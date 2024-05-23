ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating Excellence in Photography: Winners Announced for AAP Magazine #39: Shadows

We are thrilled to unveil the names of the 25 exceptionally talented photographers who have been selected as the winners of 'AAP Magazine #39: Shadows.' Representing 16 diverse countries spanning 5 continents, these artists have captivated us with their remarkable vision and mastery of light and shadow.

Renowned photographer Diane Arbus once wrote, "Photography is not about the things we see, but the shadows they cast." Indeed, mastering the interplay of shadows in photography is an art form suffused with mystery, magic, and timeless allure. It evokes a sense of nostalgia, weaving narratives that are as unique as they are compelling.

In this 39th edition of AAP Magazine, our quest was to explore both the poetry and power of shadows, and the twenty-five selected photographers have eloquently captured these nuances in their work.

Double-Casting © Asako Naruto

Morning Delight: Childhood Adventures In The Sand Dunes © Mahendra Bakle

Shadow Of A Cowboy From The Series Foreshadows Of The Past © Jonathan Jasberg

The Sea From The Series The Shadows Play © Luca Regoli

Circles Of Hope © Tebani Slade

Ground-Floor From The Series Hunting Shadows © Tommi Viitala

The Old Man With An Umbrella © Shinji Ichikawa

Monte Amiata Complex © Fabien Dendiével

Zoe From The Series Conversations With Myself © Jo Ann Chaus

From The Shadows From The Series In Search Of Random Shadows © Michael Mcilvaney

The Dance Of Youth (Lahore, Pakistan 2023) © Mariana Basurto

Geometrías From The Series City Ecosystem © Julio Marchamalo Amado

Plastic City © Andrew Keedle

Red Balloons From The Series City & Colour © Julia Nathanson

Nor Cal 26 From The Series Nor Cal Farming © Nirav Solanki

The Snackbar From The Series Welcome To Fieldkapelle © Robbe Maes And Reynout Dekimpe

Enduring Indecision Series © Natalie Christensen

This Way To Exit From The Series The Magic Of Light And Shadow © Bernice Williams

Meknes From The Series Maroc Mon Amour © Giancarlo Zuccarone

Tree In Sunlight From The Series Gregory’s Desert © Clarice Barbato-Dunn

Diga, My Shadow. © Liliane Schwab

Sunkissed From The Series Symphony Of Light And Shadow © Elina Abdrakhmanova

Shapeshifter © Pawel Pilch

Trace From The Series Echoes Of Memories © Martina Pavloska

Shadow 02 From The Series Another Spirituality © Lorenzo Vitali

