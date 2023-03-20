120 Captivating Photos Of Celebrities Back In The Day That You May Have Never Seen Before
Every celebrity has a few iconic moments from their career that they’ll always be remembered for. But before those incredible concerts and Oscar-winning performances happened, these stars were working hard to become household names. And apparently, doing some photo shoots along the way as well.
Below, we've gathered some of the most captivating pictures from photo shoots celebrities did when they were younger that have been shared in the OldSchoolCool subreddit. These photos might not be the first ones that come to your mind when you hear these stars' names, but they’re certainly worth checking out. Keep reading to also find an interview with Portland-based photographer Becca Lueck, and enjoy taking this trip back in time!
Keanu Reeves "Dracula" Promotional Photoshoot (1992)
Princess Diana, Last Photoshoot By Mario Testino For Vanity Fair, 1997
All of our favorite celebrities have had flourishing careers, but it’s fascinating to look back on when they were younger and more fresh within their respective industries. Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t a household name, and many people had never heard of Prince until he was in his 20’s. But it’s fascinating to see photos of them at the beginning of their careers versus where they are now. And lucky for us, all of those stars we know and love today were in some fabulous photo shoots in their youth.
The Old School Cool subreddit is dedicated to sharing pics of “history’s cool kids, looking fantastic”, and it certainly does a great job of that. The community describes itself as “a pictorial and video celebration of history's coolest kids, everything from beatniks to bikers, mods to rude boys, hippies to ravers. And everything in between. If you've found a photo, or a photo essay, of people from the past looking fantastic, here's the place to share it.” It has amassed an impressive 17.6 million members over the past 11 years, and lucky for us, some of the photos featured are of the actors and musicians we love.
Marilyn Monroe's Final Photoshoot Photos, Just Three Weeks Before Her Death In 1962
One Of The Many Photos From The "Aladdin Sane" Photoshoot (1973)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Photoshoot In The 70's
To gain more insight on what it takes to make a timeless photo shoot, we reached out to professional photographer Becca Lueck, of Becca Jean Photography. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, first detailing what she loves most about photography. “I love pretty much everything about photography, so that’s a tough one to answer!” she shared. “But I would have to say documenting different family’s personalities, and the way that they interact. Capturing their relationships is so special and my ultimate goal.”
We were also curious how Becca manages to capture a person’s essence when photographing them. “I am always looking for ways to get people to interact, rather than just standing there and smiling at the camera,” she explained. “So I will give people things to do that will help them bring out their personalities and feel comfortable in front of my camera.”
Freddie Mercury At A Photoshoot, 1979
Kate Bush During The Photoshoot For The Hounds Of Love Album Cover. 1985
Angelina Jolie Rare Bikini Photoshoot By Harry Langdon In 1991
When it comes to what kinds of photoshoots Becca enjoys the most, she says, “My very favorite sessions are family adventure sessions, where we get to go somewhere really beautiful here in the Pacific Northwest, with gorgeous scenery and interactive elements. It just makes the photos extra amazing.” In her portfolio, you can find many stunning photos Becca has taken with rivers, lakes, mountains and other amazing scenery.
Pamela Anderson In 1993
Helena Bonham Carter, 1987
Kurt Cobain Wearing A "Corporate Magazines Still Suck" Shirt During Nirvana's Photoshoot For Rolling Stone Magazine, 1992
We also asked Becca if she thinks all photoshoots are timeless or if there are specific ways photographers can ensure their shoots remain captivating decades later. “I always let people know that they should leave any digital watches at home and replace them with a more timeless watch, because nothing dates a photo more than a big Apple Watch on someone’s wrist,” she told Bored Panda. “I also help families figure out clothing, because what you would normally wear every day is not necessarily going to photograph well. So I am looking for clothing that is a bit more timeless, without any crazy prints that look super trendy.”
The Beatles Getting Ready For The Abbey Road Photoshoot. Circa 1969
Darth Vader Hugging Carrie Fisher, In The Legendary Princess Leia Gold Bikini, During A 1983 Rolling Stone Photoshoot
“When I am doing a session inside of a family’s home, then I just ask them to put away anything that would be distracting, like dirty laundry, phone chargers and other cords,” Becca added. “I think that well placed and nice looking clutter is fine, but you don’t want a bunch of dirty dishes, or things like that in the background.”
Chris Farley Photoshoot From 1994
Cher... "Prisoner" Album Cover Photoshoot With Bob Mackie Styling... (Circa 1978)
A (Then) Little Known Band By The Name Of Nirvana Does A Photoshoot In A Field (Charles Peterson, 1989)
“I’ve been photographing families for over 10 years, so I’ve definitely learned some things along the way. My biggest tip when it comes to getting family photos taken is to really focus on having a fun time with your family,” Becca says. “The more you can be in the moment and stop stressing over everything being perfect, the better your photos will turn out.”
If you’d like to check out Becca’s website or book a session with her if you live in the Portland area, be sure to visit her website right here.
Whitney Houston's First Photoshoot, 1982
Marvin Gaye In The Rain, A Shot From The Photoshoot For His 1971 Album, "What's Going On" Released 50 Years Ago This Month And Considered By Many, Including Me, To Be The Greatest Album Of All Time
Sigourney Weaver In A 1980's Photoshoot. What An Elegant Human Being
To learn more wise words from photographers, we checked out this list from Full Frame featuring advice from some of the most famous names in the industry. Tom Hido, a San Francisco-based photographer who’s been featured in The New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair, says, “To be kind is most important. After that, be prepared with a plan of how you’re going to make the picture. An example in my case would be, every time I photograph somebody, I always scout out the spot I’m going to photograph them in and try to anticipate what the light is going to be like and modify it if needed.”
Prince's First Photoshoot, Age 19, 1977
Pink Floyd, January 1968, From One Of The Only Known Photoshoots Of All Five Members
Ami Vitale, a Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer who has traveled to more than 90 countries, shared the advice, “Every story has a variety of viewpoints and truths depending on where you stand. It really takes tremendous time and patience to get to the subtleties and nuances of any story… The world is a beautiful place, we need to celebrate the goodness because it is everywhere.”
The Beatles In A Photoshoot For The “Saturday Evening Post” (1964)
Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast At Tiffany’s Photoshoot, 1961
Jennifer Aniston Doing Photoshoot For Friends First Season, 1994
We hope you’re enjoying this list of old school photoshoot pics of some of the world’s most famous people. It’s always fun to look back at vintage photos, especially when they’re of our favorite celebrities. Keep upvoting the pics that take you back in time, and let us know in the comments which ones are your favorites. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring captivating, old school pics, look no further than right here!
Nirvana In The Pool During The “Nevermind” Photoshoot (1991)
The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Esquire Photoshoot, 1982
Angelina Jolie At Her First Photoshoot In 1990
Queen Posing Topless (‘The Nudie Sessions’) In A 1973 Photoshoot For Mick Rock, Who Has Gone On And Shot Their Iconic Queen II Album Cover A La Marlene Dietrich That Still Haunts Them Today
Rare Backstage Photoshoot From Return Of The Jedi By Brian Griffin 1982
Bob Dylan And His Girlfriend Suze Rotolo During The Photoshoot For The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Album Cover. West Village, 1963
Roger Moore And Richard Kiel Doing A Photoshoot For Moonraker (1979)
Elizabeth Taylor, At 15, Riding Angels Flight Railway In 1947 While On A Photoshoot For Junior Bazaar Magazine
Stevie Nicks During A Self-Defense Book Photoshoot, 1983
14 Year Old Christian Bale. Photoshoot From Late 1980s. (@golldies Instagram)
Jane Fonda - 1968 Barbarella Photoshoot
Sting - Photoshoot For Synchronicity, 1983
Kiss At A Photoshoot, 1975
Calvin Klein Photoshoot With Kate Moss & Mark Wahlberg By Mario Sorrenti In 1993
