaradiddle , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

Payday loans aren't a thing in most European countries. They exist, but they are not common. E. g. in Germany it is impossible (by law) to take a short term loan if there is another outstanding shortterm loan, to protect the loan taker against debt accumulation. Sweden even outlawed this kind of credit alltogether.

#9

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) When you are starving and there's nothing to eat so the only option left is to try and sleep because you hope that when you wake up you won't feel so hungry.

Sea_Pop_772 , Ivan Oboleninov Report

Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
27 minutes ago

That's heart wrenching. I've been there. My dog always ate well and ate first, so there were plenty of times I didn't. If you're struggling currently, DM me and I'll buy you a pizza.

#10

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Your parents not being able to support you into adulthood. Hell, mine stopped being able to when I was 15. I can always tell someone didn’t come from poverty when their suggestion to somebody facing financial troubles is “talk to your parents”.

singlenutwonder , Jefferson Sees Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Mine made me pay rent from 16! No wonder I was the poorest at university (I paid my own fees of course), using my birthday book tokens from my beloved grandma to buy a sandwich from the book shop at the station that actually sold sandwiches, and stealing the odd snack from the place I worked (sorry, but not really sorry). Thank heavens I managed to scrape through my studies and move a long way away.

#11

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Food insecurity. I’m 60 and even now having no debt and being in a good spot, I still hoard food and keep any bit of leftovers. I remember going hungry and/or only having a small portion to eat..no seconds.

kaideleigh , cottonbro studio Report

#12

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) That Sugar toast is an acceptable dinner.

reddit.com Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
13 minutes ago

"If you're poor how can you be so fat" healthy food is crazy expensive.

#13

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) The anxiety you feel at the cash register. Knowing there’s nothing else you can put back, that you genuinely need every item and it’s the cheapest possible price, but somehow it’s still too expensive. That feeling never goes away.

Living_Donut9603 , Jack Sparrow Report

#14

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) As a fellow poor kid, the stinky kid in class probably didn’t have deodorant/couldn’t afford the proper deodorant. It still could be true for the stinky poor adult in your life. Be mindful and considerate sometimes.

Zestyclose-Quarter87 , cottonbro studio Report

#15

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Being told:

"Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.".

FriendlyGirlxv , Michael koneckiy Report

#16

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Amount of time feeling powerless.

xoxo44Sweetheart , Bruno Aguirre Report

#17

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) How stupid the phrase "it'll cost more to repair it than it's worth" is when it comes to car repairs.

It doesn't matter if that s**tbox isn't worth $500; a $600 repair that you're going to have to beg, borrow, and steal to afford is still cheaper than coming up with a down payment, monthly payments, full coverage insurance, etc that you need for a decent used car.

Also, just how many laws and proposed laws utterly f**k over the poor. Emission inspections being a big one.

Sams_lost_shoe , cottonbro studio Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where possible (and yes, I know it's not always possible!!), get a bike and vote for parties that promote public transport! Bike repairs are a fraction of car repairs, cycling keeps you fit and you can pootle along knowing you are a tiny part of the solution to the world's problems instead of adding to them.

#18

Some things can be cheap or low price and still not affordable.

DThompsonTFM Report

#19

How exhausting it is to constantly worry about making ends meet.

ElegantSaera Report

#20

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Being excluded from just about everything.

RobertSunstone , Cameron Gibson Report

#21

Even basic needs are luxury for you.

knowittodoit Report

#22

Simple joys mean everything.

Plastic_Rock1872 Report

#23

Maybe Obama care has helped. But healthcare wasn’t a thing. Need stitches the lady across the street did that for hamburger meat. Got jumped in the bathroom and have a big knot on your head lay down in the dark while your mom tells you not to fall asleep. I joined the Coast Guard when I turned 18 and boot camp was the first time I had been to a dentist.

My mom had mental health issues. She would get jobs and then lose them. She used me as a p**n in her games with my dad. I went to 21 schools from7th Grade to Graduation. You don’t get to go to college when you have been to 9 different high schools and have months long gaps between them.

People say it’s about making good choices. What if don’t know anyone who makes those like ever?

I joined the military and pulled myself up by my bootstraps so to speak. But it took its toll on my body for sure. But I would be dead or in prison if I hadn’t had a 10th grade teacher who wrote me a plan in detention that would be the best advice I ever got.

Iamnottouchingewe Report

whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Dentist? Annual cleaning? Nope. Only trip to the dentist was when I had teeth knocked out of my mouth in gym class, 1st grade.

#24

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) How you sort of rack up illnesses and health issues from the constant stress and lack of medical care. When I got out of poverty there was a couple of years where I was playing catchup on all these things just to get myself back to baseline normal: steroid shots to stop the daily migraines, appointments to a neurologist to make sure the migraines weren’t a sign of something more serious, checking up on those stomach ulcers I got in college and didn’t do anything about because tuition was due. And all the doctors would ask why I had no medical history and would be surprised when I told them this was the first time I could afford to see them.

crashfest , RDNE Stock project Report

#25

People Are Sharing Experiences Of Growing Up Poor That Rich People Don't Know About (53 Answers) Small problems become large ones when you don't have adequate savings

Any extra expense can be catastrophic.

ResurgentClusterfuck , Diane Helentjaris Report

#26

Being poor means constantly worrying about basic needs and future stability.

AllyAlden Report

#27

You fix things yourself.

Head_Confidence_8914 Report

#28

Lack of proper nutrition, and the effects of it. You can buy boxes of Little Debbie snacks for a few dollars, but a bag of apples is $8.

ScottScanlon Report

#29

Seeing your mother wear 20+ year old worn out clothing and what amount to rags she collected from hospital visits, all so her child could have the best. Then the sadness of not being able to spoil her when you finally have your own money because she passed away too young.

Well... I just made myself sad lol.

NaughtyTigergirl- Report

#30

One thing people who weren’t poor don’t really get is how you always had to think about money on every little thing. Like, even simple stuff like snacks or going to the movies wasn’t just a fun idea. It was, "Can we afford it?" or "Do we have enough to cover everything else?" I remember wearing hand me downs that didn’t fit quite right and pretending not to care when kids teased me. Or when the power would get cut off and we will sit around with candle. It wasn’t just about not having stuff, it was the constant worry and knowing that one little thing going wrong could mess everything up. That’s the part people don’t really see.

LovemyRainbow Report

#31

From the other side: my husband grew up poor, and I grew up rich, and apparently according to him I often said things that made it clear I had no idea what it was like to struggle financially.

I didn’t understand why he would shop at thrift stores when (in my own words apparently,) “Target and Walmart are cheap and unused.”

I didn’t understand why he would put unfinished drinks in the fridge instead of dumping them down the sink.

I didn’t understand why he bought so many food ingredients when restaurants exist and are less work.

Don’t worry, I’ve been explained to and humbled since, and now he can afford things he never had as a kid.

SpiritSylvan Report

#32

Food guilt. I have food insecurity, but the guilt is just as much. Every bit of food I eat, when money starts to get low, or even when I am visiting people who have money, I feel like I am stealing from the rest of the household.


"I'm hungry, but if I eat these two pieces of toast, that's two pieces less for partner/parent/sibling/friend who might need it more".


As the oldest child, foregoing things so others could have them is a part of my DNA.

80085ntits Report

#33

Hunger. That dull pain that eats you through to your backbone and you can’t escape, even through tears is something that can only be understood if you’ve experienced it.

The anxiety and shame associated with grocery shopping. The panic when the register total is higher than your mental calculations halfway through and the shame of putting groceries back but please get this one…panicked total check, and playing the game of how much can I get for my money during checkout.

Having to kill a pet so you can eat. Those bunnies and chickens we got were quickly turned into meat sources during the lean times. Hard for an 11 year old kid to understand that bun bun was not a pet and don’t get attached, I went vegan for a while as an adult because I was so traumatized but to this day I’ll eat a rooster as soon as it utters its first cockadoodle because f**k those mean bastards.

The poverty smell. There’s just a smell associated with poverty that can’t be described. I’ll be in public and pick up a whiff and I’m instantly transported back to my childhood/teen years. If you know, you know.

One_Science8349 Report

#34

The shame you experience when trying to fit in or act like everyone else that wasn’t poor and having someone point it out in front of others to take you down a notch.

Salamar Report

#35

Being poor is expensive because you can’t buy things in bulk.

Longjumping_Event_59 Report

#36

Lack of choice. People think poor people just make poor choices because they want to. No. Most of the time poor people can choose from a few very s****y choices. And even if they choose the best one, they are still being s**t on for it.

free-toe-pie Report

#37

Just how much headspace money takes up. You ALWAYS think about money. You think about when more money is coming in. Change is not superfluous, it is vital. Money is like a d**g, you love and hate it at the same time.

MortiferMaximus05 Report

#38

I wanted to work at about 8. In my child mind, I thought it would help because my mother wouldn't work. My father made the bare minimum and they had a s****y relationship. I learned to not hope for Christmas presents early on. .

pookie74 Report

#39

Sometimes your possessions ended up in a p**n shop for beer money.

cmackchase Report

#40

"Money doesn't buy happiness" Ahahahahahahahahahahahah.

Bugaloon Report

whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
38 minutes ago

No, but it DOES buy the necessities for life and the luxuries most people can not begin to hope for. Once the weight of "how do I pay all the bills this month and still afford to eat" is lifted, one can start to relax. From there, happiness can happen.

#41

Being poor is a huge health risk. That $10 greasy “food” that people brag that it serves homeless? Well, it isn’t particularly adding longevity to their life. Hygiene comes at a premium. Bath soaps, clean running water, unshared toilet seats are all a luxury. Poor people don’t have insurance, so they are one bad medical bill away from an unrecoverable credit score. Vicious circle of death is what it is.

GlitteringClouds123 Report

#42

Going to the grocery store and not being able to afford the food you very exactly budgeted for because they raised the price of an item.

The most mortifying experience ever is getting to the register and discovering your total is mere cents above what you can afford so you have to pick an item to put back.

Or, finding out your card won’t go through because you forgot you paid your car insurance and there’s not enough money in your account to cover your groceries.

“Oh, wrong card, let’s try this one…” declined.
“That’s not the one, let’s try this one…” declined.
“Can we split the payment onto multiple cards?
“Oh, there’s not enough on that card to cover it? I’m sorry. Never mind. I’ll find out what money I have where and come back.”

As you walk of shame worse than any college one night stand has ever felt. Carrying your infant child on your hip leaving your groceries all behind because you can’t afford them.

I wish no one ever had to feel this way. But I also kinda wish everyone had to at least once.

IAmCaptainHammer Report

whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
34 minutes ago

And then mom intentionally writes the bad check. Hoping, praying that the $$$ will clear the bank BEFORE that check does. Because she looks at her two little girls and KNOWS she has to do SOMETHING. (1980's, checks weren't scanned at the register to verify funds, I took a couple of days)

The biggest thing I remember being judged for was not being able to drive until I was already in my third year of college.


Back at my first job fast food job, I remember this one girl wanting me to switch with her in the morning shift, which I couldn't make because the bus doesn't run that early. She gave me attitude and said "you can't switch for something important for me", to which I responded "If it's important, you should have planned ahead of time". Then she literally cried saying that was mean and that she won't have her car tomorrow and all I can think was "boohoo b***, I don't even have a car".



Another instance, after my first "proper job", I hooked up with a pretty wealthy lady. We were talking about our past and she mentioned how she wouldn't have hooked up with me if she knew I was a loser who couldn't drive until my mid 20's. and I had to look at her firmly and tell her "You don't know what it's like to have to pay for your own driving lessons and car because you have abusive parents that neither can nor will teach you how to drive and buy you your first car".

AGuyNamedJojo Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 minute ago

You can always say you never learned because you had a chauffeur ;-) No, but seriously I do understand. I don't drive and we don't have a car (although that is now a conscious choice). I had to pay for my own driving lessons (on top of rent) and never passed my test because my father was abusive and I was far, far too jumpy on the roads. I still wouldn't be safe on the roads for the same reason now. My husband and I could afford a car now but we don't want one because we realise the precedent we are setting for our kids. Our children can walk far, far further than other kids their age without complaining. We stop and look at nature and talk about everything under the sun because there are no distractions when you're walking. I love walking my daughter to school every morning, even on wet autumn mornings when it's blowing a gale and freeze-your-tits-off winter afternoons. It makes us feel connected to each other, and to our world. She loves those times too and often tells me so.

#44

That oftentimes poor people make the decision to buy the thing that makes them happy when they can, instead of constantly saving only for what they need.

whatisthisplace2000 Report

#45

That it's not so bad if the family is intact and loving.

dennismu Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 minute ago

Poverty is always s**t. Abusive families are always s**t. It's not a competition.

#46

This is maybe more applicable to poor people in urban centres but you don't get any privacy and everything's always loud. Your apartment's probably too small for the amount of people living there and you don't have a private outdoor space. You can probably also hear your neighbours and they can hear you. You do your laundry in the laundromat. You either walk or take public transit as transportation and you're definitely going to be that kid who loses their s**t on the subway at some point.

punkterminator Report

#47

Our pipes froze every year because we lived in a poorly insulated trailer. My mother would collect snow and melt it on the stovetop for water to do laundry/teeth brushing etc. That’s a type of poor people don’t appreciate until they do it every year for months at a time.

thicket-nymph Report

#48

That beans on toast is a acceptable meal for any time of day. Maybe for even all 3 meals.

Margaet_moon Report

#49

You learn to stretch everything, even hope, when resources are limited.

LovingZanith Report

#50

Being poor can leave you with PTSD. The effects are real and can impact the rest of your life, even if you become financially stable.

airwalker08 Report

#51

Leftovers are precious.

carolrobinson27pyx Report

#52

Hunger. I don’t mean “I was so busy I forgot to eat lunch”, I mean never having enough food day after day after week after year.

Maleficent_Scale_296 Report

#53

When you're a kid and it clicks that you should never ask for things or show that you want something since all it does is make your folks upset because they can't get it for you. Never finishing school projects because you know they can't afford the supplies so you just take the F. Being the ONLY kid from your class who didn't go on the field trip so you work in the school office all day. Or if there are more of you, they'll let you just sit in the cafeteria or library all day. And then to cap it off, your senior when your parents ask about class rings or yearbooks, you tell them you never got the form or just forgot about it.

Fubai97b Report

