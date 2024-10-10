ADVERTISEMENT

We've all heard the saying, 'Old is gold,' but let's be honest—not everything from the past is worth holding onto. From outdated mindsets at work to cringe-worthy beauty hacks, some old habits need to fade away. Especially the ones that create havoc in our modern-day lives.Sparked by a discussion from u/Soren-J, the r/AskReddit community shared their opinions on the most damaging trends from our past. Pandas, let’s take an eye-opening dive into those stubborn trends that might just have you rethinking a few of your own habits!

#1

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It People going to work when sick. *Still.*.

StefanTheNurse Report

Lunar Rat
Companies need to stop making staff work when they are sick.

#2

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Excessive plastic packaging, any plastic packaging.

ConcentrateInner6086 Report

Plastic packaging has prevented massive amounts of food waste. It also has vastly improved medical safety. Don't just ban things, find alternatives.

#3

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Irresponsibly selective breeding dogs. People want their cute petite dog or their “hard” looking pits while completely disregarding how their genetic deformities gives them a s**t quality of life. A lot of these animals die relatively young and if they miraculously do make it to old age, end up suffering horrendously as their issues become magnified. So much so that most of the a******s that want to have/ breed these animals end up abandoning them or just neglecting them until they’re incapable of powering through their struggles and die.

SnooDoggos7432 Report

Though I loved my Akita, love my Sheltie, the best dogs (health/temper) I ever had were all mutts

Nostalgia is a very strong feeling. It can make us yearn for “the good old days” when life appeared simpler and trends carried a certain charm. However, just because something was popular decades ago doesn’t mean it’s beneficial—or even safe—today.

We find it easy to romanticize the past, especially when we’re bombarded with images of iconic fashion, vintage cars, and classic films. But beneath the surface of these seemingly idyllic times lie trends and behaviors that are better left behind.

#4

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Forcing your ways of life on other people.

Alichici Report

#5

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Gender reveal parties. One even started a f*****g forest fire but people still think it's cute.

greenthegreen Report

Completely cringeworthy. To the best of my knowledge this hasn’t taken off in the UK yet but, as every country has its morons, it’s only a matter of time.

#6

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It I live in Appalachia:

People who are all “zen” and natural and at one with nature will hike to any of our rivers and balance a bunch of rocks which will, I dunno, increase their vibrations or something.

Know what it does? It takes nature and turns it into a big sign that says, “humans were here.” Which defeats the purpose of nature.

Plus, we have critically endangered stream life around here that depends on some of those rocks for their habitat. Rooting around trying to find that perfect flat rock to make your chakra more whatever it needs to be harms the creatures that need the most protection.

Stop balancing rocks into a pile on other rocks in the middle of a river! All it does is make YOU think how amazing and cool and different you are.

ilikemrrogers Report

It’s the equivalent of tagging a wall with spray paint. Knock those stacked rocks down whenever you encounter them.

Smoking is a prime example. In the mid-20th century, smoking was not only widespread but also seen as something glamorous. In films, actors puffed away on-screen, and cigarette ads promised things like sophistication and health benefits.

Today, we know better: smoking is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide.
#7

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Giving children (and adults, for that matter) open access to social media. It's utter brain rot at this point.

McNuggetballs Report

It was only good in the beginning when we were still hopeful for the global community it could create. Now it is a cess pool.

#8

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Diamonds. Diamond engagement rings only became a thing in the 1920s due to aggressive marketing by the DeBeers diamond cartel. Diamond mining is often done under horrendous conditions, then most of them are locked away to keep the prices high. That $1000 diamond ring is a lie. Diamonds are not actually that rare.

LordLaz1985 Report

If I ever get proposed to, I want it to be done with a bouquet of kittens!

#9

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It More of a job specific thing, but literally any tradesman that will argue that modern PPE is unnecessary. I don’t care if your grandpappy used to use a paint sprayer without a respirator, I’m trying to not destroy my lungs. Work smarter, putting yourself into an early grave to make shareholders/your boss happy is moronic.

CossaKl95 Report

PPE is inconvenient, but then so is disease and death.

Another example is workplace safety—or the lack thereof. There was a time when workers in factories and construction sites operated without protective gear.

Helmets, gloves, and respiratory masks were seen as mere options by many people. This resulted in numerous injuries that led to chronic ailments and loss of life, which could otherwise have been avoided.
#10

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It An 8-hr a day, 5 day a week work schedule still being the minimum, expected standard for employees. That’s supposed to be the maximum, as set forth by all the labor laws and guidelines from decades ago, not the bare minimum. COVID reminded and demonstrated just how unnecessary it is, and how detrimental it is to society and worker health overall. Most people can complete their tasks/duties with an adjusted schedule that allowed more time at home, but alas, we cling heavily to tradition and old practices in this area:P.

Square-Raspberry560 Report

Also work from home. It became a thing during covid but now (in Greece at least) they're trying to minimize it and go back to the old ways.

#11

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Only getting 2 days for the weekend per week. It never feels long enough. I think 3-day weekends should become the norm. The work week should be Monday through Thursday.

4-day weekends are probably too long though. I won't go that far. They should be reserved for occasions.

Cat-guy64 Report

There was once a time when a 6-day work week was the norm... if this could go away, perhaps the 5-day week would go away some day as well.

#12

Child beauty pagants.

1d0m1n4t3 Report

Today’s emphasis on safety gear and regulations isn’t just bureaucratic red tape but an important development that shields workers from harm. Yet, some still cling to the outdated notion that "toughness" is more important than safety.
#13

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Giving cats milk. They're lactose intolerant. If you're going to give them milk, make sure it's milk specifically for cats.

TeaWithNosferatu Report

Not all cats are in fact lactose intolerant. Symptoms if they are will be upset stomach and diarrhoea , so if your cat doesn't get these after drinking it then it's not actually harmful. https://www.webmd.com/pets/cats/features/cats-and-dairy-get-the-facts

#14

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Literally anything that categorizes body types into “trends”.

anon Report

Due to lack of knowledgeable in this critera I'm going to take the post at face value and "nuh uh" it, and follow with-"its nice to see that most are experiencing body positivity at some time or another"

#15

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Giant green lawns that are nothing but non-native turf grass covered in chemical treatments. This year World Migratory Bird Day had the tagline [“No Insects, No Birds”](https://www.birdlife.org/news/2024/05/11/no-insects-no-birds-world-migratory-bird-day-2024/#:~:text=Today%2C%20on%20World%20Migratory%20Bird,migratory%20birds%20across%20vast%20distances) because so many bird populations are declining due to insect population collapse. There’s many reasons behind this, but on a micro level, monoculture lawns are causing whole areas to be basically devoid of insect life. Especially when you pair that with municipal mosquito spraying (kills all the bugs, not just mosquitos) and the lack of native plants anywhere that plants are allowed to exist, like landscaping and parks. The old trend was to have giant lawns to show you were so rich didn’t need to grow food, and now we’ve just had this idea so embedded in our culture that it’s incredibly hard to break out of it.

remembering_things Report

Anything to do with removing Actual Nature to replace it with something similar that is fake because it works/looks better just boils my blood 😤

During the 1950s and 1960s, extreme dieting was often presented as the path to beauty. As a result, women felt compelled to starve themselves to fit into tiny waists. This led to a rise in eating disorders, a problem that continues to affect many people today.

While modern movements toward body acceptance are helping to combat these harmful ideals, the ghosts of past beauty standards still linger.
#16

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It That working out while sick makes you sweat out your sickness but in reality you're prolonging your recovery and potentially getting others sick at the gym too.

Lilli_Puff Report

#17

Sending your kids to school sick. 🤢


Going to work sick. 🤢.

Defiant_Network_3069 Report

#18

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Smoking.

Going to the office 5 days a week.

Working half a day on Saturdays.

Marius_Sulla_Pompey Report

If smoking was to be introduced nowadays it would not get past authorities.

#19

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Sun tanning.

Tans are a persistent fad, but the damage is far more lasting than any fad.

People of all colours should wear sunscreen everyday, thank me in 30 years.

Aggravating_Sense183 Report

UV radiation is the #1 cause for wrinkles and accelerated skin aging.

#20

Prison industrial complex

People think locking up criminals makes you safer. But more than half of prisoners have untreated trauma and mental illness that is not being addressed in prison and is often made worse. Long term we need a restorative system not punitive if people actually want to be safer. Instead people prefer the illusion of safety, using criminality as a scapegoat. 

Meanwhile, solve rates for violent crimes remains exceedingly low.

BakedBrie26 Report

Not to mention the insanity of creating a profit motive to incarcerate people, with full-occupancy headcount quotas in the contracts, Private prisons don’t breed corruption, they -are- corruption.

#21

Going broke to have an extravagant marriage and spending said money on things that ultimately dont really matter during your wedding.
Im at an age now where people around me start marrying and my bf and I are actively keeping a list of things we missed or need to avoid for our own eventual marriage.

ElysianForestWitch Report

I’ve been to a lot of weddings in my life and, of all of the couples involved, those who had stupidly expensive ceremonies are much more likely to be divorced 10 years down the line - money worries and arguments about the same being a primary cause.

Not all trends from the past are bad, of course. Some, like sustainable living practices, have made a much-needed comeback. In the past, people reused items, conserved resources, and lived more in harmony with nature.

Today, as we face environmental crises, these old practices are proving invaluable. The popularity of farmers’ markets show that not everything from the past should be discarded—sometimes, the old ways are the best ways.
#22

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It People thinking that their vote doesn't matter. Too many people.

SyntheticOne Report

#23

Racism.

xx6xx1 Report

#24

Feeling like we need to be someone we're not in order to find a partner.

projectchango Report

Another positive trend is community living. Decades ago, it was common for neighborhoods to be close-knit, with people relying on one another for support. In recent years, we’ve seen a revival of this sense of community, whether through online groups or local initiatives.

#25

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It I once had a job with what was called a 'no fault' policy. If you were late or absent 7 days in a year without prior notice you were fired. Prior notice was a week's warning. If you were sick two days in a row, that's two 'points' against you.

If you were late because of an accident ahead of you on the highway, that was a point. If there was a blizzard and they closed the road, one point.

I never got more than 3, but one lady whose kids were sick and in hospital racked up 3 points in a week.

No fault meant not the company's fault you got fired.

Edit.

darkest_irish_lass Report

WTF! I hope this company gets what's coming to it!

#26

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It The lack of paid maternity leave.

Decent-Hawk-8782 Report

#27

Social media use and the effect on mental health.

bld5145 Report

As we look back on the past, it’s important to recognize that not all trends are worth reviving. By understanding the impact of past trends, we can make informed choices about which ones to bring into the future—and which ones to leave behind.

For instance, these posts should definitely be left in the past. What do you think? Is there any trend from the past you don’t particularly like?
#28

Demonizing certain foods (i.e. carbs, fats, sugar, etc). Moderation seems to be a rarity.

anonymousrex_ Report

#29

Men and boys being told boys don't cry, to man up, to suppress their emotions.

Legitimate-Wheel-507 Report

#30

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Clinging to differences and using differences to define rather than similarities. Differences between people that you use to justify hate, treating people as less than, or just never seeing them as people.

We all have more in common than whwt separates us, so why are we not working together?

forsuresies Report

#31

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Men that show emotions and aren't in control are weak.

curlyquinn02 Report

so my HR calls me the most emotional man but surprisingly, am in control and strong straight forward man🤔

#32

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It I have never understood how you can limit people's sick time, or give it in advance, you may get poorly 3 times only in one year. We have sickness policies in the UK to stop people taking the p**s, and as a non NHS nurse I don't get sick pay, but if I'm sick, I'm sick, and I'm going to be off for however long I need to be off. The US system is so bizarre.

Melodic-Professor183 Report

I have read this week that labour is implementing more workers rights one of which is that if your off sick then you will be getting paid from the first day of sickness. A lot of the papers are up in arms over this saying businesses owners will suffer but workers deserve decency and respect to not be penalised for being sick. I think it's great that workers rights are being protected, especially as the OP said they were a nurse, if anyone deserves to not stress about losing money for illness it's the nurses, teachers frontline workers. They are literally out there holding up society just to be unpaid for the first 4 days off work for sickness.

#33

Being blind followers of any political, religious sect.

Wood_to_dust Report

#34

The war on d***s. In my country, you can still be jailed "for your own good" if you use the wrong substance.

munnharpe Report

Not "for your own good". It's never been about individual harm, but the effects on society as a whole, especially the criminal activities it gives rise to. Decriminalisation has sadly not been effective so far in countries like Canada where it's been tried.

#35

Buying pets online/through non-certified breeders.

CuriousLavender Report

#36

Trying to find reasons to condemn other people and feel morally superior to them just because you're not superior to them in any other way and that scares your low-self-esteem-having a*s.

DryEyes4096 Report

#37

Washing your raw chicken with water before cooking it. Not necessary, and is an unsafe food prep practice.

toastyourbagel1111 Report

#38

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It I'm in real estate. I see a new generation of realtors still saying "You are wasting your money on rent" all while trying to sell houses to people who cant afford them. Yes, your mortgage will be roughly about what you are paying in rent, but you havent taken into account that owning a house costs money and taxes. I have pulled more than a few aside and told them what they are doing is immoral.

For those who dont know, the slogan "You are wasting your money on rent" was created by the National Association of Realtors in the 80s to get renters to get into the housing market. Its a completely made up statement that doesnt apply to everyone across the board. Sometimes it makes sense to rent, and some people are better off renting given their lifestyle choices.

kegman83 Report

While this is true, owning your home still has great benefits that cannot be denied. BTW, there is a bit of a cultural element involved too - in the west, renting is more normalized, whereas in the Slavic-dominated SE Europe, renting is often seen as a sign someone is being more "unambitious" or even "lazy", or that they are going through a rough patch, i.e. they're not putting enough effort into their life and are just "going with the flow." Buying one's own home is, in some ways, a rite of passage.

#39

Private health insurance. We (the United States) pay more for our insurance (like, _double_) for worse outcomes and lowered life expectancies.

vbfronkis Report

#40

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Fitness and fad diets.

Weights and resistance is great for any age. Kids especially, there's no evidence whatsoever of growth plate damage or abnormalities. Post menopause it's even more beneficial as it can help reduce the issues of osteoporosis, by stimulating appositional growth and bone mineral density.

The whole problem is down to such poor quality and misinformation from supposedly reputable sources. Fitness influencers are terrible, but even many doctors weigh in on it when it's outside of their specialism and abuse the respect they should rightly hold for what they're are qualified to do. I work with lots of doctors in my particular field, GPs know f**k all about exercise, and should absolutely not be prescribing any form of exercise plans or advice, and should be signposting to specialists or qualified professionals. It's a different specialism, like most things in medicine, with its own very specific knowledge base.

The whole industry is so poorly regulated, it's a s**t show, and the general public are then bombarded with snake oil by grifters, and don't know where to turn.

Asylumstrength Report

#41

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Clear your plate young man...

batch1972 Report

I was raised like this as a child of the 80's. Worst of all was the inclusion of there are starving children in Africa as added guilt, I was being raised in South Africa and trying to figure out how to get my leftovers to the starving children. I still feel guilty for not clearing my plate. I refused to raised my children with this saying.

#42

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Choosing college over trade schools because of the prestige factor.

DreyfusBlue Report

And later finding out that there is a trade shortage and Charlie from "donkey" tech walks straight into a job and ya'll need to deviate from your years of study to apply for any work available to pay off debt

#43

5 day work weeks. It’s b******t really. And greed. The world would be a much happier place is 4 days was normalised.

Repulsive_Explorer_8 Report

In the US, anything less than 40 hours, 5 days would benefit the workers. Any increase in productivity belongs to business owners, shareholders, and CEOs. - Chicago School of Economics and Ronald Reagan.

#44

Hazing.

anon Report

#45

You need to work overtime because your boss is working overtime even if you've already done with your workload. .

Ok_Database6084 Report

Exactly, but wait a minute does my Boss not get paid more than me and get extra perks Cause they are the F@#% Boss!?!

#46

Minor one but sagging your pants. I’ve seen many kids who did this now have hip issues as young adults because they changed their gait to walk with their pants sagged.

Thebigdeac2 Report

#47

Spanking children.

CartographerKey7322 Report

I disagree with this. Spanking children is not abuse. The human body has a built in mechanism, fine tuned over millennia to tell us not to do things that are harmful to us. You learned not to touch the hot pot on the stove because it hurt. If a parent swats a child on the butt because they tried to run into the street, the child will remember the mild pain of the swat on the butt and not do it when the car is coming down the street.

#48

“tough love” .

CuriousLavender Report

THIS! And years later being asked by your parents 🙄 why you are the way you are as they Loved you and supported you and did Everything for you and now as an Adult you want nothing to do with them!?!

#49

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It How much labor a human is expected to be accountable for in any given day.

GeebusNZ Report

And God for bid you get sick, have a mental illness And try to function by making use of your sick days, mental health days so that you can cope.....

#50

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Using Draino or Liquid Plumber on potentially older pipes.

CuriousLavender Report

#51

The way we treat kids like they're idiots.

Kids needs people they love and trust to help them understand the world. Talking to an older kid like they're babies, or saying "no" all the time arbitrarily with zero explanation? Is that really helping? I remember feeling furious all the time at adults when I was a kid, and it's only when I learned the word "patronizing" that I understood why I was so angry.

You're not raising kids, your providing life-long guidance and support to the adults they will become.

*edit b/c typo.

Background_End2503 Report

Never heard such nonsense. Patronizing children? How will you prepare them to be an adult? Behave to them like adults? It is not a preparation, it is a bad concept of education. Children are NOT adults. They must be learnt to.

#52

The “30 minutes or it’s free” pizza delivery trend ended in the 90’s and so many people still think that it applies to EVERY RESTAURANT
I hate having to explain that it doesn’t.

abandonedxearth Report

#53

59 Old Trends That Are Doing A Lot Of Damage But Many People Don't Realize It Mulch volcanoes around trees, instead can I interest you in a mulch doughnut.

Best-Research4022 Report

What others have with the word 'moist', I have with the word 'mulch'.

#54

Letting pet cats outdoors unsupervised .

CuriousLavender Report

First we need to solve the problem of letting humans outside unsupervised

#55

Driving everywhere.

Cute_Positive_4493 Report

#56

Capitalism.

Black_Crow_Dog Report

This is meh... communities can benefit from communism, but a country cannot

#57

Voting Republican.

Arkvoodle42 Report

I am affiliated with neither party, but statements like this for either party is the equivalent of "Sit down and shut up" and that is not what you should do.

#58

Drinking every weekend.

SergioRMeza Report

#59

Alcohol.

AuthorityOfNothing Report

