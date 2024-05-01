50 Times People Couldn’t Help But Say “That’s Not How Women Work” (New Pics)
If women were compensated for every ignorant remark made about their bodies and rights, we'd all be rich by now. Whether it's harshly critiquing their looks or giving unsolicited advice about maternity rights, some men (and, in strange instances, even women) speak without knowing facts or fully understanding the situation.
Even though times are changing and there is an abundance of informative content available, sometimes it’s necessary to call people out for their blatantly ignorant comments about women. Take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork, where you'll find people sharing such outrageous misconceptions about females that you might question if they're living in the same century as the rest of us.
This post may include affiliate links.
Thought This Might Be Relevant Here
Decent Joke About Bisexuality Ruined By Biphobes In The Comments
Once again BP is only giving one image, when there are 3 parts to this one.
Disgusting Comments On This Instagram Reel
Yep. I'm 42 and still can't get a tubal ligation. :(
Flowers And C*ck😭
Love This
Had To Check Out The Comment Section
Sure…
I'm Praying This Guy Isn't Serious
If men stopped existing after having evolved as a species to reproduce sexually, yeah, there would be no more children. However if we as a species evolved without needing a man, we'd reproduce asexually and there would be plenty of children and no men! All the rest he says is nonsense either way.
Comments I Found Under A Video About A 31 Year Old Woman In Texas That Isn‘T Allowed To Have An Abortion Despite Her Life Being In Danger
🥱
I wish this was a joke, but that's exactly what women get to hear when we seek medical advice. Every. Single. Time.
Wahmen Can't Sculpt Like Da Menz Can 😵
That they proudly refer to themselves with "Dark Triad" and "Rational" are bigger red flags than their moronic outbursts.
Ugh How Can Other Men Allow Their Wives To Post Pregnancy Picture Where She's Fully Clothed And Not Even Showing Her Face? So Messed Up😰🤡
Imagine Being This Spiteful Over A Selfie
Guess who lives inside Joeys head rent free?
And Here We Go Again... 🤦
Children can get periods aged 8. If you think an 8 year old is an adult then you are a kiddy fiddling nonce who deserves genital castration.
I Felt Like This Belongs Here
"no closed doors" policy? yeah, sure, except for the locked one in his basement.
Yikes!
Think you need to see a professional, buddy. Dating is not a business transaction.
Nothing Screams Romance More Than This
You know, as long as it's completely voluntary, it might be romantic, but we all know it never is. They are indoctrinated from birth to think this is normal, which takes away any agency, and if they do manage refuse in the end, I'm pretty sure family is going to help set the fire.
So Apparently It Is Not Ok To Oppose Pedophilia And Grooming. I Will Wear My "Female Incel" Badge With Pride
In that case, I'll take being called a "female incel" as a compliment.
Couldn’t Not Share This With You All… The Irony Of It All
She's A Good Stepping Stone
Holy s**t. You call HER fat? She's not a skinny sack of bones, but she's definitely not fat. She's also gorgeous, although that isn't really the point either. He loves her just the way she is. It's not about looks. If your 'love' goes skin deep, you're never going to find it.
Is She Really Advertising Her Daughter?
There’s A Big Keyword In Here, It’s “Without Your Consent”
Men who voice these opinions should have their sphincter implode and explode at the same time.
"Women Shouldn't Have Careers. They Should Just Be Tradcath Baby Making Machines." -This Chud
Yeah. No
Wtf Did I Just Read?
Ladies, get yourselves a crocodile or cassowary and let them hunt these types of dudes.
Girls Do Nothing During Coitus
If she is laying there doing nothing during sex then she does not want sex.
Beyond Stupid
*not How White Or Asian Girls Work
Og Versions Of The Tradwife Comics We Keep Seeing
She’s 33 Btw
Terfs and "Transvestigators" (yes, really, that's what they call themselves) recently declared that Margot Robbie is a trans woman. As if that's a gotcha. Or a sin. Or something equally stupid.
Found In The Wild
Why do they think getting kicked in the balls is more painful than childbirth. Could be a joke, but it's just not funny
...what?
Meanwhile your daughter thinks the world is flat, fossils are fakes created by Satan and girls can get pregnant by sitting on men's laps.
Men☕
A Noble Sacrifice 🫡
Women Have Never Lusted After A Man. Allegedly
This bloke has never spoken to a woman that wasn't in the middle of a playboy spread.
Unhinged Take On Tampons
This moron could help save the human race by not procreating.
Leave
Good for the South Korean women, I do not blame you.
Home Making Shouldn’t Have A Gender
Now The “Nice Guys” Can Finally Go Away… Seems Like A Win
Xwitter Never Runs Out Of Fresh Material
🥱
Yes. Every single time. Personally I have seen WW3 start at least 10 times so can confirm this.
I Don't Get It. Milk Powder Bad
I'm adopted. I was adopted at birth. There was no way I was going to be fed on anything except formula. I guess I'm a non-Alpha, then?
This Is The Meme I Saw Some Time Ago
You Learn Something New Every Day
Sorry, fellow women. I tried my best to bring down that average. I restrained myself to only 999 men before I turned 30.
They Can’t Fathom That Girls Can Be Proud Of Their Bodies And Like Them Being Portrayed In The Movies They Watch
Joke's on him, cos the most popular character from Encanto among girls was Luisa. To the point where Disney had to rush out a ton of her action figures because they were getting complaints about them selling out too quickly.
There’s Uhhh… A Lot To Unpack Here
Just say you don’t want to date anyone. Takes less time.