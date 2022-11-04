Alongside funny cat pics (a true classic!), we absolutely love to look at photos of hilarious and weird signs that people share online. They make us laugh, instantly boost our mood, and remind us of one simple fact—signmakers and what they create can be downright bizarre at times.

Enter, stage left, The Absurd Sign Project. It’s a popular Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin: it celebrates pics of the most absurd signs that have ever graced the internet. It’s the kind of stuff that’ll have you giggling and forwarding pics to your nearest and dearest in the middle of the day because who doesn’t enjoy having a good laugh?

Check out the funniest, most absurd signs, as shared by members of the ASP. Upvote your faves and be sure to let us know which of these you loved seeing the most, dear Pandas! Do you have any experiences with some super strange signs as well? We’d love to hear all about it. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda's interview with Craig Hey, one of the friendly administrators running the Facebook group.

Do you still have room for dessert? Wonderful! When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature about the wonderfully wacky Facebook group right over here.