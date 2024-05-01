ADVERTISEMENT

If women were compensated for every ignorant remark made about their bodies and rights, we'd all be rich by now. Whether it's harshly critiquing their looks or giving unsolicited advice about maternity rights, some men (and, in strange instances, even women) speak without knowing facts or fully understanding the situation.

Even though times are changing and there is an abundance of informative content available, sometimes it’s necessary to call people out for their blatantly ignorant comments about women. Take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork, where you'll find people sharing such outrageous misconceptions about females that you might question if they're living in the same century as the rest of us.

#1

Thought This Might Be Relevant Here

Upstairs_Cost_3975 Report

#2

Decent Joke About Bisexuality Ruined By Biphobes In The Comments

NeighborhoodMothGirl Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
22 minutes ago

Once again BP is only giving one image, when there are 3 parts to this one.

#3

Disgusting Comments On This Instagram Reel

Oddnamez Report

#4

Flowers And C*ck😭

Affectionate_Cap_325 Report

ThatG
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
38 minutes ago

More specifically, the space between here and Alpha Centauri

#5

Love This

StarWars_Girl_ Report

#6

Had To Check Out The Comment Section

Dazzling_Reach281 Report

#7

Sure…

Novae224 Report

#8

I'm Praying This Guy Isn't Serious

CyclopsDemonGal Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
43 minutes ago

If men stopped existing after having evolved as a species to reproduce sexually, yeah, there would be no more children. However if we as a species evolved without needing a man, we'd reproduce asexually and there would be plenty of children and no men! All the rest he says is nonsense either way.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Comments I Found Under A Video About A 31 Year Old Woman In Texas That Isn‘T Allowed To Have An Abortion Despite Her Life Being In Danger

epiix33 Report

#10

🥱

JaneDoesharkhugger Report

Jeannette Treusch
Jeannette Treusch
Jeannette Treusch
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I wish this was a joke, but that's exactly what women get to hear when we seek medical advice. Every. Single. Time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Wahmen Can't Sculpt Like Da Menz Can 😵

Gap_Droopy370 Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That they proudly refer to themselves with "Dark Triad" and "Rational" are bigger red flags than their moronic outbursts.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Ugh How Can Other Men Allow Their Wives To Post Pregnancy Picture Where She's Fully Clothed And Not Even Showing Her Face? So Messed Up😰🤡

fghr8 Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

He sounds like those people who thought cameras would steal you soul. Unhinged.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Imagine Being This Spiteful Over A Selfie

SudoSubSilence Report

#14

And Here We Go Again... 🤦

Uffufunuff Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Children can get periods aged 8. If you think an 8 year old is an adult then you are a kiddy fiddling nonce who deserves genital castration.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

I Felt Like This Belongs Here

Newbetamale Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
42 minutes ago

"no closed doors" policy? yeah, sure, except for the locked one in his basement.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Yikes!

Kamikaze-Snail- Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Think you need to see a professional, buddy. Dating is not a business transaction.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Nothing Screams Romance More Than This

IrritatedMango Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
21 minutes ago

You know, as long as it's completely voluntary, it might be romantic, but we all know it never is. They are indoctrinated from birth to think this is normal, which takes away any agency, and if they do manage refuse in the end, I'm pretty sure family is going to help set the fire.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

So Apparently It Is Not Ok To Oppose Pedophilia And Grooming. I Will Wear My "Female Incel" Badge With Pride

TeosPWR Report

Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
1 minute ago

In that case, I'll take being called a "female incel" as a compliment.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Couldn’t Not Share This With You All… The Irony Of It All

Its-a-moo-point- Report

#20

She's A Good Stepping Stone

pato_cuac Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Holy s**t. You call HER fat? She's not a skinny sack of bones, but she's definitely not fat. She's also gorgeous, although that isn't really the point either. He loves her just the way she is. It's not about looks. If your 'love' goes skin deep, you're never going to find it.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Is She Really Advertising Her Daughter?

WeebGalore Report

#22

There’s A Big Keyword In Here, It’s “Without Your Consent”

Bubbly_End6220 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Men who voice these opinions should have their sphincter implode and explode at the same time.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

"Women Shouldn't Have Careers. They Should Just Be Tradcath Baby Making Machines." -This Chud

Mrdean2013 Report

#24

Yeah. No

mishma2005 Report

#25

Wtf Did I Just Read?

Flyingpastakitty Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Ladies, get yourselves a crocodile or cassowary and let them hunt these types of dudes.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Girls Do Nothing During Coitus

tyw7 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited)

If she is laying there doing nothing during sex then she does not want sex.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Beyond Stupid

Mrdean2013 Report

#28

*not How White Or Asian Girls Work

Loose_Psychology_737 Report

#29

Og Versions Of The Tradwife Comics We Keep Seeing

snarlyj Report

#30

She’s 33 Btw

madiiiiiiiruby Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Terfs and "Transvestigators" (yes, really, that's what they call themselves) recently declared that Margot Robbie is a trans woman. As if that's a gotcha. Or a sin. Or something equally stupid.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Found In The Wild

rat_reaper_ Report

Silly Panda Cat
Silly Panda Cat
Silly Panda Cat
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Why do they think getting kicked in the balls is more painful than childbirth. Could be a joke, but it's just not funny

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

...what?

Mrdean2013 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Meanwhile your daughter thinks the world is flat, fossils are fakes created by Satan and girls can get pregnant by sitting on men's laps.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Men☕

xlimezestx Report

#34

A Noble Sacrifice 🫡

ducks_r_rad Report

#35

Women Have Never Lusted After A Man. Allegedly

Dixon_Kuntz73 Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This bloke has never spoken to a woman that wasn't in the middle of a playboy spread.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Unhinged Take On Tampons

PM_UR_NIPPLE_PICS Report

#37

Leave

Creative-Pie5655 Report

#38

Home Making Shouldn’t Have A Gender

MistakeWonderful9178 Report

#39

Now The “Nice Guys” Can Finally Go Away… Seems Like A Win

NetherworldMuse Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
17 minutes ago

And you "should of" paid more attention in English class.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Xwitter Never Runs Out Of Fresh Material

LawyerfromSP Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Hmm. Do you get saggy breasts when you wear a bra? I've never seen women who wear a bra have saggy breasts (me included). Unless they are big, obviously. So isn't this true?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

🥱

JaneDoesharkhugger Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Yes. Every single time. Personally I have seen WW3 start at least 10 times so can confirm this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#42

I Don't Get It. Milk Powder Bad

Milkerrs Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I'm adopted. I was adopted at birth. There was no way I was going to be fed on anything except formula. I guess I'm a non-Alpha, then?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

This Is The Meme I Saw Some Time Ago

TheEngineer24 Report

#44

You Learn Something New Every Day

ad240pCharlie Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

Sorry, fellow women. I tried my best to bring down that average. I restrained myself to only 999 men before I turned 30.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

They Can’t Fathom That Girls Can Be Proud Of Their Bodies And Like Them Being Portrayed In The Movies They Watch

Alarmed-Macaroon5483 Report

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Joke's on him, cos the most popular character from Encanto among girls was Luisa. To the point where Disney had to rush out a ton of her action figures because they were getting complaints about them selling out too quickly.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

There’s Uhhh… A Lot To Unpack Here

PinkInk_ Report

#47

These Men Are The Type To Ask “What Was She Wearing”

OrangedJuice1989 Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I agree with this on face value, but we all know he means "I can sexually assault her when she wears something short" and not just "I will think badly of you when you wear something short, but keep it to myself".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Found On R/Texts

Rich_Baby9954 Report

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
17 minutes ago

The red flag here is the horrible spelling/grammar grey guy has.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Aww What A Cute Story. Wonder What The Comments Are Like

ducks_r_rad Report

#50

… I Can’t.. There’s A Reason For Hair Down There

cookiecutiekat Report

