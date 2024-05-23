ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating Excellence in Photography: Winners Announced for AAP Magazine #39: Shadows

We are thrilled to unveil the names of the 25 exceptionally talented photographers who have been selected as the winners of 'AAP Magazine #39: Shadows.' Representing 16 diverse countries spanning 5 continents, these artists have captivated us with their remarkable vision and mastery of light and shadow.

Renowned photographer Diane Arbus once wrote, "Photography is not about the things we see, but the shadows they cast." Indeed, mastering the interplay of shadows in photography is an art form suffused with mystery, magic, and timeless allure. It evokes a sense of nostalgia, weaving narratives that are as unique as they are compelling.

In this 39th edition of AAP Magazine, our quest was to explore both the poetry and power of shadows, and the twenty-five selected photographers have eloquently captured these nuances in their work.

