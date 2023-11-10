ADVERTISEMENT

It should come as no surprise that different generations have very different approaches to the internet. This translates into very unique behaviors on social media. Sometimes, they seem so strange and witty that others can’t help but shine the spotlight on them, for everyone to see.

The ‘Old People on Facebook’ project is an account on X (formerly Twitter) that shares some of the most ridiculous and wholesome things that seniors have ever posted online. Scroll down to see some of the oddest and funniest comments and posts. Just remember… we might all be giggling now, but we’ll all be seniors soon enough!