If women were compensated for every ignorant remark made about their bodies and rights, we'd all be rich by now. Whether it's harshly critiquing their looks or giving unsolicited advice about maternity rights, some men (and, in strange instances, even women) speak without knowing facts or fully understanding the situation.

Even though times are changing and there is an abundance of informative content available, sometimes it’s necessary to call people out for their blatantly ignorant comments about women. Take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork, where you'll find people sharing such outrageous misconceptions about females that you might question if they're living in the same century as the rest of us.