No-Context Content uses [Confusion]: It’s Super Effective! It’s healthy to bring a bit of nonsense and weirdness into your life—it brings you outside your comfort zone, and gives you a brand new perspective on, well, pretty much everything. And that’s on top of helping you sharpen your creativity.

Many of us like to feel like we’re internet veterans. When it comes to online posts, people generally feel that they’ve seen it all. Over and over again. So it comes as a pleasant surprise when we stumble upon a meme, pic, or screenshot that makes us do a genuine double-take. That’s where the ‘Emotional Club’ page comes in.

A massively popular social media account, it shares various nonsensical pics and signs that befuddle and bemuse Instagram users. We’ve collected some of their funniest pics that will probably make you scratch your head and ask, ‘What?!’ Check ‘em out below, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#2

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

34points
POST
View more comments
#3

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

34points
POST
Yerdua_e.d
Yerdua_e.d
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch it be their mortal enemy

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The ‘Emotional Club’ social media page has almost 1 million followers. At the time of writing, a whopping 986k online users followed the account. It’s easy to see why.

The content is very different from what you’d usually find while scrolling through Instagram.
#4

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#5

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

32points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Read that as 'Every dad body'.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

32points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Instead of ‘perfectly’ framed and photo-edited pics, you see raw, unfiltered snapshots from people’s daily lives. All taken when they’ve randomly stumbled upon something that made the rational parts of their brains short-circuit.

Frankly, the number of weird signs and sentences you can spot around any town is surprising. It just takes a keen eye.
#7

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

31points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

30points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PAHAAHA HIS FACE IS LITERALLY >:( LOL

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

29points
POST
Old Roadie
Old Roadie
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I feel like I've been cheated out of something but I don't know what it is." My favorite graffiti ran length of wall on E Street in San Bernardino. It was there for ~10 years. Local gangs didn't paint over it. City didn't remove it. Appears it resonated with everyone.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The founder of the page posts new pics on a regular basis, so there’s nearly always something freshly bizarre to pique your interest. And it really gets your imagination all fired up: what exactly is the context behind these photos? What the everlovin’ heck is going on? Who wrote these things? Are they regular people, just like us? What's the deal here?
#10

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

28points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd end up with local kids kicking a ball against it and the constant 'thud' of it would drive me mad.....yep I hate football/soccer

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

28points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 In eternal pain, I believe it‘s meant to be….

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

27points
POST
View more comments

Bored Panda covered nonsensical internet content a number of times before. One of the things that we found was that absurdity works hand-in-hand with humor.

They form a symbiotic relationship that helps elevate a pic or screenshot to meme status. Without humor, however, the photo might not get all that much attention: it needs to stick in the audience’s mind somehow. And laughter is key, here.
#13

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

25points
POST
Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*banjo music slowly fading away*

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Another aspect of absurd and nonsensical internet content is just how much freedom it grants the audience. Everyone seeing the peculiar photos is at liberty to interpret them the way they want to.

Since there’s not much context to go on, each and every one of us creates a small story in our heads, trying to rationalize what we’re seeing (and why). The memes become personal. There’s no burden of descriptions, explanations, and on-photo calls to action.
#16

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#17

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

23points
POST
Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes you have to move in L shape

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

23points
POST

Whatever the drawbacks of social media (and believe us, there are plenty—from shortening attention spans to lowered self-esteem), one positive aspect that it brings is that there’s a far lower barrier to entry for creators.

In other words, if you’re a photographer or an artist, it becomes incredibly easy to share your work with a global audience.
#19

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#21

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

21points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARGH!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

However, not everyone feels comfortable sharing their own work. Some are anxious about how others will judge them. Others don’t believe that what they have to offer is anything special or original. And creating your own original memes can mean that you have to get used to rejection and failure: it takes practice to hook you chosen audience and reel them in with your chose brand of humor.
#22

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#23

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

21points
POST
#24

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

21points
POST
View more comments

The key here is to focus on the unique personal perspective that you can offer the world. Biting the bullet and putting yourself and your creativity out there is a step that definitely requires courage.

However, the potential rewards can potentially be great, whether you plan on becoming a full-time creator or simply want to share a few fun and funky pics with everyone else. It’s essential to be unapologetically genuine. There’s always an audience for whatever you’re good at.
#25

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, I prefer paracetamol.

0
0points
reply
#26

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, sometimes it takes a little bit of courage to just go ahead and cry

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s it’s ok you got 69, it’s the small wins that count

9
9points
reply
View more comments

So, Pandas, which of these memes did you enjoy the most? Which ones confused the heck out of you? Were there any that really made your noggin jog, forcing you to create a backstory (frankly, any backstory) to explain what you saw? We'd absolutely love to hear your thoughts on this, so why not drop by the comments to share your opinions.
#28

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
October
October
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jingle hell. Jingle hell. Jingle all the way.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then you get to clean the house and do the shopping.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There has to be a good back story to this

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#32

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#33

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

19points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about a cousin? 😏

1
1point
reply
#34

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

19points
POST
Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah not entirely sure about that....

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

19points
POST
October
October
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want that text on a T-shirt

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#36

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

18points
POST
Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would I start tapping aggressively

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#38

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#39

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

18points
POST
#40

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#42

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
Harley Lee
Harley Lee
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is great. We should publish this msg everywhere!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL. this would work, and for good reasons too. I cracked up. I love little tube shaped dogs.

0
0points
reply
#44

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
#45

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
Katie Everswick
Katie Everswick
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a very artistically talented loser

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#47

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

17points
POST
#48

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#49

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

16points
POST
#50

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

16points
POST
Harley Lee
Harley Lee
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those candles look like syringes of medication lol!

0
0points
reply
#52

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

15points
POST
#53

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

15points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're hiring happy people so we can turn them into miserable ones! :)

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

15points
POST
Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It takes at least three days

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

15points
POST
#57

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

14points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that Blues Clues? I still love that show lol

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub

emotionalclub Report

14points
POST
#59

Nonsense-Pics-Memes-Emotionalclub