At the beginning of the 1990s, computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world's first web browser and editor, which was royalty-free, easy to use, and eventually developed into the internet as we know it today.

Of course, there were people who doubted the longevity of the technology. Not to mention those who already had their lives built around other things and couldn't be bothered by "childish games." But now that their friends and family, including their beloved grandchildren, are all using it, even these folks are creating accounts on social media to connect to them.

While it's quite inspiring that they're trying to tame all the scary hardware and software, some of their attempts result in pure comedy gold. At least by our standards. And the funniest ones can be seen on the Instagram account 'Old People Facebook.'