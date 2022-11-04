Alongside funny cat pics (a true classic!), we absolutely love to look at photos of hilarious and weird signs that people share online. They make us laugh, instantly boost our mood, and remind us of one simple fact—signmakers and what they create can be downright bizarre at times.

Enter, stage left, The Absurd Sign Project. It’s a popular Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin: it celebrates pics of the most absurd signs that have ever graced the internet. It’s the kind of stuff that’ll have you giggling and forwarding pics to your nearest and dearest in the middle of the day because who doesn’t enjoy having a good laugh?

Check out the funniest, most absurd signs, as shared by members of the ASP. Upvote your faves and be sure to let us know which of these you loved seeing the most, dear Pandas! Do you have any experiences with some super strange signs as well? We’d love to hear all about it. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda's interview with Craig Hey, one of the friendly administrators running the Facebook group.

Do you still have room for dessert? Wonderful! When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature about the wonderfully wacky Facebook group right over here.

#1

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Eline Haverkort Report

41 points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

google maps likes ti take me on the twistiest roads possible

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Joseph Vorel Report

39 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Thanks for letting us know :)

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Andy Roman Report

39 points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please give me a hard slap the moment I start making calls to goat butter. Trust me, I'll be needing that.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Craig, one of the admins from The Absurd Sign Project, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda's questions. He said that the main focus of the project is making people laugh.

"I think people like the humor you find with absurd signs. Others like seeing all the comments they get when they find an absurd sign," he explained what appeals to the members of the group.
#4

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Gary McElligott Report

38 points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
2 hours ago

Look at me I'm so angry I even brought a sign

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Kathy Sands Report

38 points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

*calm tf down

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Shubham Kamble Report

37 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

P.E.N.I.S It's not weird unless you read it that way ig

8
8points
reply
View more comments

"A good absurd sign is one that makes people laugh and people will remember, Craig told Bored Panda, adding that the most common mistake that signmakers make, in his experience, is "the translation into another language."

We also chatted about the role of the team running The Absurd Sign Project, as well as their plans for the future. "The admins and mods just want to keep growing the group and seeing all the signs people find," he said.
#7

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Garry Sylvester Report

36 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Let the panel identify however it likes and we will support it all the way.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Lorde Floome Report

35 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Wait... this isn't what I wanted!!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Joe Botha Report

34 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

It's giving 8 year old humour

8
8points
reply
View more comments

"The biggest challenge is having members agree on what should and shouldn’t be allowed to be posted. But overall the group is full of great people," Craig praised the friendly community.

"There is a lot of time that goes into managing the group. Christina and myself are very grateful that we have very dedicated mods who help a lot," he complimented his fellow admin and moderators.
#10

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Hugo Besteiro Report

34 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Here come all the 500 random blankets out of my closet!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Katherine Pearson Report

33 points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

அக் ஷய் Report

33 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Alright, I'll just go somewhere else to have my emergency I guess

9
9points
reply
View more comments

At the time of writing, The Absurd Sign Project was home to nearly 103k members. This is the second iteration of the project. Facebook had banned the previous group when it had 166k members. However, the community was reestablished in 2021 and is now continuing to thrive to this very day!

The project is all about people sharing their love of authentic absurd signs, in all possible forms. “We're talking brutal spelling mistakes, contradictory statements... you know, the good stuff. So join us and let's take a look at some of the most popular posts on the group,” the team running the community shares.
#13

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Anna Bieniaszewski Sandberg Report

31 points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

*Looks up from scooping guts out of a dog* ah, dammit

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Mike Berry Report

30 points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

Roasted!

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Samit Parab Report

29 points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

*grabs a customer and runs in the bathroom*

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Craig, one of the group’s administrators, shared a bit about the community with Bored Panda during an earlier interview as well. He explained that The Absurd Sign Project doesn’t have to deal with a problem that’s all too common in many large Facebook groups. Namely, toxic users who revel in spreading chaos and misery.

"Sometimes we have to take down a post we think Facebook won't like, but we don't get too many trolls. We have a dedicated admin and mod team who love seeing the group thrive and grow. Our most common issue is people not being happy over the posts we have to take down so we don't get shut down,” admin Craig shared with Bored Panda.
#16

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Bob McIntyre Report

26 points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sure

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

James Bonifacio Report

25 points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

No, i'm just using the force.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Katherine Pearson Report

25 points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

EVERYBODY RUN

5
5points
reply
View more comments

"The biggest provider of entertainment, I would say, are restaurants and supermarkets," the online community representative explained what type of content resonates the most with members of the Facebook group.

According to administrator Craig, the real reason why there are so many hilarious and absurd signs out there is people’s desire to make each other laugh, not incompetence.

"We are the biggest absurd sign group I've found and we are the original group," the admin told us. "If anyone has any absurd signs of their own and wants to share, we would love to keep growing as a community and we want to see them!"
#19

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

John Eggleston Report

24 points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm good thank you, I have NO spice tolerance

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Carlos M. Serrao Report

22 points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Alrighty then

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Steven Anter Report

22 points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sounds good

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If you love the content and feel that the community is right up your alley, go on and apply to join in. You’ll have to answer a few quick questions after sending out a request and that’s it! However, you do have to promise to follow the Facebook group’s rules.

In short, you have to follow the Golden Rule and try to not be a jerk to anyone else. Be courteous, polite, and kind. There’s zero tolerance for hate speech and bullying, promotions and spam. Meanwhile, the three things you shouldn’t discuss under any circumstances are politics, religion, and Covid-19. According to the team running the group, these topics create “unnecessary conflict.”

“We strive for an entertaining and comfortable environment,” they point out.

Meanwhile, there’s no room for signs that are photoshopped. The pics you post have to be authentic. Moreover, memes are disallowed, too. In other words, just focus on posting funny and absurd signs as they appear ‘in the wild.’
#22

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Steve Trelfa Report

20 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Turns out in the original image there's an Italian tree... itlay-6364...4e64cc.jpg itlay-6364bf34e64cc.jpg

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Andy Roman Report

20 points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Everything to prevent a lawsuit....

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Monica Downard Report

20 points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Veal.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Previously, entertainment and pop culture expert Mike Sington from LA, explained to Bored Panda that no matter how much time passes and how internet trends change, one constant will be people’s love (and need) of humor. He said that humor is here to stay.

"Funny thoughts, anecdotes, and memes are popular now, and will have staying power on the internet. People often go online for escapism, and humor has always provided that. I don’t foresee that changing," the expert told us.
#25

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Lorde Floome Report

19 points
POST
Salam Payne
Salam Payne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some best kinda medications

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Krish Sridhar Report

19 points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's horrid. I can imagine a psycho tailor with a sewing machine with some human legs underneath

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Bob Barnard Report

18 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sweet home Alabama....

11
11points
reply
View more comments

"If something becomes popular quickly and seems to come out of nowhere, it’s more likely to be a passing fad," Mike noted about internet trends. "Long-term trends with staying power seem to build more slowly, but at a steady pace. Be careful of jumping on the 'bandwagon' yourself, just because something is popular in the moment. That’s the scenario that’s most likely to haunt you in the future.”
#28

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Jon Hall Report

18 points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

References furnaced upon request.

5
5points
reply
#29

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Larisa Bondarets Report

17 points
POST
juan McCauley
juan McCauley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty sound advice, honestly.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

John Hill Report

17 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Everything except the writing in brackets makes sense. The writing in brackets really doesn't sit well with me.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Meanwhile, Professor Lisa McLendon, from the University of Kansas, told Bored Panda during an earlier interview that “clarity and brevity are essential” when making any sign… if your goal is to efficiently communicate your desired message to your intended audience.

“You only have a second or two to get your message across, so you want people to understand quickly with zero confusion," the professor said.
#31

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Pete Dobson Report

17 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Okay step 4 done! After several hospital trips...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#32

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Andy Roman Report

17 points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

What could go wrong

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Matt McClure Report

16 points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
2 hours ago

They couldn't spell Surströmming? "The process of fermenting the fish creates a strong rotten egg smell." - one or more reliable sources.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Shane Watson Report

16 points
POST
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
2 hours ago

Taronga zoo Oct 2022?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Wesley Cheney Report

15 points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Welp they ain't wrong!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Sally Tazelaar Report

15points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

The picture shows an unhealthy breeding trend of german shepherds though

-1
-1point
reply
#37

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Jim Reed Report

15points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

😏😏😳

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Anna Laster Report

15points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

I REALLY WISH I DIDN'T SEE THIS AAA

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Beth Elizabeth Report

14points
POST
Josh Dorsett
Josh Dorsett
Community Member
2 hours ago

Come for the cocktails stay for the dancing sandwiches

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Steve Smith Report

14points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

HEY WAIT WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH THE SCALES?!? OH MY GOSH-

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Wendy McCaffrey Report

14points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Oh ok *walks out sadly with deflated basketball*

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Andy Roman Report

14points
POST
Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay ...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Ittob Ynohtna Report

14points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

No! I’m doing it in the sink now!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

David Carr Report

14points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

*yawn*

4
4points
reply
#45

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Katherine Pearson Report

14points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Even Yoda would get a headache with this one!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#46

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Alison Forystek Report

14points
POST
Overloaded ball of anxiety
Overloaded ball of anxiety
Community Member
2 hours ago

Delicious soup

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#47

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

David McDonough Report

13points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

*pulls out axe* Finally…you can’t escape anymore

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Stephen Graham Report

13points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

Tbh this makes sense because it probably clogs the drains

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Joseph Mango Report

13points
POST
Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Was this like badly translated...

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Jurica Mandić Report

13points
POST
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
2 hours ago

This is why space is important

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Lynne Kershner Report

13points
POST
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
2 hours ago

Because it’s always more exciting in the dark.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Tamara Morris Report

12points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is great.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Ian Beggs Report

12points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is the bad part that it's your own poo? I didn't know the only problem was whose poo you're throwing.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#54

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Kathi Hannah Report

12points
POST
M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like it's working

3
3points
reply
#55

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Kevin Rogers Report

11points
POST
Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thanks for letting us know! I had no idea what do with it!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Gary Kimler Report

11points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've been waiting a lot lately....

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#57

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Mark Teed Report

11points
POST
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
2 hours ago

Well for enough money I'm sure I can work wonders.

1
1point
reply
#58

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Kev Carm Report

11points
POST
Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Oh! No problem! It was pleasure really!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#59

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Neb Rodgers Report

11points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago

*Sigh* Another 40 years in the wilderness then.....

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#60

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Alina Morawski Marone Report

10points
POST
Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Buttzville the land of make believe..

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#61

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Julie Potter Report

10points
POST
Esha
Esha
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Oh ive been saying it wrong this whole time...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#62

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Daniel Felkai Report

10points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Um…so the cigarette buts go in the bucket?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#63

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Amanda Fritsch Report

10points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is it more urgent to talk to your poop hands than to wash them?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#64

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Teresa Yu Report

9points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 hours ago

WHAT IS LOVE BABY DONT HURT MEE

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#65

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

Ma Hu Report

9points
POST
M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's one mean wife!

1
1point
reply
#66

Funny-The-Absurd-Sign-Project

theabsurdsignproject Report