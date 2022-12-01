No-Context Content uses [Confusion]: It’s Super Effective! It’s healthy to bring a bit of nonsense and weirdness into your life—it brings you outside your comfort zone, and gives you a brand new perspective on, well, pretty much everything. And that’s on top of helping you sharpen your creativity.

Many of us like to feel like we’re internet veterans. When it comes to online posts, people generally feel that they’ve seen it all. Over and over again. So it comes as a pleasant surprise when we stumble upon a meme, pic, or screenshot that makes us do a genuine double-take. That’s where the ‘Emotional Club’ page comes in.

A massively popular social media account, it shares various nonsensical pics and signs that befuddle and bemuse Instagram users. We’ve collected some of their funniest pics that will probably make you scratch your head and ask, ‘What?!’ Check ‘em out below, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!