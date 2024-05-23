ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Brittany Wright, a Seattle-based photographer whose passion for photography was ignited at age 11 when her grandparents gifted her her very first camera. After a five-year tech career, she returned to her first love—food, transforming it into captivating visual art on her Instagram.

Brittany's unique talent lies in creatively arranging seasonal produce and capturing it in vibrant, rainbow-like color palettes. However, food isn't the only thing she uses for her gradient photographs as items like gift wrapping accessories, spices, etc., also make up the majority of her photographs. Her work, which even explores food in various stages of decay, has made her a favorite on social media platforms like Pinterest, Google, and Instagram.

