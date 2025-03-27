ADVERTISEMENT

Money makes the world go round. Without it, things get tough. With plenty, almost anything feels within reach.

But that kind of wealth can create a serious disconnect from how most people live—and sometimes, it leads to comments so tone-deaf, the internet has no choice but to call them out.

Below, you’ll find some of the most jaw-dropping moments when rich folks were shamed online for their out-of-touch takes. Scroll down and upvote the ones that made your eyes roll the hardest!

#1

Money Is In The Wrong Hands. I Don't Know What To Say

Rich people shamed online for fundraising criticism in viral tweet screenshot.

Rondam_back_gril Report

    #2

    Idiots, Idiots Everywhere

    Rich people shamed online via tweets about differing impacts of giving $600 to poor versus rich individuals.

    rgatoNacho Report

    #3

    To Gain Sympathy From People

    Rich person shamed online for quarantine meltdown photos at expensive home.

    hiphopnurse Report

    #4

    Park Like This In A Crowded Lot And Someone Is Bound To Smash A Cart Into Your Car

    Red sports car parked across two spaces in a lot, illustrating why rich people can be shamed.

    romulan267 Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m probably terribly wrong, but Corvettes always seem to me to be for those who want to seem rich rather than those who are rich.

    #5

    The Daughter Of A Millionaire Baron (High Rank In The UK) Said This

    Rich people shamed; headline: Young can afford homes by choosing cheaper areas, remarks on spending habits.

    cb0495 Report

    #6

    Billions For The Rich, Crumbs For The Rest

    Tweet discussing disparities in financial approvals, highlighting that the wrong people have money.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    #7

    Cringe Rich Kid On Tinder

    Teen in uniform holding multiple MacBooks, wearing AirPods, showcasing wealth.

    hremmingar Report

    #8

    You’re Missing Out On Being A Multi Millionaire. Keep Your Movie

    Rich person standing by a Bentley, showcasing wealth with a dismissive comment towards cultural trends.

    JuDGe3690 Report

    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, of course! I have been poor all these years because I saw Star Wars once. D**n. That's what keeping me from being a multimillionaire.

    #9

    Some Kid Being Stupid And Useless In Society Trying To Act Rich And Mock His Teacher

    Student flaunting money to teacher after being kicked out of class.

    Famous_Judge_1228 Report

    #10

    Come On Guys, Success Is Within Our Grasp. Just Got To Hit Up Your Millionaire Dad First

    Rich people shamed online; a man in front of a luxury home with supercars, highlighting wealth disparity.

    gagsy10 Report

    #11

    Never Have I Seen Someone More Out Of Touch. (This Guy Is A Millionaire In The Housing Business)

    Tweet about how wealth is gained through investment, not spending or saving.

    PassTheSaltAndPepper Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how to tell people you are dumb without actually telling people

    #12

    Lemon Squeezy

    Tweet critiquing wealth and privilege, highlighting perception of rich people deserving shame online.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #13

    Cleaning Predicament

    Hidden cash piles found behind a desk, sparking online shaming of rich people.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    Parents Are Multi Millionaires Already, And The Business Was Successful For 9 Years Previously

    Young entrepreneur hugs woman in warehouse, retired at 11 earning £110k/month selling toys, surprising wealth journey.

    antde5 Report

    #15

    No Name Food?

    Tweet mocking someone's financial situation, discussing costs and wealth.

    ok_noah Report

    #16

    CEO Of A $30bn Indian Company Wants You To Pay For The Privilege Of Working For Him

    Zomato Chief of Staff ad details non-traditional role with no first-year salary, focused on learning opportunities.

    GreyPyjamas Report

    #17

    If You Want To Build Wealth Pay More In Interest

    Rich person requests higher mortgage rate to stay motivated, prompting online shaming.

    lost_in_life_34 Report

    #18

    I Thought It Was Satire But Her Other Posts Were All Genuine

    AirPods and Yeezy sneakers on the floor, illustrating wealth with a matching color theme.

    Dudeface34 Report

    #19

    I Wonder How Many Chicks He's Sent A Video Of Money To

    Chat screenshot with video of money, highlighting a conversation where rich people are accidentally flaunting wealth.

    dcakes94 Report

    #20

    Volunteer Your Time For Your Favorite Celebrity

    Rich people shamed online for seeking free labor to showcase products in stores.

    CuriousA1 Report

    #21

    I'm Allergic To Avocados, Where's My House?

    Tweet humorously critiques rich people's view on millennial spending on avocado toast.

    kalebhorton Report

    #22

    To Be Poor

    Millionaire quits social experiment proving he could earn $1 million after health concerns arise.

    CantStopPoppin Report

    #23

    “Poverty Clothes”

    Rich person complains online about £5000 jackets and small claims court over blueberries in pockets.

    pewdsiepu Report

    #24

    I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego

    Man in purple shirt eating ice cream, flaunting wealth with gold chains. Rich people shamed online.

    ilovedavidgilmour Report

    #25

    My Parents Are So Rich. Help

    Rich people conversation about buying a Tesla or BMW, highlighting differences in luxury preferences.

    kickso Report

    medium-landfall309 avatar
    Abe Hartman
    Abe Hartman
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think everyone would debate which car to have if they had that much money

    #26

    Apparently, You Can Only Blame Yourself If You're American And Poor

    Social media comments shaming rich people for dismissing financial struggles.

    maghau Report

    #27

    John Summit “Flexing” On An Old Lady With How Much Money He Makes

    Rich person shamed online for questioning DJ's career as a real job during a flight conversation.

    freemindUSA Report

    #28

    Wish I Had A Cat That Would Find Me Money

    A black cat on couch beside a stack of cash, implying rich people shamed for having money.

    jimboslice1384 Report

    #29

    Karen Is Truly Wealthy

    Restaurant review highlighting exclusivity and cost, discussing wealthy clientele and changes in pricing.

    bbtbag17 Report

    #30

    This Conversation Took A Turn From Discussing The Relevancy Of Conspiracy Theories To Uh... This Suddenly

    A message bragging about wealth with a photo of stacked $100 bills, linked to shaming rich people online.

    Claset Report

    #31

    I Can Pay A Months Rent With Just One Of Them Fangs

    Man wearing excessive jewelry and gold grill, showcasing a wealth display.

    ffmike1212 Report

    #32

    A Rich, Straight, White Girl Thinks She's An Icon For The LGBTIQ Community?

    Tweet discussing future NYC pride parade casket request, linked to rich people being shamed.

    AristonD Report

    #33

    At Least 500 A Day

    Social media post showcasing why the wrong people have money, highlighting an extravagant lifestyle and reckless spending.

    LuxNA Report

    #34

    I'm Now "Homeless"

    Man in car shares unconventional homelessness journey to highlight rich people's misguided money usage.

    MoistCabbage1 Report

    #35

    Guess What? Life Isn’t Fair

    Rich people deserved shaming online for nepotism comments by Lottie Moss in a mirror selfie wearing a white top.

    FutureKFlo Report

    #36

    How To Make Money In One Simple Step! Have A Rich Dad

    Smiling woman in a black sweater shares budgeting tips for saving $100,000 by age 25.

    Nicksharma93 Report

    #37

    Only The Rich Can Own Pets

    Social media post with a rant about pet ownership and income, sparking online shaming of the rich.

    Otsanda_Rhowa Report

    #38

    Posted By 26-Year-Old Rich Dude Living Off His Dad's Inheritance

    Text over blue background criticizing people in their 30s working at McDonald's, hashtag shames them.

    SamHyena Report

    #39

    Watch Out Guys, Craig Has His Own Company

    Tweet bragging about running a life insurance company and earning $340,000 a year, mentioning Jake Paul.

    Jaxsoy Report

    #40

    So Money Much Mac Wow

    Stacked Apple product boxes, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, suggesting wealth and luxury purchases.

    MrSluagh Report

    #41

    Does This Count?

    Luxury shopping bag for a perfume, highlighting excessive wealth with Gucci branding.

    GinaMunoz Report

    #42

    Oops Didn’t Mean To Tell You How Rich I Am

    Chat about cryptocurrency value sparks discussion on wealth distribution.

    Ourpetsheads Report

    #43

    My Rolex Is Worth More Than You Haha

    Online exchange highlighting wealthy individuals shamed; one boasts about an expensive Rolex.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Nobody Is Talking About This Rich Jerk So I Thought I'd Share

    Rich people shamed: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's net worth of $3.8 billion compared to Paul McCartney.

    SarahMiller20 Report

    #45

    Millionaire Golfers Want Their Clubhouse Remodeled, But Don't Want To See Or Hear Us Working

    Sign on a fence reads "Talk Quietly! Golfers Teeing Off." Funny image of rich people's indulgences.

    oneofmooseyness Report

    #46

    Look At Me Y'all I Haze Zero Debt Because Hulu With Ads (Yeah My Parents Are Millionaires, So What?)

    Tweet mocking financial advice, highlighting disparity in wealth and privilege.

    poplitte2 Report

    #47

    Flexing His Money. Somebody Called Ronnie Out On Going Bankrupted And Ronnie Snapped Back And Posted These To His Account

    Wealthy individual flaunts a $10 million bank balance and cash stack on social media.

    acellamakid Report

    #48

    Weird Flex- On A Chemistry Video- But Ok Dude

    Teen boasts about wealth from stock market and real estate investments online.

    MorganIsStrange218 Report

    #49

    I Am Very, Very Rich

    Rich people shamed online; person flaunts luxury watch in Rolls-Royce, sparking critique about authenticity and image.

    How dare you accuse me of peacocking! I am peacocking, but I have many other expensive things with which I can flex on you poors with.

    #50

    Guy Tries To Show Off How “Rich” He Is Because He Wasn’t Happy With The Price

    Text conversation about selling a TAG Heuer watch, highlighting wealth and rich people dynamics.

    FishPasteGuy Report

    #51

    Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off

    Floating money seen on a body of water with city skyline, highlighting wealth disparities.

    Context: posted on Alabama’s Snapchat; her throwing money into the ocean while everyone other than the 1% struggles to afford basic necessities.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Wealthy Enough To Complain, But Not Wealthy Enough To Do Something About It Without Complaining

    Social media post expressing disdain, highlighting class differences, with statements shaming less wealthy individuals.

    macabrejaguar Report

    #53

    Upper Management Can’t Be Bothered With Pronunciation Of “Gif”

    Rich person dismisses millennials' debate over "jif" vs "gif," citing business concerns in an online comment.

    Ziograffiato Report

    #54

    Oh Big Man In The 30k Car

    Rich person boasts about lifestyle in offensive online post, highlighting wealth disparity.

    lutewithaflute Report

    #55

    Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat

    Wealthy parents questioning $1,000 weekly allowance for 13-year-old daughter amid rich peer pressure concerns.

    BroiledBoatmanship Report

    #56

    Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments

    Rich people criticized online in a post about oil money and expensive car, with sarcastic response.

    i_RNuBBy Report

    #57

    He Wasn't Event Trying To Flex, Guys. He's Just That Rich

    Rich person shamed online for staying at a hotel instead of driving home, sparking reactions on Twitter.

    believeinmymask Report

    #58

    It’s Whatever Man

    Luxury car steering wheel with casual text overlay, highlighting wealth disparity.

    kevspaulsen Report

    #59

    I Still Can't Believe This Guy Is Serious

    Wealthy individual praised sarcastically, highlighting privilege and insensitivity in an online exchange.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Okay Bro

    Expensive white sneakers with text shaming rich people for laundry complaints.

    asiantitor Report

    #61

    On A Post About A Millionaire Rigging A Singing Competition So His Daughter Could Win

    Reddit comment shaming rich people online, highlighting privilege and inheritance.

    CracklyCactus Report

    #62

    $17,000 On Champagne To Spray In The Air... Eat The Rich

    Receipt showing pricey items and a total of $27,841.70, highlighting wealth disparity issues.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    While The World Is Slowly Falling Apart, Millionaires Are Going To Space

    Rocket launching into space with plume of smoke, showcasing wealth and technology in action.

    starone368 Report

    #64

    "Your Life Should Be Dedicated To Work", Says Millionaire CEO

    CEO of Crunch Fitness discusses work-life balance skepticism, wearing a suit, seated against a wood panel background.

    ducksauce001 Report

    #65

    I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status Look At Me

    Rich people shamed online for fake shoes with incorrect stitching and logo details in social media comments.

    al3bbasi Report

    #66

    Rich People Problems

    Rich people shamed online for carpet exchange stress with emojis of a sad face and a broken heart.

    ProfessionalLock1280 Report

    #67

    Friends Dad. Wealthy Guy. Really Didn't Think He Was This Type Of Guy. I Cant Believe People Like This Are Out There

    Facebook post discussion about car accident, highlighting how the wrong people have money.

    chriswaim Report

    #68

    Look How Rich I Am! I Fly First Class And You Poor Minions Only Fly Coach Cause You Are Lazy

    Text-based image discussing differences in behavior between coach and first class, highlighting mindset and success.

    yournotthebossofme21 Report

    #69

    Yes I Wanted To Know If My $3,700 PC Was Any Good?

    Rich person shares high-end PC specs online, seeks feedback for gaming suitability.

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    This Is The Very Definition Of Humble Brag

    Wells Fargo receipt showing available balance of over $1.8 million, illustrating why rich people get shamed online.

    DonutDracula Report

    #71

    Flexing Like This Is Incredibly Cringe And Tasteless

    Person in first class holding cash, highlighting a tweet discussing tipping stewardess in a humorous context about wealth.

    wizardofsoho Report

    #72

    Look At Mmr Rich Guy

    Rich person claims they could buy a Rolls Royce with pocket change, highlighting wealth disparity online.

    Blacktwiggers Report

    #73

    Weird Flex But Okay

    Luxury Rolex watch in a box with green packaging, highlighting wealth excess.

    keepitcordial Report

    #74

    A Very.. Different Way To Flex

    Stack of cash in pants pocket with luxury belt, highlighting rich people shamed for wealth display.

    Rolo_Garcia201 Report

