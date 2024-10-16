Halloween Spending Hits a Record High in 2024

The National Retail Federation (NRF) conducts an annual Halloween consumer survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics, and this year’s figures reveal that total projected Halloween spending in 2024 is expected to reach as high as $11.6 billion, with 72% planning to celebrate Halloween (2).

Breaking down these billions, it is projected that 3.8 billion will be spent on Halloween costumes, 3.8 billion will be spent on sprucing up spaces with Halloween decorations, 3.5 billion will be spent on candy, and 0.5 billion will be spent on Halloween greeting cards.

According to Will Granados, Senior Manager and Media Relations officer at NRF, the preps started earlier this year, too, with 47% of survey participants admitting to shopping for their Halloween way before October (3). This figure is up from 37% five years ago and compares with just 32% in 2014. This is a substantial difference, meaning we can expect the Halloween fanfare to be extraordinary this year.

Of course, retailers have been eager to join the hype and were prepared to meet the early demands by offering shoppers all the holiday essentials to make this year’s celebrations memorable.

Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said that interest in early Halloween shopping is dominated by the 25-34 age group, so the Millennials are taking the lead and kicking off their shopping way before October. Rist noted that “their love of the holiday is a key factor in this trend, with nearly half of this segment sharing that they plan to shop early because Halloween is their favorite holiday.”