We've all heard the saying, 'Old is gold,' but let's be honest—not everything from the past is worth holding onto. From outdated mindsets at work to cringe-worthy beauty hacks , some old habits need to fade away. Especially the ones that create havoc in our modern-day lives.Sparked by a discussion from u/Soren-J, the r/AskReddit community shared their opinions on the most damaging trends from our past. Pandas, let’s take an eye-opening dive into those stubborn trends that might just have you rethinking a few of your own habits!

#1 People going to work when sick. *Still.*.

#2 Excessive plastic packaging, any plastic packaging.

#3 Irresponsibly selective breeding dogs. People want their cute petite dog or their “hard” looking pits while completely disregarding how their genetic deformities gives them a s**t quality of life. A lot of these animals die relatively young and if they miraculously do make it to old age, end up suffering horrendously as their issues become magnified. So much so that most of the a******s that want to have/ breed these animals end up abandoning them or just neglecting them until they’re incapable of powering through their struggles and die.

#4 Forcing your ways of life on other people.

#5 Gender reveal parties. One even started a f*****g forest fire but people still think it's cute.

#6 I live in Appalachia:



People who are all “zen” and natural and at one with nature will hike to any of our rivers and balance a bunch of rocks which will, I dunno, increase their vibrations or something.



Know what it does? It takes nature and turns it into a big sign that says, “humans were here.” Which defeats the purpose of nature.



Plus, we have critically endangered stream life around here that depends on some of those rocks for their habitat. Rooting around trying to find that perfect flat rock to make your chakra more whatever it needs to be harms the creatures that need the most protection.



Stop balancing rocks into a pile on other rocks in the middle of a river! All it does is make YOU think how amazing and cool and different you are.

Smoking is a prime example. In the mid-20th century, smoking was not only widespread but also seen as something glamorous. In films, actors puffed away on-screen, and cigarette ads promised things like sophistication and health benefits. Today, we know better: smoking is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide.

#7 Giving children (and adults, for that matter) open access to social media. It's utter brain rot at this point.

#8 Diamonds. Diamond engagement rings only became a thing in the 1920s due to aggressive marketing by the DeBeers diamond cartel. Diamond mining is often done under horrendous conditions, then most of them are locked away to keep the prices high. That $1000 diamond ring is a lie. Diamonds are not actually that rare.

#9 More of a job specific thing, but literally any tradesman that will argue that modern PPE is unnecessary. I don’t care if your grandpappy used to use a paint sprayer without a respirator, I’m trying to not destroy my lungs. Work smarter, putting yourself into an early grave to make shareholders/your boss happy is moronic.

Another example is workplace safety—or the lack thereof. There was a time when workers in factories and construction sites operated without protective gear. Helmets, gloves, and respiratory masks were seen as mere options by many people. This resulted in numerous injuries that led to chronic ailments and loss of life, which could otherwise have been avoided.

#10 An 8-hr a day, 5 day a week work schedule still being the minimum, expected standard for employees. That’s supposed to be the maximum, as set forth by all the labor laws and guidelines from decades ago, not the bare minimum. COVID reminded and demonstrated just how unnecessary it is, and how detrimental it is to society and worker health overall. Most people can complete their tasks/duties with an adjusted schedule that allowed more time at home, but alas, we cling heavily to tradition and old practices in this area:P.

#11 Only getting 2 days for the weekend per week. It never feels long enough. I think 3-day weekends should become the norm. The work week should be Monday through Thursday.



4-day weekends are probably too long though. I won't go that far. They should be reserved for occasions.

#12 Child beauty pagants.

Today’s emphasis on safety gear and regulations isn’t just bureaucratic red tape but an important development that shields workers from harm. Yet, some still cling to the outdated notion that "toughness" is more important than safety.

#13 Giving cats milk. They're lactose intolerant. If you're going to give them milk, make sure it's milk specifically for cats.

#14 Literally anything that categorizes body types into “trends”.

#15 Giant green lawns that are nothing but non-native turf grass covered in chemical treatments. This year World Migratory Bird Day had the tagline [“No Insects, No Birds”](https://www.birdlife.org/news/2024/05/11/no-insects-no-birds-world-migratory-bird-day-2024/#:~:text=Today%2C%20on%20World%20Migratory%20Bird,migratory%20birds%20across%20vast%20distances) because so many bird populations are declining due to insect population collapse. There’s many reasons behind this, but on a micro level, monoculture lawns are causing whole areas to be basically devoid of insect life. Especially when you pair that with municipal mosquito spraying (kills all the bugs, not just mosquitos) and the lack of native plants anywhere that plants are allowed to exist, like landscaping and parks. The old trend was to have giant lawns to show you were so rich didn’t need to grow food, and now we’ve just had this idea so embedded in our culture that it’s incredibly hard to break out of it.

During the 1950s and 1960s, extreme dieting was often presented as the path to beauty. As a result, women felt compelled to starve themselves to fit into tiny waists. This led to a rise in eating disorders, a problem that continues to affect many people today. While modern movements toward body acceptance are helping to combat these harmful ideals, the ghosts of past beauty standards still linger.

#16 That working out while sick makes you sweat out your sickness but in reality you're prolonging your recovery and potentially getting others sick at the gym too.

#17 Sending your kids to school sick. 🤢





Going to work sick. 🤢.

#18 Smoking.



Going to the office 5 days a week.



Working half a day on Saturdays.

#19 Sun tanning.



Tans are a persistent fad, but the damage is far more lasting than any fad.



People of all colours should wear sunscreen everyday, thank me in 30 years.

#20 Prison industrial complex



People think locking up criminals makes you safer. But more than half of prisoners have untreated trauma and mental illness that is not being addressed in prison and is often made worse. Long term we need a restorative system not punitive if people actually want to be safer. Instead people prefer the illusion of safety, using criminality as a scapegoat.



Meanwhile, solve rates for violent crimes remains exceedingly low.

#21 Going broke to have an extravagant marriage and spending said money on things that ultimately dont really matter during your wedding.

Im at an age now where people around me start marrying and my bf and I are actively keeping a list of things we missed or need to avoid for our own eventual marriage.

Not all trends from the past are bad, of course. Some, like sustainable living practices, have made a much-needed comeback. In the past, people reused items, conserved resources, and lived more in harmony with nature. Today, as we face environmental crises, these old practices are proving invaluable. The popularity of farmers’ markets show that not everything from the past should be discarded—sometimes, the old ways are the best ways.

#22 People thinking that their vote doesn't matter. Too many people.

#23 Racism.

#24 Feeling like we need to be someone we're not in order to find a partner.

Another positive trend is community living. Decades ago, it was common for neighborhoods to be close-knit, with people relying on one another for support. In recent years, we’ve seen a revival of this sense of community, whether through online groups or local initiatives. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I once had a job with what was called a 'no fault' policy. If you were late or absent 7 days in a year without prior notice you were fired. Prior notice was a week's warning. If you were sick two days in a row, that's two 'points' against you.



If you were late because of an accident ahead of you on the highway, that was a point. If there was a blizzard and they closed the road, one point.



I never got more than 3, but one lady whose kids were sick and in hospital racked up 3 points in a week.



No fault meant not the company's fault you got fired.



Edit.

#26 The lack of paid maternity leave.

#27 Social media use and the effect on mental health.

As we look back on the past, it’s important to recognize that not all trends are worth reviving. By understanding the impact of past trends, we can make informed choices about which ones to bring into the future—and which ones to leave behind. For instance, these posts should definitely be left in the past. What do you think? Is there any trend from the past you don’t particularly like?

#28 Demonizing certain foods (i.e. carbs, fats, sugar, etc). Moderation seems to be a rarity.

#29 Men and boys being told boys don't cry, to man up, to suppress their emotions.

#30 Clinging to differences and using differences to define rather than similarities. Differences between people that you use to justify hate, treating people as less than, or just never seeing them as people.



We all have more in common than whwt separates us, so why are we not working together?

#31 Men that show emotions and aren't in control are weak.

#32 I have never understood how you can limit people's sick time, or give it in advance, you may get poorly 3 times only in one year. We have sickness policies in the UK to stop people taking the p**s, and as a non NHS nurse I don't get sick pay, but if I'm sick, I'm sick, and I'm going to be off for however long I need to be off. The US system is so bizarre.

#33 Being blind followers of any political, religious sect.

#34 The war on d***s. In my country, you can still be jailed "for your own good" if you use the wrong substance.

#35 Buying pets online/through non-certified breeders.

#36 Trying to find reasons to condemn other people and feel morally superior to them just because you're not superior to them in any other way and that scares your low-self-esteem-having a*s.

#37 Washing your raw chicken with water before cooking it. Not necessary, and is an unsafe food prep practice.

#38 I'm in real estate. I see a new generation of realtors still saying "You are wasting your money on rent" all while trying to sell houses to people who cant afford them. Yes, your mortgage will be roughly about what you are paying in rent, but you havent taken into account that owning a house costs money and taxes. I have pulled more than a few aside and told them what they are doing is immoral.



For those who dont know, the slogan "You are wasting your money on rent" was created by the National Association of Realtors in the 80s to get renters to get into the housing market. Its a completely made up statement that doesnt apply to everyone across the board. Sometimes it makes sense to rent, and some people are better off renting given their lifestyle choices.

#39 Private health insurance. We (the United States) pay more for our insurance (like, _double_) for worse outcomes and lowered life expectancies.

#40 Fitness and fad diets.



Weights and resistance is great for any age. Kids especially, there's no evidence whatsoever of growth plate damage or abnormalities. Post menopause it's even more beneficial as it can help reduce the issues of osteoporosis, by stimulating appositional growth and bone mineral density.



The whole problem is down to such poor quality and misinformation from supposedly reputable sources. Fitness influencers are terrible, but even many doctors weigh in on it when it's outside of their specialism and abuse the respect they should rightly hold for what they're are qualified to do. I work with lots of doctors in my particular field, GPs know f**k all about exercise, and should absolutely not be prescribing any form of exercise plans or advice, and should be signposting to specialists or qualified professionals. It's a different specialism, like most things in medicine, with its own very specific knowledge base.



The whole industry is so poorly regulated, it's a s**t show, and the general public are then bombarded with snake oil by grifters, and don't know where to turn.

#41 Clear your plate young man...

#42 Choosing college over trade schools because of the prestige factor.

#43 5 day work weeks. It’s b******t really. And greed. The world would be a much happier place is 4 days was normalised.

#44 Hazing.

#45 You need to work overtime because your boss is working overtime even if you've already done with your workload. .

#46 Minor one but sagging your pants. I’ve seen many kids who did this now have hip issues as young adults because they changed their gait to walk with their pants sagged.

#47 Spanking children.

#48 “tough love” .

#49 How much labor a human is expected to be accountable for in any given day.

#50 Using Draino or Liquid Plumber on potentially older pipes.

#51 The way we treat kids like they're idiots.



Kids needs people they love and trust to help them understand the world. Talking to an older kid like they're babies, or saying "no" all the time arbitrarily with zero explanation? Is that really helping? I remember feeling furious all the time at adults when I was a kid, and it's only when I learned the word "patronizing" that I understood why I was so angry.



You're not raising kids, your providing life-long guidance and support to the adults they will become.



*edit b/c typo.

#52 The “30 minutes or it’s free” pizza delivery trend ended in the 90’s and so many people still think that it applies to EVERY RESTAURANT

I hate having to explain that it doesn’t.

#53 Mulch volcanoes around trees, instead can I interest you in a mulch doughnut.

#54 Letting pet cats outdoors unsupervised .

#55 Driving everywhere.

#56 Capitalism.

#57 Voting Republican.

#58 Drinking every weekend.