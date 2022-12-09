123 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn’t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)
At the beginning of the 1990s, computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world's first web browser and editor, which was royalty-free, easy to use, and eventually developed into the internet as we know it today.
Of course, there were people who doubted the longevity of the technology. Not to mention those who already had their lives built around other things and couldn't be bothered by "childish games." But now that their friends and family, including their beloved grandchildren, are all using it, even these folks are creating accounts on social media to connect to them.
While it's quite inspiring that they're trying to tame all the scary hardware and software, some of their attempts result in pure comedy gold. At least by our standards. And the funniest ones can be seen on the Instagram account 'Old People Facebook.'
This post may include affiliate links.
1982 Was A Dark Year
Don’t Text And Drive Guys, Stay Safe
Anchors Away Matey
Old People
Weird Flex, But Ok
Wanna Be 98 Again!!!
Ariana Grande Just Give Him A Chance
I Figured It Works Here
Soup
Jeez Sandra
Free Car Accident
I Hate It When I Think My Child Posts Everything On Fb... Smh
What if this is the real story behind that meme and the parent's response was cropped out?
Facebook Break Me Up With Nate I Am Not Paired With Nate
Just Eat Some Yogurt Man, You Deserve It
The The The The The
Tag Your Grandma
Ok Becky
I’ve Only Had This Requested About 40 Times
Not Facebook But It’s Relevant Okay
Chickens
Oh? I’m Lost
I Can’t Wait For Christmas Posts... I Got Some Good Ones Coming
Pls Don’t Argue
Okay But How Do You Not Talk To Your Dad For That Long?
Poor Duckling
When Old People Think Everything On The Internet Is Directed Towards Them Directly
This Is What This Man Gets For Fighting For His Country Smh
But that isn't very nice of the grandson 🫤
Sorry Virus
Old People Don’t Get “Jokes”
Your Steak Tastes Like Dog
Glaucoma Is My Favorite Food
Am Old
Silly Potato
Having A Horrible Month Lol
God Forgive
Create New Hidden Password
Just The Switch Or The Whole Nintendo?
Helen Will Single Handedly End Racism
God Forgive
Share
Not Funny, Didn’t Laugh
Don’t Worry Guys, Not Drugs
My God Jesus Christ Jim
Literally Forgot To Post Today Ok
God I Haven’t Posted In A Minute My Bad
Spange
Geez Facebook! She Would Never!
I Thought You Were Dead
Well, actually I have... it's kind of a long story