Social norms are informal rules that govern behavior in groups and societies. They touch almost every aspect of our lives.

Academics like to use this comparison to explain the concept: just as grammar is a set of regulations that governs the structure and organization of language, social norms regulate the structure and organization of people, and, again, just as grammar shapes how we communicate and understand language, social norms shape how we behave and interact with others.

Sociologists talk about social norms motivating people to act, economists explore how they influence market behavior, and legal scholars view them as alternatives to laws, and while their words make sense, if we deconstruct these systems enough, they can begin to look silly.

Recently, Reddit user Irish-Springs made a post on the platform, asking people to share what social norm they find pretty weird when they think about it, and it has already received over 5,300 comments, many of which raise some hilariously valid points.

Women can show their whole breast just not the nipples.

Kerping women down took a lot of individual steps and this was just one of them, or two depending on who's counting.

The expectation of tipping for certain jobs, as a substitute for paying employees a higher wage.

Tipping culture in the USA is insane. Unfortunately it seems to be spreading.

Paying tens of thousands of dollars to bury corpses in the ground.

Showing excessive gratuitous violence is fine, and will get you at most a PG-13 rating, which most people will think is too strict anyways. But show even one uncovered booby and people will lose their minds.

Boobs seem to be more of a taboo in America than anywhere else, which is ironic for the country with the world's biggest porn industry.

Gender reveal parties.

They are not even gender reveal parties, they are sex reveal parties. If you want to know what gender your child is, let them figure it out and tell you.

Circumcision is pretty wild. Cosmetic surgery on the genitals of a baby is pretty weird.

This. This is the one that is absolutely crazy to me. Somehow they managed to brainwash millions of people into thinking it's ok, or even "better". No, leave them babies alone, weirdos.

Working your a*s off for 65 years to then live for 10 years.

65 years? The average person starts between 15 and 20 with working, some with 25 (study/compulsory military or other common duty). So let's say 20. Plus 65 = 85 years. Who works till 85 years and is fit enough to live until 95?

People expect you to get along with family (parents, siblings) even if they treat you like s**t.

Yep. Being family counts for nothing if that family is toxic.

People's absolute horror about women breastfeeding in public.

Oh, I am sorry, Karen. I am giving my baby substance, not trying to attract your 12 year old son.

Oh, I am sorry, Karen. I am giving my baby substance, not trying to attract your 12 year old son.

I, as a man, cannot look, because I would be denounced as some kind of pervert, but honestly, a mother breastfeeding her child is one of the most heart warming sights to behold. I find it beautiful.

The absurd obsession the US has with the flag and the "reverence" surrounding it. It's a godsdammed piece of fabric. Actually, US patriotism as a whole.

Not just the US. Anywhere that venerates their flag in that way is deeply suspicious and there are many much worse offenders than them.

Grand gesture marriage proposals in public are embarrassing and weird.

It can be quite romantic and memorable. But if you're going to go big, you DEFINITELY need to know how your partner will respond beforehand to save yourself from being shot down on the spot because of embarassment.

Family asking if you're trying for a child. 

Children are too easy to lure, I am trying for an adult next. Got my windowless van prepped and everything.

Asking people how they're doing as a matter of courtesy when you truly don't care and are hoping they just say "good hbu" in response.

Lol young grocery check-out dude asked me that when I somehow had the emotional capacity to go out and get groceries. I replied, "do you want the honest answer or the socially accepted answer?" He chuckled and said "your choice" and I then said "hey, you asked" in a joking manner. He just chuckled and finished ringing up my purchase and kindly bagged it for me. It's a thing most people know about, but they still do it!

The expectation to have a huge wedding.

Investing the budget, covering 1 to 2 years of the household necessities is crazy.

Working 40 hours a week. It's actually insane that we all put up with it.

I worked in a number of Government & private sector organisations & the number of people working considerably more hours than 40 was totally surprising

Women are expected to be hairless-presenting.

The topic of sex being generally taboo despite the fact that it is the reason we're all here and that a majority of people love it.

It is quite acceptable to see pple getting gunned down or stabbed to death, but show one female nipple and the movie is for 16 years and older cause apperantly kids minds are too frail to deal with that.

It's baffling that only one gender is expected to wear make up and the other is discouraged. Just makes less sense the more that I think about it.

if men want to wear makeup i literally have no problem. i actually encourage it if it makes them happy. if a woman (such as myself) wanted to not wear makeup, i also encourage it if it makes you happy to be barefaced. i like having no makeup on, you can see that i'm human just like you and have acne just like you. no need to be insecure :)

Caring what another person wears or what they look like.

Forcing people in their teens to decide on a career with the implication that they'll do it for the rest of their life and sealing the deal by putting them into so much debt studying for said career that they're pretty much enslaved to it.

i still don't know what i want to do and i graduate in the next five years. i'm TERRIFIED. i don't want to settle on one thing i want to try everything and find something i love doing

You can't use swear words on TV, radio, or in movies under PG-13; but you learn most of the swear words that exist by middle school. What's the point?

Also pretty country specific, here in the Netherlands it's ok to swear on radio/tv. Not that we do it all the time, it's still considered a little crude or impolite. But there's no outrage when someone lets slip a heartfelt f-ck 😂

Bikinis vs bras. If you bra is made out of swimwear fabric, suddenly new social rules apply.

Depending where you are in the world..

Balloons. Here's a plastic sack of my breath. Happy birthday.

Thank good it's filled with your breath and not.....

Everybody hates being sung happy birthday and everybody hates singing happy birthday, so what the hell are we doing here?

I like it, it's sweet. I moved to another country by myself and the people I thought were friends never visited or anything. My best friend (not nearby at all) facetimes me

Education should be fully free across the board. It makes 0 sense that a country would impoverish their own people rather than invest in a strong, educated and healthy population.

The ONLY reason that university costs money is to perpetuate social stratification. You could probably take 5% of the military budget and it would more than cover it.

Also, isn’t that what “free market” people always b***h about? That once people are rich they will give back and trickle down? Tax the 1% sell slightly more and you would have it paid for.

Germany has free education. It works just fine.

If you are smart and ambitious enough to attend a university, it should be fully state sponsored. The only reason people are against this, is that some kids who grew up rich and didn’t have to take out a mortgage to enter the rat race are jealous they don’t get to keep their advantage.

The UK used to have free university tuition. It was stopped when someone decided that there were too many people going to university.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Asking a grown woman's father for her hand in marriage. What?

people still do that?

Sending hungry kids to school and not feeding them for free.

my school took 100 dollars from my family (that we can’t afford to lose) and never put any of it in my account. we need that money, give it back or make the food free. you guys make enough charging us just for attending.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them I could give you a pretty detailed list. But I think one of the most weird and detrimental to society is beauty standards and impossible looks and body types.

just a reminder: all of you pandas are absolutely beautiful in my eyes. thick, thin, tall, short, curvy, boyish, pale, dark and anything in between, YOU. ARE. GORGEOUS 🩷🩷🩷

I can’t think of a single reason for ties being the standard for business attire other than it’s a reminder to everyone in the room that you could be easily strangled at any time.

...or eventually hang yourself in the restroom.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Forcing or encouraging a child to hug a family member that has known them since their birth but the child doesn't have any sort of bond with said family member.

Be the understanding adult here and reestablish that bond.

Bringing a tree in your house once a year to celebrate the birth of a magical carpenter from two thousand years ago.

we’re talking abt holy sky dude here right? i don’t believe in god or that there is one but i do like spending holidays with my family as long as they’re not at each others throats all day

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Having listening devices hooked up to the internet in most homes.

Are they really that popular? Never seen the point of them myself.

Encouraging people to drink more alcohol. I'm guilty of it myself, 'go on, just one more!' Or I've bought shots for people who have said no, which then pressures them to drink it.

I didn't see a problem with it until I saw a guy taking the p**s out of another guy for drinking alcohol free beer. Imagine being ok with being pressured to take drugs? It's madness when I think about it.

I'm a recovering alcoholic and the amount of people that tell me one won't hurt, if I could stop at one I wouldn't be an alcoholic!

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Shaking hands (at least in America).

It’s gross. Most people have terrible hygiene or hand washing skills.

A lot of people don't wash their hands after using the restroom. It's mind-boggling.

Not going to a restaurant by yourself.

I am on a business trip, I want to eat somewhere nice, drink some wine, dine nice since the company is paying for that stuff, I didn't bring anyone because its my arrival night or I just want to have a moment for myself.

And then I get treated like I have a leprosy, or the waiter tries to strong-arm me to go to the communal area or patio to eat because then I would have some company from the random patrons.

I like eating at a restaurant alone, with a good book to read.

Acquiring debt as soon as you’re an adult whether it be student loans, buying a car, or signing up for credit cards.

I suspect this may just be the USA. I know in NZ that the less credit debt you have makes you far more favourable to banks for a mortgage.

Taking photos of your food and sharing it to strangers who don't care. Most of social media posts are just a waste of time, people mindlessly just click like and move on.

I cannot fathom why anyone would have any interest whatsoever, in mine or anyone else’s life. Without sounding like Eyeore, most of life my life is… well… boring. At least to outsiders.

Fireworks on the 4th of July. We celebrate independence by showering our land with expensive toxic chemicals from China.

i think fireworks should be illegal... it's noise pollution. air pollution. ocean pollution. fire danger. extremely expensive. causes terror in all animals... it's outdated and ridiculous. what's wrong with an incredibly fantastic laser show in the sky?

I feel like too many people talk on speakerphone. Do you remember when conversations were private?

you guys had private conversations? people keep leaning in to my phone or earbuds in public so they can listen in. then i’m like, move. please stop getting in my personal space

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Consuming milk from other animals and it is totally normal but mention consuming human milk by a non infant and you are crazy.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Purses seem super useful. Why are men seemingly universally afraid to carry one of their own?

Where are you living? Come to mainland Europe and you'll see that they are very common with men as well. Totally practical, especially Now that everybody has a phone, as well as wallet, keys, ID documents etc.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Women being expected to legally change their last name for marriage.

Even more than that, it wasn't all that long ago that a woman would be referred to by her husband's name rather than by her first name e.g. "Mrs John Smith"

Blowing out birthday candles - basically blowing your germs all over cake you’re sharing with others.

This comment has been deleted.

Uniforms at work and I'm talking retail spaces. IMO Lowes has the right idea with a simple vest that says "I work here" but you can wear pants or shorts and a t-shirt so long as it isn't offensive. Some freedom of expression helps in the day to day. Saying it's gotta be our shirt (usually polo) and dress slacks is stupid and society doesn't really give a s**t .

Company T or polo i retail is okay, slacks or pants no. However, I do own and wear some plain colored ts and polos, which requires being careful about which shop I'm going to visit

Women’s pants don’t have pockets.

I bought a denim jacket, and all the pockets were sewn up! I undid them all. Why have pockets if you can't use them?

All these random “rules” about texting people. Texting is supposed to be a medium to talk to people and they can respond at their own convenience.

Instead it’s turned into a puzzle of deciphering how long messages should be, how long should I wait before replying, do I double text them or not, did they read my message, why did they leave me on read, list goes on and on…

Wait, there are rules???

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Having culturally pre-approved style options based solely around gender.

i hate dresses. i wear suits for formal things. i have short hair. it looks kinda like the boy emoji. i’m a woman. i get made fun of and yelled at in public for that but you wanna know the best part? i don’t care what they say. i like me and i’m going to wear what i want, get over it Karen.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Women pay way more than men for haircuts.

Some may do, old-fashioned men's 'barber shops' perhaps, but most hairdressers I know of charge simply based on the required treatment. Short hair and a simple dry cut? Same for a woman or a man. Long hair, colour, highlights, blow-dry? Same for a man or a woman.

Having social media.

Acknowledging other peoples sneezes. I’m done with it.

Gen Z using various apps to keep tabs on the location of all their friends. They've literally normalized stalking. Then they flip out when someone turns off their location.

I have genuinely never heard of this being a thing.

Garter toss is weird.

Women's shoes. I am a man btw but I had this argument with my wife, I told her women's shoes were impractical, uncomfortable, many of them like heels are very bad but flat ones are also just as awful and just damn right pointless. Eventually, when i explain with most Men's shoes they are comfortable and robust and a little bit of rain doesn't soak them she suddenly went 'yea they are s**t' but said that's what we wear. Literally, a social construction for women to wear s**t shoes.

If you've never actually worn a pair of nice high-heeled shoes then you don't know what you're missing. They're fabulous, darling! It's actually the other way around - practical shoes exist in women's sizes too, but you try getting a pair of heels in a size 12!

Suppressing emotions = “strength”.

if you show me vulnerability you are immediately strong imo. and i trust you more, it’s showing me that you trust me to break societal pressure to talk to me about your issues, and that really makes me feel special. if you pandas ever need to talk i’m always here :))

LAWNS!!!!! ornamental grasses leech nitrogen from the soil while trapping almost no carbon. And then people spend time and money keeping their grass healthy, only to spend more time and money cutting it down when it does what healthy plants do ie: GROW

Meanwhile there's perfectly available varieties of clover that make great ground cover, grow to be less than an inch tall, and that actively sequester nitrogen deep into the topsoil.

I feel like a crazy person because nobody else seems to even notice the problem.

Getting really upset that sports team didn't win at sports game.

And conversely, getting too emotionally involved when the team you support do win. Jerry Seinfeld had a great line on this: "We won, we won! No, they won, you watched"

One day my husband and I were getting groceries and we needed more litter for our cat's litterbox, and then I had a thought.

How weird is it that we have to buy special dirt for our cat to poop in?

That's only because you've chosen to keep them in an unsuitable environment.

Getting small gifts for friends/family after a trip or vacation. At least for me this puts me in a perpetual state of giving and receiving gifts neither party wants so we just end up wasting money.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Having Constitutional rights when the justice system does not recognize them.

Posting about others' lives on social media, I guess. Or maybe it just annoys me that apparently, I(a legal adult) am not in command of my own privacy because my mom wants to publicize things about me at her seriously misunderstanding discretion.

Social media is a cesspool of inauthenticity and a lot of useless content. It's a shame.

Long sleeve shirt and tie no matter how hot the weather.

wear short dress shirt and a vest with some nice shorts, i don’t care. i’m not judging

Holding the door open for someone perfectly capable behind you so they feel compelled to speed up to not inconvenience you from holding it for too long.

when i was like, two my mom and i were walking into a gas station and she held the door open for ME, but this guy just kicked me out of the way and walked into the station. she almost smacked him

Cards.

I'm just giving Hallmark money in exchange for a piece of paper that someone's going to look at for about 10 seconds and then completely forget about.

Really depends on the circumstances and the recipient. Before my hands got worse, I used to enjoy writing letters and cards in fancy calligraphy. My grandma and elderly relatives used to love and treasure them. It meant so much that someone had taken the time and effort to send them something so personal. eCards and their like have their place but just don't have the same emotional impact.

Open casket funerals. I know it helps some people with closure, but I'd just rather not.

Growing up in an old Irish Catholic family, having an open coffin in the house prior to the funeral was a pretty normal experience for me as a kid.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Clapping. We show appreciation by smacking our hands together to make a noise.
 
u/luvinthemiddle added:
High-fiveing yourself for someone else's accomplishments!

Silly Romans most likely made it popular. It was a form of audience participation, and just a convenient way to make lots of noise. So it's kinda weird, but also not that weird.

Everything considered drinking culture.

At first I wanted to mention the normalizing of casual interaction with AI companions and how dating Eva AI in your smartphone becomes socially acceptable as a social status, but we have a much simpler thing to remind. We've already created a dominant culture of self-intoxication and skill of going wasted *in an appropriate way*. That itself is so weird that all modern-day innovations seem negligible in comparison.

In the US, some jobs pay overtime and some don’t.

Suspending kids for cutting class.

ah yes, i missed class so let me miss more. makes total sense

How domestic violence against a woman is seen as awful, but when it happens to a man it's funny.

it’s not funny either way. if someone’s showing you violence in a relationship, leave them. do whatever it takes to get away from them because no one, and i mean NO ONE, should have to continue dealing with that.

72 People Share Social Norms That Are Deeply Strange To Them Needing the governments permission to be together and then also to break up.

Financial - wrongly taxes r cheaper for married people than singles. Huge need for that to be changed. Not necessary to explain the divorce finances

Elbows on the table is apparently rude.

Shame they're often *exactly* the right height to rest my elbows on.

my arms are sore, let me do what i want

You cant fart in public. I mean WTH man it's natural.

Believe me, you don't want to be in a public place where I've farted.

