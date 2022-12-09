At the beginning of the 1990s, computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world's first web browser and editor, which was royalty-free, easy to use, and eventually developed into the internet as we know it today.

Of course, there were people who doubted the longevity of the technology. Not to mention those who already had their lives built around other things and couldn't be bothered by "childish games." But now that their friends and family, including their beloved grandchildren, are all using it, even these folks are creating accounts on social media to connect to them.

While it's quite inspiring that they're trying to tame all the scary hardware and software, some of their attempts result in pure comedy gold. At least by our standards. And the funniest ones can be seen on the Instagram account 'Old People Facebook.'

#1

1982 Was A Dark Year

#2

Don’t Text And Drive Guys, Stay Safe

#3

Anchors Away Matey

OCD Mom
Aww he looks amazing, love his smile.

#4

Old People

#5

Weird Flex, But Ok

#6

Wanna Be 98 Again!!!

Headless Roach
Me too, Lois, me too. Oh- you meant age.

#7

Ariana Grande Just Give Him A Chance

#8

I Figured It Works Here

Erika
Will spot is my favorite Nintendo will game

#9

Soup

#10

Jeez Sandra

#11

Free Car Accident

#12

I Hate It When I Think My Child Posts Everything On Fb... Smh

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
What if this is the real story behind that meme and the parent's response was cropped out?

#13

Facebook Break Me Up With Nate I Am Not Paired With Nate

#14

Just Eat Some Yogurt Man, You Deserve It

#15

The The The The The

#16

Tag Your Grandma

Aqualia
"Ure" grandma needs to learn some grammar

#17

Ok Becky

Headless Roach
Becky seems to be a lot of fun

#18

I’ve Only Had This Requested About 40 Times

#19

Not Facebook But It’s Relevant Okay

#20

Chickens

Sedona
Actually cats can eat corn. And the block of ice is a fun toy that will be slowly melting under your furniture.

#21

Oh? I’m Lost

Headless Roach
You need to draw this for me.

#22

I Can’t Wait For Christmas Posts... I Got Some Good Ones Coming

#23

Sorry My Dear Friends

JB
no more night beeps!

#24

Pls Don’t Argue

#25

Okay But How Do You Not Talk To Your Dad For That Long?

#26

Poor Duckling

#27

When Old People Think Everything On The Internet Is Directed Towards Them Directly

#28

This Is What This Man Gets For Fighting For His Country Smh

#29

Sorry Virus

#30

Old People Don’t Get “Jokes”

#31

Your Steak Tastes Like Dog

#32

Glaucoma Is My Favorite Food

Headless Roach
Darn, where will I get opioids these days?

#33

Am Old

#34

Silly Potato

#35

Having A Horrible Month Lol

#36

God Forgive

#37

Create New Hidden Password

#38

Sad

JB
way to go Christine

#39

Just The Switch Or The Whole Nintendo?

#40

Helen Will Single Handedly End Racism

#41

God Forgive

#42

Share

#43

Not Funny, Didn’t Laugh

#44

Don’t Worry Guys, Not Drugs

Headless Roach
Uhm, thanks for clearing that up

#45

My God Jesus Christ Jim

#46

Literally Forgot To Post Today Ok

#47

God I Haven’t Posted In A Minute My Bad

#48

Spange

#49

Geez Facebook! She Would Never!

#50

I Thought You Were Dead

#51

Ya Know, Those Yellow Things...?

#52

Great Beauty

#53

How Do You Know My Name

#54

Nice Perm!

#55

Scrambled Egg

#56

To Much Water

#57

She Can Make Up Her Own Acronyms

#58

’m Deleting All Comments That Don’t Say “Hi Grandma!”

#59

Not Dale

#60

A Mass In Rectum!

#61

Sad

#62

What A Happy Cow

#63

Recipe

#64

I Block U

#65

Linda’s Kangaroo Died Last Week

#66

Is This Still Available?

#67

I Have High Blood Pressure

#68

O.k

#69

Wrong Donna

#70

Thank You Picture With Beach

