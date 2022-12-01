107 Relatable And Hilarious Pics From The “Emotional Club” Instagram Page
No-Context Content uses [Confusion]: It’s Super Effective! It’s healthy to bring a bit of nonsense and weirdness into your life—it brings you outside your comfort zone, and gives you a brand new perspective on, well, pretty much everything. And that’s on top of helping you sharpen your creativity.
Many of us like to feel like we’re internet veterans. When it comes to online posts, people generally feel that they’ve seen it all. Over and over again. So it comes as a pleasant surprise when we stumble upon a meme, pic, or screenshot that makes us do a genuine double-take. That’s where the ‘Emotional Club’ page comes in.
A massively popular social media account, it shares various nonsensical pics and signs that befuddle and bemuse Instagram users. We’ve collected some of their funniest pics that will probably make you scratch your head and ask, ‘What?!’ Check ‘em out below, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!
The ‘Emotional Club’ social media page has almost 1 million followers. At the time of writing, a whopping 986k online users followed the account. It’s easy to see why.
The content is very different from what you’d usually find while scrolling through Instagram.
Instead of ‘perfectly’ framed and photo-edited pics, you see raw, unfiltered snapshots from people’s daily lives. All taken when they’ve randomly stumbled upon something that made the rational parts of their brains short-circuit.
Frankly, the number of weird signs and sentences you can spot around any town is surprising. It just takes a keen eye.
The founder of the page posts new pics on a regular basis, so there’s nearly always something freshly bizarre to pique your interest. And it really gets your imagination all fired up: what exactly is the context behind these photos? What the everlovin’ heck is going on? Who wrote these things? Are they regular people, just like us? What's the deal here?
Bored Panda covered nonsensical internet content a number of times before. One of the things that we found was that absurdity works hand-in-hand with humor.
They form a symbiotic relationship that helps elevate a pic or screenshot to meme status. Without humor, however, the photo might not get all that much attention: it needs to stick in the audience’s mind somehow. And laughter is key, here.
Another aspect of absurd and nonsensical internet content is just how much freedom it grants the audience. Everyone seeing the peculiar photos is at liberty to interpret them the way they want to.
Since there’s not much context to go on, each and every one of us creates a small story in our heads, trying to rationalize what we’re seeing (and why). The memes become personal. There’s no burden of descriptions, explanations, and on-photo calls to action.
Whatever the drawbacks of social media (and believe us, there are plenty—from shortening attention spans to lowered self-esteem), one positive aspect that it brings is that there’s a far lower barrier to entry for creators.
In other words, if you’re a photographer or an artist, it becomes incredibly easy to share your work with a global audience.
However, not everyone feels comfortable sharing their own work. Some are anxious about how others will judge them. Others don’t believe that what they have to offer is anything special or original. And creating your own original memes can mean that you have to get used to rejection and failure: it takes practice to hook you chosen audience and reel them in with your chose brand of humor.
The key here is to focus on the unique personal perspective that you can offer the world. Biting the bullet and putting yourself and your creativity out there is a step that definitely requires courage.
However, the potential rewards can potentially be great, whether you plan on becoming a full-time creator or simply want to share a few fun and funky pics with everyone else. It’s essential to be unapologetically genuine. There’s always an audience for whatever you’re good at.
