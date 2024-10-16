ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, October! The crisp air, changing leaves, and cozy vibes signal that fall has officially arrived — the time of year to line up for pumpkin spice everything, bring out the flannels, and dust off the Halloween decor.

As Halloween draws nearer, the excitement for the festivities only builds. The spooky decorations pop up everywhere, horror movies dominate your Netflix must-watch, and you start brainstorming for costume ideas. Waiting for Halloween to come seems like a monthlong October pastime.

We’re bringing on the funniest October memes to welcome this sensational season. Whether you’re impatient for the temp to drop with your sweaters on standby or spook alert all month long, there’s no shortage of October memes to capture the mood.

#1

“It’s About to Get Spooky!”

An October meme featuring a glowing blue character with a nervous expression. Text reads, "HOLD ON TO YOUR DOOKIE, IT'S ABOUT TO GET SPOOKY!"

#2

Spooky Date

An October meme showing a woman labeled "September 30th" yelling at a person with a pumpkin head labeled "October 1st," symbolizing the transition to October.

#3

“Barboo”

An October meme featuring a giant skeleton displayed in a pink "Barbie" box labeled "Barboo." Text above reads, "My neighbours are back with their annual giant skeleton."

@shrimp_delight Report

Why America Loves Halloween More Than the UK

America loves Halloween. People deck their houses and lawns with the spookiest decorations, and all their alter egos come out to play. Compared to other cultures, like the UK, it seems the USA loves this spooky holiday more.

Philip Hoare says this cultural difference regarding Halloween is more profound than we think. “The festival was brought to America by Irish immigrants for whom the rites of Samhain marked a thinning of the membrane between worlds of the living and the dead. That meaning was lost in translation in the 20th century” (The Guardian, 2017) (1). Today, the meaning of Halloween in the US is mostly shrouded in silly costumes and served with candy.

One reason Halloween did not take hold in the UK was “its proximity to our own pyromaniacal Bonfire Night, with its anti-Catholic echoes of martyrs burned at the stake,” Hoare explains. The Brits would like to believe they have since ”conquered the darkness, both actual and metaphorical, that Halloween commemorated.”

Halloween is sanitized in a culture where the reality of death is largely avoided. Under the Californian sun, Hollywood tempers those heavier themes with celebratory pumpkins and turns nightmares into comic books.
#4

The Annual Weekend

An October meme featuring a tweet from "Shower Thoughts" saying, "Oct, Nov, Dec feels like Fri, Sat, Sun of the year," implying a festive year-end vibe.

@showerfeelings Report

Halloween Spending Hits a Record High in 2024

The National Retail Federation (NRF) conducts an annual Halloween consumer survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics, and this year’s figures reveal that total projected Halloween spending in 2024 is expected to reach as high as $11.6 billion, with 72% planning to celebrate Halloween (2).

Breaking down these billions, it is projected that 3.8 billion will be spent on Halloween costumes, 3.8 billion will be spent on sprucing up spaces with Halloween decorations, 3.5 billion will be spent on candy, and 0.5 billion will be spent on Halloween greeting cards.

According to Will Granados, Senior Manager and Media Relations officer at NRF, the preps started earlier this year, too, with 47% of survey participants admitting to shopping for their Halloween way before October (3). This figure is up from 37% five years ago and compares with just 32% in 2014. This is a substantial difference, meaning we can expect the Halloween fanfare to be extraordinary this year.

Of course, retailers have been eager to join the hype and were prepared to meet the early demands by offering shoppers all the holiday essentials to make this year’s celebrations memorable.

Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said that interest in early Halloween shopping is dominated by the 25-34 age group, so the Millennials are taking the lead and kicking off their shopping way before October. Rist noted that “their love of the holiday is a key factor in this trend, with nearly half of this segment sharing that they plan to shop early because Halloween is their favorite holiday.”
#5

“It's Not Summer”

A Halloween-themed October meme featuring a carved pumpkin creature with a spooky face, holding pumpkin guts and another carved pumpkin head. Text reads, "Everyone: It's still summer! Me:"

#6

October Plans

An October meme with a skeleton relaxing in bed, holding a steaming cup, with a sleeping black cat beside it. Text above reads, "My plans for October."

@therese_nothing Report

The Most Searched Halloween Costumes of the Year

Google analyzes Halloween searches yearly in a report called Freightgeist 2024 (4). In this report, they examine all things Halloween and examine what people look for regarding the ghastly holiday.

Based on Google searches, we’re expecting to see this cast of ghouls, villains, and cute animations come to life on the Halloween streets. We’re sure the social feeds will showcase many trick-or-treaters don their pick of this year’s costumes. And we can’t wait to determine who will wear them best.

Shrunken Head from Beetlejuice takes the top spot. Delores, also from Beetlejuice, is among the top five most searched costumes. This follows the cinematic re-release of the 1988 classic Beetlejuice.

Some other top searches include the smiling creature Catnap, the Australian breakdancer Raygun, the jester-style Pomni, Red from “Descendants,” cutesy singer Sabrina Carpenter, Deadpool from the “Deadpool and Wolverine” movie, a Chipotle Burrito, and of course, the colorful cast of “Inside Out,” including Envy, Anger, Disgust, and Anxiety.
#7

“When It’s Still Sunny in October”

An October meme showing horror movie characters lounging on pool chairs in the sun. Text above reads, "When it's October but still 90 degrees and sunny outside."

#8

“Waiting for October”

An October meme showing a skeleton peeking through window blinds. The text above reads, "Rare footage of me waiting for October to start," implying eager anticipation.

#9

“October 1st”

An October meme showing a comparison: on the left, a calm scene labeled "September 30th," and on the right, a spooky scene labeled "October 1st," highlighting the shift in vibe.

@meme_hoy_minoy Report

#10

Halloween Excitement

An October meme featuring a kitten wearing a witch hat, sitting next to a small pumpkin. The text above reads, "'Are you excited for Hallowe-' Me:" indicating enthusiasm.

#11

“Valentine’s in October?!”

An October meme featuring a cartoon skeleton with raised arms in a spooky scene. The text above reads, "When it's October 137th but most people are celebrating Valentine's Day," implying a long-lasting Halloween spirit.

#12

“Spooks Excitedly!”

An October meme featuring skeletons dancing in a circle with the caption "[SPOOKS EXCITEDLY]." Text above reads, "When you realise that tomorrow is October 1th," indicating excitement for October.

reddit.com Report

#13

“Me Enjoying Spooky Season”

An October meme showing a child sitting on a road, labeled "me enjoying spooky season," while a truck labeled "November" approaches, symbolizing the end of October.

@grinsfromthegrave Report

#14

"October is My Favorite Color”

An October meme featuring a cartoon character in a cozy sweater lying in autumn leaves. The text reads, "My favorite color is October," celebrating the fall season.

@therealguacardo Report

#15

East Coast Memes

An October meme showing a character looking out at a scene of skeletons playing instruments. The text reads, "When it's 11PM in California and you see October memes hitting from the East Coast," implying anticipation for spooky content.

Not_Selling_Eth Report

#16

October Memes

An October meme using a movie scene with three panels. "Among us memes" says, "You can't defeat me." "Political memes" replies, "I know, but he can," referring to an image of a skeleton playing a trumpet with the caption "doot doot," representing the power of Halloween memes.

Uno-reverse-no-u Report

#17

Drinking All the “Spooky Sh*t”

An October meme featuring a character labeled "Me" holding a mug while pouring coffee labeled "Spooky sh**." Text above reads, "October mood," indicating a love for all things spooky.

#18

“Still in September”

An October meme with a two-panel comparison. The top shows a skeleton playing a trumpet labeled "doot doot" with text, "Most of the Eastern Hemisphere in spooktober already." The bottom shows a sad person sitting on a bench with text, "America and Europe still in September 30," highlighting the time zone differences.

Vigitel Report

#19

October 1st vs November 1st

An October meme featuring a tweet from "Shower Thoughts" that reads, "October 1st feels more like Halloween than November 1st," emphasizing the excitement of October's arrival.

@showerfeelings Report

#20

“Finally, October 1st!”

An October meme featuring a person with a pumpkin head in a yoga pose in a spooky setting. Text reads, "Calendar: October 1st. Me:" showing excitement for Halloween season.

youtube.com Report

#21

“Midnight on September 30th”

An October meme showing two cartoon skeletons glowing with excitement. Text above reads, "Everyone when the clock struck midnight on September 30th," capturing the anticipation for October.

#22

“Waking Up in October”

An October meme featuring a character in a scary mask wearing a pink robe, holding a coffee mug on a porch with pumpkins. Text above reads, "How I'm waking up tomorrow," capturing the Halloween spirit.

@HalloweenVerse Report

#23

Expectations vs Reality

An October meme showing a disappointed person standing in a store filled with Christmas decorations. Text reads, "Me: I'm going to the store to get a few Halloween decorations. Me at the store:" humorously capturing the early arrival of Christmas decor.

OINOU Report

#24

“Time to Get Spooky”

An October meme featuring a cat dressed in a tuxedo, holding a small spoon. The text reads, "GENTLEMEN IT'S SPOOKTOBER, IT'S TIME TO GET SPOOKY," playfully welcoming the Halloween season.

@treysace Report

#25

“Waking Up When September Ends”

An October meme showing a handshake between a skeleton and a muscular arm. The labels read "Skeletons" and "Green Day," with "Waking up when September ends" above, humorously connecting the band’s song to the arrival of October.

chicachibi Report

#26

“Only Allowed in Spooktober”

An October meme featuring a skull emoji with text above that reads, "Emoji that should be only allowed on Spooktober," humorously suggesting it is perfect for the Halloween season.

ZMicro1 Report

#27

“When October’s Almost Over”

An October meme featuring a child in a witch costume crying next to carved pumpkins. The text above reads, "Me every time I think about the fact that October's almost over," expressing sadness about the end of the Halloween season.

Report

#28

“Home Depot Giant Skeleton”

An October meme featuring three images of the Home Depot giant skeleton in various locations. The text reads, "The Home Depot giant skeleton is the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him," highlighting the fun and joy it brings during Halloween.

#29

“Sum Spook”

An October meme featuring two close-up images of a bird skeleton. The top image reads "you want" and the bottom reads "sum spook," humorously offering a spooky vibe for the Halloween season.

DrewThePew Report

#30

“The Golden Skeleton”

An October meme featuring a golden skeleton on a transparent background. The text reads, "You’ve scrolled far enough to unlock the golden skeleton! (If you haven’t scrolled far enough you may unlock this in the spooky store for 14.99)," humorously celebrating reaching the spooky season.

Baitsch Report

References


  1. Philip Hoare. “Why doesn’t Britain go as wild for Halloween as America?” The Guardian, October 31, 2017. | https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/31/why-britain-halloween-america-fall
  2. National Retail Federation. “Retail Holiday and Seasonal Trends: Halloween.” NRF, 2024. | https://nrf.com/research-insights/holiday-data-and-trends/halloween
  3. Will Granados. “Nearly Half of Halloween Shoppers to Start Purchasing Items Before October.” NRF, September 19, 2024. | https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/nearly-half-halloween-shoppers-start-purchasing-items-october
  4. Google. “Trending Costumes.” Fresihhgeist, 2024. | https://frightgeist.withgoogle.com/costumes

