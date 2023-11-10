“Old People On Facebook”: 51 Examples Of Older People Trying And Failing At Social Media
It should come as no surprise that different generations have very different approaches to the internet. This translates into very unique behaviors on social media. Sometimes, they seem so strange and witty that others can’t help but shine the spotlight on them, for everyone to see.
The ‘Old People on Facebook’ project is an account on X (formerly Twitter) that shares some of the most ridiculous and wholesome things that seniors have ever posted online. Scroll down to see some of the oddest and funniest comments and posts. Just remember… we might all be giggling now, but we’ll all be seniors soon enough!
It’s important to understand who exactly the X account ‘Old People on Facebook’ focuses on. It’s one thing to say that it’s about ‘old people,’ but the term ‘old’ is relative. However hip and modern any of us feel at the moment, sooner or later, the younger generations will think that our values, attitudes, and behaviors are outdated.
Sure, Zoomers and Gen Alpha might be super cool now, giggling at Boomers, Gen X, and Millenials, but give it a few decades and they’ll probably be struggling quite a bit.
According to ‘CareGivers of America,’ the Greatest Generation was born between 1901 and 1927, while members of the Silent Generation were those born between 1928 and 1945. The Baby Boomer Generation (aka Boomers) includes anyone born between 1946 and 1964.
Members of Generation X were born between 1965 and 1980, Millennials (hi!) include folks born from 1981 till 1996, while Generation Z (aka Zoomers) are those born 1996 to 2012. The youngest generation, Generation Alpha, includes people born from 2013 to anyone born in the near future, until 2025. From 2026 onward, we’ll be seeing a fresh new generation. It’s safe to say that ‘Old People on Facebook’ targets everyone from older Millennials upwards.
‘Score,’ referring to data collected by ‘Sprout Social,’ noted that various generations really do approach social media in different ways. Broadly speaking, Facebook is still the favorite platform of Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials alike. 43% of all respondents said that they prefer it to other platforms. The second most popular platform among these three generations is Instagram.
However, Facebook is far more popular among members of the older generations. For example, according to the survey conducted by ‘Sprout Social,’ 65.2% of Baby Boomers and 64.7% of Gen X put Facebook as their top social media platform. Meanwhile, barely 33% of Millennials said the same. In short, there’s definitely a trend of moving away from Facebook among younger people, toward other networks.
These trends in social media use are more important than you might think. For one, it drastically changes how businesses and content creators approach their work. Depending on your target audience, you’ll post about your content and advertise your services on very different platforms. Sure, you could do it everywhere, but it can be expensive and time-consuming. Having a focus is much better.
‘Score’ points out that Baby Boomers are two times less likely to follow businesses and brands on social media than either members of Gen X or Gen Y (aka Millennials). Baby Boomers mostly want businesses to provide them with information and offer them good deals on social media. In the meantime, Gen X mostly wants deals, promotions, and contests. Millennials, on the other hand, want businesses to provide them with a mix of information and entertainment online.
The X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Old People on Facebook’ has been around since November 2018. Over the 5 years since creating the page, the curator has gained a following of nearly 3.5k followers.
The main focus is on hilarious, absurd, and sometimes even heartwarming internet content which shows just how big of a gap there is in how members of different generations approach social media.
However, it appears that at the time of writing, the founder has stopped posting any new posts. The project is, for all intents and purposes, on hiatus. At least for the time being.
The founder wrote that they were leaving the social media network after it was rebranded from Twitter to X earlier this year. “I thought this was a bird-watching page,” the founder quipped.
Well this is taking "talking to myself" to a whole new level!