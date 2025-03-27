Below, you’ll find some of the most jaw-dropping moments when rich folks were shamed online for their out-of-touch takes. Scroll down and upvote the ones that made your eyes roll the hardest!

But that kind of wealth can create a serious disconnect from how most people live—and sometimes, it leads to comments so tone-deaf, the internet has no choice but to call them out.

Money makes the world go round. Without it, things get tough. With plenty, almost anything feels within reach.

#1 Money Is In The Wrong Hands. I Don't Know What To Say Share icon

#2 Idiots, Idiots Everywhere Share icon

#3 To Gain Sympathy From People Share icon

#4 Park Like This In A Crowded Lot And Someone Is Bound To Smash A Cart Into Your Car Share icon

#5 The Daughter Of A Millionaire Baron (High Rank In The UK) Said This Share icon

#6 Billions For The Rich, Crumbs For The Rest Share icon

#7 Cringe Rich Kid On Tinder Share icon

#8 You’re Missing Out On Being A Multi Millionaire. Keep Your Movie Share icon

#9 Some Kid Being Stupid And Useless In Society Trying To Act Rich And Mock His Teacher Share icon

#10 Come On Guys, Success Is Within Our Grasp. Just Got To Hit Up Your Millionaire Dad First Share icon

#11 Never Have I Seen Someone More Out Of Touch. (This Guy Is A Millionaire In The Housing Business) Share icon

#12 Lemon Squeezy Share icon

#13 Cleaning Predicament Share icon

#14 Parents Are Multi Millionaires Already, And The Business Was Successful For 9 Years Previously Share icon

#15 No Name Food? Share icon

#16 CEO Of A $30bn Indian Company Wants You To Pay For The Privilege Of Working For Him Share icon

#17 If You Want To Build Wealth Pay More In Interest Share icon

#18 I Thought It Was Satire But Her Other Posts Were All Genuine Share icon

#19 I Wonder How Many Chicks He's Sent A Video Of Money To Share icon

#20 Volunteer Your Time For Your Favorite Celebrity Share icon

#21 I'm Allergic To Avocados, Where's My House? Share icon

#22 To Be Poor Share icon

#24 I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego Share icon

#25 My Parents Are So Rich. Help Share icon

#26 Apparently, You Can Only Blame Yourself If You're American And Poor Share icon

#27 John Summit “Flexing” On An Old Lady With How Much Money He Makes Share icon

#28 Wish I Had A Cat That Would Find Me Money Share icon

#29 Karen Is Truly Wealthy Share icon

#30 This Conversation Took A Turn From Discussing The Relevancy Of Conspiracy Theories To Uh... This Suddenly Share icon

#31 I Can Pay A Months Rent With Just One Of Them Fangs Share icon

#32 A Rich, Straight, White Girl Thinks She's An Icon For The LGBTIQ Community? Share icon

#33 At Least 500 A Day Share icon

#34 I'm Now "Homeless" Share icon

#35 Guess What? Life Isn’t Fair Share icon

#36 How To Make Money In One Simple Step! Have A Rich Dad Share icon

#37 Only The Rich Can Own Pets Share icon

#38 Posted By 26-Year-Old Rich Dude Living Off His Dad's Inheritance Share icon

#39 Watch Out Guys, Craig Has His Own Company Share icon

#40 So Money Much Mac Wow Share icon

#41 Does This Count? Share icon

#42 Oops Didn’t Mean To Tell You How Rich I Am Share icon

#43 My Rolex Is Worth More Than You Haha Share icon

#44 Nobody Is Talking About This Rich Jerk So I Thought I'd Share Share icon

#45 Millionaire Golfers Want Their Clubhouse Remodeled, But Don't Want To See Or Hear Us Working Share icon

#46 Look At Me Y'all I Haze Zero Debt Because Hulu With Ads (Yeah My Parents Are Millionaires, So What?) Share icon

#47 Flexing His Money. Somebody Called Ronnie Out On Going Bankrupted And Ronnie Snapped Back And Posted These To His Account Share icon

#48 Weird Flex- On A Chemistry Video- But Ok Dude Share icon

#49 I Am Very, Very Rich Share icon How dare you accuse me of peacocking! I am peacocking, but I have many other expensive things with which I can flex on you poors with.



#50 Guy Tries To Show Off How “Rich” He Is Because He Wasn’t Happy With The Price Share icon

#51 Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off Share icon Context: posted on Alabama’s Snapchat; her throwing money into the ocean while everyone other than the 1% struggles to afford basic necessities.



#52 Wealthy Enough To Complain, But Not Wealthy Enough To Do Something About It Without Complaining Share icon

#53 Upper Management Can’t Be Bothered With Pronunciation Of “Gif” Share icon

#54 Oh Big Man In The 30k Car Share icon

#55 Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat Share icon

#56 Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments Share icon

#57 He Wasn't Event Trying To Flex, Guys. He's Just That Rich Share icon

#58 It’s Whatever Man Share icon

#59 I Still Can't Believe This Guy Is Serious Share icon

#60 Okay Bro Share icon

#61 On A Post About A Millionaire Rigging A Singing Competition So His Daughter Could Win Share icon

#62 $17,000 On Champagne To Spray In The Air... Eat The Rich Share icon

#63 While The World Is Slowly Falling Apart, Millionaires Are Going To Space Share icon

#64 "Your Life Should Be Dedicated To Work", Says Millionaire CEO Share icon

#65 I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status Look At Me Share icon

#66 Rich People Problems Share icon

#67 Friends Dad. Wealthy Guy. Really Didn't Think He Was This Type Of Guy. I Cant Believe People Like This Are Out There Share icon

#68 Look How Rich I Am! I Fly First Class And You Poor Minions Only Fly Coach Cause You Are Lazy Share icon

#69 Yes I Wanted To Know If My $3,700 PC Was Any Good? Share icon

#70 This Is The Very Definition Of Humble Brag Share icon

#71 Flexing Like This Is Incredibly Cringe And Tasteless Share icon

#72 Look At Mmr Rich Guy Share icon

#73 Weird Flex But Okay Share icon

