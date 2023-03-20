Every celebrity has a few iconic moments from their career that they’ll always be remembered for. But before those incredible concerts and Oscar-winning performances happened, these stars were working hard to become household names. And apparently, doing some photo shoots along the way as well.

Below, we've gathered some of the most captivating pictures from photo shoots celebrities did when they were younger that have been shared in the OldSchoolCool subreddit. These photos might not be the first ones that come to your mind when you hear these stars' names, but they’re certainly worth checking out. Keep reading to also find an interview with Portland-based photographer Becca Lueck, and enjoy taking this trip back in time!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Keanu Reeves "Dracula" Promotional Photoshoot (1992)

Keanu Reeves "Dracula" Promotional Photoshoot (1992)

Inazumaryoku Report

25points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see Keanu, I upvote!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Princess Diana, Last Photoshoot By Mario Testino For Vanity Fair, 1997

Princess Diana, Last Photoshoot By Mario Testino For Vanity Fair, 1997

Sea_Land_1944 Report

20points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an amazing photo, I wonder why we don’t see this more often

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Winona Ryder For Rolling Stone, 1991

Winona Ryder For Rolling Stone, 1991

DolbyVision Report

19points
POST

All of our favorite celebrities have had flourishing careers, but it’s fascinating to look back on when they were younger and more fresh within their respective industries. Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t a household name, and many people had never heard of Prince until he was in his 20’s. But it’s fascinating to see photos of them at the beginning of their careers versus where they are now. And lucky for us, all of those stars we know and love today were in some fabulous photo shoots in their youth. 

The Old School Cool subreddit is dedicated to sharing pics of “history’s cool kids, looking fantastic”, and it certainly does a great job of that. The community describes itself as “a pictorial and video celebration of history's coolest kids, everything from beatniks to bikers, mods to rude boys, hippies to ravers. And everything in between. If you've found a photo, or a photo essay, of people from the past looking fantastic, here's the place to share it.” It has amassed an impressive 17.6 million members over the past 11 years, and lucky for us, some of the photos featured are of the actors and musicians we love.
#4

Marilyn Monroe's Final Photoshoot Photos, Just Three Weeks Before Her Death In 1962

Marilyn Monroe's Final Photoshoot Photos, Just Three Weeks Before Her Death In 1962

robaco Report

18points
POST
Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can see it in the eyes that she is not alright.

1
1point
reply
#5

One Of The Many Photos From The "Aladdin Sane" Photoshoot (1973)

One Of The Many Photos From The "Aladdin Sane" Photoshoot (1973)

No_Knowledge_9202 Report

16points
POST
Damon
Damon
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, I’ve never seen that before

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Arnold Schwarzenegger Photoshoot In The 70's

Arnold Schwarzenegger Photoshoot In The 70's

dustofoblivion123 Report

15points
POST

To gain more insight on what it takes to make a timeless photo shoot, we reached out to professional photographer Becca Lueck, of Becca Jean Photography. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, first detailing what she loves most about photography. “I love pretty much everything about photography, so that’s a tough one to answer!” she shared. “But I would have to say documenting different family’s personalities, and the way that they interact. Capturing their relationships is so special and my ultimate goal.”

We were also curious how Becca manages to capture a person’s essence when photographing them. “I am always looking for ways to get people to interact, rather than just standing there and smiling at the camera,” she explained. “So I will give people things to do that will help them bring out their personalities and feel comfortable in front of my camera.”
#7

Freddie Mercury At A Photoshoot, 1979

Freddie Mercury At A Photoshoot, 1979

reddit.com Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#8

Kate Bush During The Photoshoot For The Hounds Of Love Album Cover. 1985

Kate Bush During The Photoshoot For The Hounds Of Love Album Cover. 1985

shamwow-salesman Report

14points
POST
#9

Angelina Jolie Rare Bikini Photoshoot By Harry Langdon In 1991

Angelina Jolie Rare Bikini Photoshoot By Harry Langdon In 1991

MGHS10 Report

13points
POST

When it comes to what kinds of photoshoots Becca enjoys the most, she says, “My very favorite sessions are family adventure sessions, where we get to go somewhere really beautiful here in the Pacific Northwest, with gorgeous scenery and interactive elements. It just makes the photos extra amazing.” In her portfolio, you can find many stunning photos Becca has taken with rivers, lakes, mountains and other amazing scenery.
#10

Pamela Anderson In 1993

Pamela Anderson In 1993

CurrentRoster Report

13points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could be a high school photo

1
1point
reply
#11

Helena Bonham Carter, 1987

Helena Bonham Carter, 1987

InevitableClear Report

12points
POST
#12

Kurt Cobain Wearing A "Corporate Magazines Still Suck" Shirt During Nirvana's Photoshoot For Rolling Stone Magazine, 1992

Kurt Cobain Wearing A "Corporate Magazines Still Suck" Shirt During Nirvana's Photoshoot For Rolling Stone Magazine, 1992

thewickerstan Report

12points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that guy on the right looks just like the lead singer with the Foo Fighters.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We also asked Becca if she thinks all photoshoots are timeless or if there are specific ways photographers can ensure their shoots remain captivating decades later. “I always let people know that they should leave any digital watches at home and replace them with a more timeless watch, because nothing dates a photo more than a big Apple Watch on someone’s wrist,” she told Bored Panda. “I also help families figure out clothing, because what you would normally wear every day is not necessarily going to photograph well. So I am looking for clothing that is a bit more timeless, without any crazy prints that look super trendy.”
#13

The Beatles Getting Ready For The Abbey Road Photoshoot. Circa 1969

The Beatles Getting Ready For The Abbey Road Photoshoot. Circa 1969

communismal Report

12points
POST
#14

Darth Vader Hugging Carrie Fisher, In The Legendary Princess Leia Gold Bikini, During A 1983 Rolling Stone Photoshoot

Darth Vader Hugging Carrie Fisher, In The Legendary Princess Leia Gold Bikini, During A 1983 Rolling Stone Photoshoot

GoodGriefWhatsNext Report

12points
POST
Circular0rb
Circular0rb
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anakin would never go to the beach... too much sand :D

0
0points
reply
#15

Clint Eastwood At A Lacoste Photoshoot In 1960

Clint Eastwood At A Lacoste Photoshoot In 1960

now_im_toast Report

11points
POST

“When I am doing a session inside of a family’s home, then I just ask them to put away anything that would be distracting, like dirty laundry, phone chargers and other cords,” Becca added. “I think that well placed and nice looking clutter is fine, but you don’t want a bunch of dirty dishes, or things like that in the background.”
#16

Chris Farley Photoshoot From 1994

Chris Farley Photoshoot From 1994

NickelCityRiz Report

11points
POST
Sander
Sander
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like an Anton Corbijn photo

0
0points
reply
#17

Cher... "Prisoner" Album Cover Photoshoot With Bob Mackie Styling... (Circa 1978)

Cher... "Prisoner" Album Cover Photoshoot With Bob Mackie Styling... (Circa 1978)

Reporter_at_large Report

11points
POST
#18

A (Then) Little Known Band By The Name Of Nirvana Does A Photoshoot In A Field (Charles Peterson, 1989)

A (Then) Little Known Band By The Name Of Nirvana Does A Photoshoot In A Field (Charles Peterson, 1989)

BaxterEllard Report

11points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, Kurt's hair!

1
1point
reply

“I’ve been photographing families for over 10 years, so I’ve definitely learned some things along the way. My biggest tip when it comes to getting family photos taken is to really focus on having a fun time with your family,” Becca says. “The more you can be in the moment and stop stressing over everything being perfect, the better your photos will turn out.”

If you’d like to check out Becca’s website or book a session with her if you live in the Portland area, be sure to visit her website right here.
#19

Whitney Houston's First Photoshoot, 1982

Whitney Houston's First Photoshoot, 1982

goodvibezone Report

11points
POST
#20

Marvin Gaye In The Rain, A Shot From The Photoshoot For His 1971 Album, "What's Going On" Released 50 Years Ago This Month And Considered By Many, Including Me, To Be The Greatest Album Of All Time

Marvin Gaye In The Rain, A Shot From The Photoshoot For His 1971 Album, "What's Going On" Released 50 Years Ago This Month And Considered By Many, Including Me, To Be The Greatest Album Of All Time

fensterdj Report

10points
POST
Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Up voted for the caption above. Truly.

0
0points
reply
#21

Sigourney Weaver In A 1980's Photoshoot. What An Elegant Human Being

Sigourney Weaver In A 1980's Photoshoot. What An Elegant Human Being

reddit.com Report

10points
POST

To learn more wise words from photographers, we checked out this list from Full Frame featuring advice from some of the most famous names in the industry. Tom Hido, a San Francisco-based photographer who’s been featured in The New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair, says, “To be kind is most important. After that, be prepared with a plan of how you’re going to make the picture. An example in my case would be, every time I photograph somebody, I always scout out the spot I’m going to photograph them in and try to anticipate what the light is going to be like and modify it if needed.”
#22

Prince's First Photoshoot, Age 19, 1977

Prince's First Photoshoot, Age 19, 1977

kimikopossible Report

10points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are so sadly missed. Your lyrics, your musical talent, your eclectic and eccentric style. "This is what is sounds like, when doves cry.

2
2points
reply
#23

Pink Floyd, January 1968, From One Of The Only Known Photoshoots Of All Five Members

Pink Floyd, January 1968, From One Of The Only Known Photoshoots Of All Five Members

K1nsey6 Report

10points
POST
#24

Keanu Reeves Photoshoot Circa 1985

Keanu Reeves Photoshoot Circa 1985

FajarNegan Report

10points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh My GOODNESS

0
0points
reply

Ami Vitale, a Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer who has traveled to more than 90 countries, shared the advice, “Every story has a variety of viewpoints and truths depending on where you stand. It really takes tremendous time and patience to get to the subtleties and nuances of any story… The world is a beautiful place, we need to celebrate the goodness because it is everywhere.”
#25

The Beatles In A Photoshoot For The “Saturday Evening Post” (1964)

The Beatles In A Photoshoot For The “Saturday Evening Post” (1964)

Meunderwears Report

10points
POST
#26

Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast At Tiffany’s Photoshoot, 1961

Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast At Tiffany’s Photoshoot, 1961

eaglemaxie Report

10points
POST
#27

Jennifer Aniston Doing Photoshoot For Friends First Season, 1994

Jennifer Aniston Doing Photoshoot For Friends First Season, 1994

Sofargonept2 Report

9points
POST

We hope you’re enjoying this list of old school photoshoot pics of some of the world’s most famous people. It’s always fun to look back at vintage photos, especially when they’re of our favorite celebrities. Keep upvoting the pics that take you back in time, and let us know in the comments which ones are your favorites. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring captivating, old school pics, look no further than right here!  
#28

Nirvana In The Pool During The “Nevermind” Photoshoot (1991)

Nirvana In The Pool During The “Nevermind” Photoshoot (1991)

father13 Report

9points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That guy on the left.....Oh Nevermind!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Esquire Photoshoot, 1982

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Esquire Photoshoot, 1982

Big_Shot_Gangster Report

9points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All hail the Queen Aretha!

1
1point
reply
#30

Angelina Jolie At Her First Photoshoot In 1990

Angelina Jolie At Her First Photoshoot In 1990

SelenaThomson Report

9points
POST
#31

Queen Posing Topless (‘The Nudie Sessions’) In A 1973 Photoshoot For Mick Rock, Who Has Gone On And Shot Their Iconic Queen II Album Cover A La Marlene Dietrich That Still Haunts Them Today

Queen Posing Topless (‘The Nudie Sessions’) In A 1973 Photoshoot For Mick Rock, Who Has Gone On And Shot Their Iconic Queen II Album Cover A La Marlene Dietrich That Still Haunts Them Today

victoiresylph Report

9points
POST
#32

Rare Backstage Photoshoot From Return Of The Jedi By Brian Griffin 1982

Rare Backstage Photoshoot From Return Of The Jedi By Brian Griffin 1982

wadeybb Report

8points
POST
MommaBear
MommaBear
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see her in this and remember she was on cocaine and (I think) had an eating disorder. Most girls wanted to look just like her - she was stunning. And if this was a poster, to this day teenage boys would want one on their wall.

0
0points
reply
#33

Bob Dylan And His Girlfriend Suze Rotolo During The Photoshoot For The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Album Cover. West Village, 1963

Bob Dylan And His Girlfriend Suze Rotolo During The Photoshoot For The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Album Cover. West Village, 1963

psycot Report

8points
POST
#34

Roger Moore And Richard Kiel Doing A Photoshoot For Moonraker (1979)

Roger Moore And Richard Kiel Doing A Photoshoot For Moonraker (1979)

Great_Uncle_Waldo Report

8points
POST
#35

Elizabeth Taylor, At 15, Riding Angels Flight Railway In 1947 While On A Photoshoot For Junior Bazaar Magazine

Elizabeth Taylor, At 15, Riding Angels Flight Railway In 1947 While On A Photoshoot For Junior Bazaar Magazine

j3434 Report

8points
POST
#36

Stevie Nicks During A Self-Defense Book Photoshoot, 1983

Stevie Nicks During A Self-Defense Book Photoshoot, 1983

doogie92 Report

8points
POST
#37

14 Year Old Christian Bale. Photoshoot From Late 1980s. (@golldies Instagram)

14 Year Old Christian Bale. Photoshoot From Late 1980s. (@golldies Instagram)

Noobthobn Report

8points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can only see a mini american psycho

0
0points
reply
#38

Jane Fonda - 1968 Barbarella Photoshoot

Jane Fonda - 1968 Barbarella Photoshoot

BattleRoyaleWtCheese Report

8points
POST
#39

Sting - Photoshoot For Synchronicity, 1983

Sting - Photoshoot For Synchronicity, 1983

KKD97 Report

8points
POST
#40

Kiss At A Photoshoot, 1975

Kiss At A Photoshoot, 1975

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#41

Calvin Klein Photoshoot With Kate Moss & Mark Wahlberg By Mario Sorrenti In 1993

Calvin Klein Photoshoot With Kate Moss & Mark Wahlberg By Mario Sorrenti In 1993

wiggiag Report

7points
POST
DuchessDegu
DuchessDegu
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought she was a lot taller (unless he's standing on a stool)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Photoshoot Of Sharon Stone In 1983

Photoshoot Of Sharon Stone In 1983

FajarNegan Report

7points
POST
#43

Jamie Lee Curtis (1980)

Jamie Lee Curtis (1980)

HellsJuggernaut Report

7points
POST
#44

Dolly Parton Photoshoot At Dollywood Back In 1987

Dolly Parton Photoshoot At Dollywood Back In 1987

lizasuicide Report

7points
POST
#45

Muhammed Ali Poses With His Prize Winnings During A Photoshoot In 1964

Muhammed Ali Poses With His Prize Winnings During A Photoshoot In 1964

maxwell4727 Report

7points
POST
#46

Jennifer Love Hewitt 1990's Rollerskate Photoshoot

Jennifer Love Hewitt 1990's Rollerskate Photoshoot

darthtasar Report

7points
POST
Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might be the most early 90s picture I have ever seen.

0
0points
reply
#47

Actress Doris Houck Preparing For A Photoshoot Near To The Hollywoodland Sign. The H Was Missing After A Drunk Driver Lost Control Of His Vehicle And Crashed Behind The H, Making It Fall Down The Cliff. Los Angeles, California, 1945

Actress Doris Houck Preparing For A Photoshoot Near To The Hollywoodland Sign. The H Was Missing After A Drunk Driver Lost Control Of His Vehicle And Crashed Behind The H, Making It Fall Down The Cliff. Los Angeles, California, 1945

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#48

Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher Photoshoot, 1977

Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher Photoshoot, 1977

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#49

Nico And Andy Warhol As Batman And Robin For A Photoshoot In 1967

Nico And Andy Warhol As Batman And Robin For A Photoshoot In 1967

comradebat Report

7points
POST
#50

The Beatles Final Photoshoot, 1969

The Beatles Final Photoshoot, 1969

Xoziv Report

7points
POST
#51

Claudia Cardinale And Frank Zappa, Italian Magazine Photoshooting, 1967

Claudia Cardinale And Frank Zappa, Italian Magazine Photoshooting, 1967

realhiphopfiles Report

7points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

zappa for president

0
0points
reply
#52

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Photoshoot, 1972

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Photoshoot, 1972

Satyion77 Report

7points
POST
#53

Angela Bowie Photoshoot For A Black Widow TV Series, 1975. Photo By Terry O'neill

Angela Bowie Photoshoot For A Black Widow TV Series, 1975. Photo By Terry O'neill

Loose-Bus2035 Report

7points
POST
#54

Outtakes From The Photoshoot That Would Eventually Become The Album Cover Of Pink Floyd's Album Wish You Were Here (1975)

Outtakes From The Photoshoot That Would Eventually Become The Album Cover Of Pink Floyd's Album Wish You Were Here (1975)

Mad_Season_1994 Report

7points
POST
#55

Pattie Boyd, Cynthia Lennon, Maureen Starkey & Jenny Boyd Posed For A Photoshoot To Announce The Opening Of Apple Boutique (1967)

Pattie Boyd, Cynthia Lennon, Maureen Starkey & Jenny Boyd Posed For A Photoshoot To Announce The Opening Of Apple Boutique (1967)

Paul-Belgium Report

7points
POST
#56

David Bowie's Photoshoot For His Album 'Heroes', 1977 (Happy Birthday Starman)

David Bowie's Photoshoot For His Album 'Heroes', 1977 (Happy Birthday Starman)

Moonrammerr Report

7points
POST
#57

Friends Cast Photoshoot In The 90s

Friends Cast Photoshoot In The 90s

cyrano3790 Report

7points
POST
MommaBear
MommaBear
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is Rachel the only one in white jeans? I know they each had their own look, but my OCD just can't....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Humorous Outtake Of Queen From A Photoshoot For Their 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Single (C. 1975)

Humorous Outtake Of Queen From A Photoshoot For Their 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Single (C. 1975)

BP0413 Report

7points
POST
#59

Kate Winslet - Ken Weingart Photoshoot 1996

Kate Winslet - Ken Weingart Photoshoot 1996

noapologiesman Report

6points
POST
#60

Jennifer Love Hewitt (1998)

Jennifer Love Hewitt (1998)

HellsJuggernaut Report

6points
POST
#61

Uma Thurman / Photo By Frederic Meylan, 1989

Uma Thurman / Photo By Frederic Meylan, 1989

GaGator43 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant During His First Adidas Photoshoot As A Laker At Will Rogers State Beach. 1996

18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant During His First Adidas Photoshoot As A Laker At Will Rogers State Beach. 1996

johnnyr1 Report

6points
POST
#63

Julie Newmar Doing A Cat Woman Photoshoot 1966

Julie Newmar Doing A Cat Woman Photoshoot 1966

Fluffy_Morning_1569 Report

6points
POST
#64

Drew Barrymore's Gq Photoshoot, 1993

Drew Barrymore's Gq Photoshoot, 1993

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#65

The Beatles' First Photoshoot, December 1961

The Beatles' First Photoshoot, December 1961

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#66

1953 A Peak Within A Photoshoot

1953 A Peak Within A Photoshoot

Flat-Foot-2904 Report

6points
POST
#67

One Of The First Photoshoots Of The Rolling Stones - 1963

One Of The First Photoshoots Of The Rolling Stones - 1963

SympathyofaThinMan Report

6points
POST
#68

Sean Penn And Madonna Wedding Photoshoot, 1985

Sean Penn And Madonna Wedding Photoshoot, 1985

milhamalk Report

6points
POST
#69

Fleetwood Mac During A Photoshoot For The Album 'Tusk' In The Late 70s

Fleetwood Mac During A Photoshoot For The Album 'Tusk' In The Late 70s

UWCG Report

6points
POST
#70

Mary Wilson Of The Supreme, 1965, In Their Photoshoot For "A Bit Of Liverpool"

Mary Wilson Of The Supreme, 1965, In Their Photoshoot For "A Bit Of Liverpool"