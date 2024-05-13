The amazing phenomenon of the unusual Northern lights comes right after the solar eclipse that happened in April of this year. The rare aurora event captivated people everywhere (even the ones who didn’t get to witness it). NASA chimed in to explain how exactly this aurora took place. They stated that it was because of coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

CMEs are giant clouds of solar particles that escape from the Sun and are laced with plasma and magnetic fields. They can take hours or several days to reach the Earth, and when they do, they can set the aurora alight. This happens because the particles strike the gases present in the Earth’s atmosphere and heat them up, causing them to start glowing.