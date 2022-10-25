Weirder than weird. Stranger than strange. Fiction has nothing on reality when the latter looks like the stuff shared on the r/hmmm subreddit. Reality wins the bizarreness department, hands down. To show you exactly what we mean, we’ve collected some of the most powerful photos shared on the online community that have literally no context and get funnier and more peculiar the longer you look at them.

If you’ve ever wanted to take a casual stroll through The Twilight Zone and Alice’s Wonderland, this is your chance. Posts that make you ‘hmmm’ start off by bombarding your nervous system to create a mounting sense of confusion. Then comes the barely-containable giggling as you upvote your favorite pics and send them to your friends and coworkers.

In the mood for some more scrumptious and hmmm-tious content when you're done devouring this delicious digital course? We've got you covered, Pandas! Our team here at Bored Panda has featured the subreddit in all of its glory a number of times before.

#1

Hmmm

seven_critical_blows Report

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think I have found a new hobby now.

#2

Hmmm

Birdy_Cephon_Altera Report

ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
2 hours ago

👀

#3

Hmmm

wherethefkiam Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is hilarious!

A whopping 1.92 million people follow the r/hmmm subreddit, and we can’t wait for that number to hit a solid, round 2 million soon. The online community puts deep absurdity first and raises contextless humor to an art form.

For instance, every single post has to have the word ‘hmmm’ in the title. And God forbid that you use an uppercase ‘H’ instead of a lowercase ‘h’! We can barely imagine the horror. 
#4

Hmmm

DoggoRedound63 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Before GPS there was Google Maps. Before Google Maps there were paper maps. Before paper maps we used the old carpet method and crossed our fingers.

#5

Hmmm

aoc_ftw Report

Tess
Tess
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Was legit considering these as an option for sectioning off a room, and wondering how long they'd hold up against the cats. Now I have my answer, and suspect that the two 40kg dogs would not improve the odds.

#6

Hmmm

_kevx_91 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, whatever works.

“hmmms are textless images that make you think about the context, do a double take, invoke a deeper meaning, or just leave you thinking about how or why they exist. As long as they give you a good solid hmmm... why would that bear be in a cubicle… hmmms should be aesthetic and meaningful, avoid anything that is merely r/mildlyinteresting,” the moderator team running the show explains.

Meanwhile, if you plan on posting stuff on the subreddit, then you should probably read the full list of rules. Thankfully, r/hmmm has an incredibly detailed FAQ that deals with the nitty-gritty details of what’s expected from members, what’s (dis)allowed, and what type of humor is best shared on other subreddits.
#7

Hmmm

SalazarRED Report

similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's actually pretty creative!

#8

Hmmm

seven_critical_blows Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
2 hours ago

Just cats working on mankind’s doom, a typical afternoon.

#9

Hmmm

PR0CR45T184T0R Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

"My dog looks like me." Naw, you don't say.

During a friendly earlier interview, Bored Panda had a chat about the sub with the head moderator of r/hmmm, u/CosmicKeys. They told us about the history of the community and the changes that came along throughout the years.

"The idea for /r/hmmm was to create a highly curated subreddit with a quality bar where all the pictures are interesting, meaningful, aesthetic, and shine a light on how random image culture on the internet had become its own genre of art. I think we are popular because we maintain this quality bar," the head mod shared with us.
#10

Hmmm

GT_Knight Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cat: I need some time to reflect

#11

Hmmm

imakemediocreart Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

This makes me smile

#12

Hmmm

33Fanste33 Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
1 hour ago

Upvote for cute Bernese Mountain Dog (I think, I could be wrong, there are other breeds that have similar tricolour markings), not so much the unsafe driving to pet it.

"The titles are all 'hmmm' because it means you can experience the image without someone forcing their personal interpretation onto it in the form of a title. Whether it's funny or sad is up to you to determine. It is also about purity. In order for your post to go through, you need to submit to a rigid tradition. People willing to do that generally care enough to post excellent content,” they explained to Bored Panda.
#13

Hmmm

TheFuturisticGreens Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
1 hour ago

World’s best gun.

#14

Hmmm

seven_critical_blows Report

Leslie Donsen
Leslie Donsen
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's sad...

#15

Hmmm

justNabves Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

When youre emo but also gay

"/r/hmmm was founded in 2016 by users from snoonet irc. It was technically created in 2008, but had no activity up until that point, so 2016 is the real creation date," they said that, technically, the subreddit’s founding date is very different from the one we can see online.
#16

Hmmm

northead Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is this how you bring cats home from the cat store?

#17

Hmmm

the_mHm Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
2 hours ago

Extremely wet floor!

#18

Hmmm

Blackbeerdo Report

DerangedFrogPrincess1
DerangedFrogPrincess1
Community Member
1 hour ago

The wild, unredictable goose hides... We are lucky to see it in this weather. Oh no! It sees us!! Run!

"I would post daily pictures while chat was going for people to laugh at oddities from different corners of the internet. That grew into a large collection, so /r/hmmm was born. The name comes from a thread that would appear occasionally on 4chan, and the content was inspired by a website called spaceghetto," u/CosmicKeys said.
#19

Hmmm

shahadattt Report

Tess
Tess
Community Member
1 hour ago

Apparently not all ducks take to water...

#20

Hmmm

n0tP3anut-_-nhannT_T Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

"He's right behind me, isn't he?"

#21

Hmmm

Jimsammy_ Report

AnxiousEmby
AnxiousEmby
Community Member
2 hours ago

Pretty sure if you hit those old Nokias with a rock, the rock would break. This is probably the strongest wall in existence

"The subreddit is about obscure and strange images, so over time as certain types of images have gone from obscure to popular we've made rules to exclude them," they hinted that, as internet culture changes, so does the sub.
#22

Hmmm

2ks7 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is going to be a very bumpy ride, my friend.

#23

Hmmm

D14z2003 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you say so! I mean... you really asked for it!

#24

Hmmm

TheRiskOfTime Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of them is wireless.

Meanwhile, comedy writer Ariane Sherine also shared her thoughts with Bored Panda about bizarre internet content. “The weirder and more surprising the photo, the more likely it is to make us laugh,” she told us.

“I tend to laugh the most at animals pulling human expressions while doing crazy things!” she shared what gets her giggling the hardest.
#25

Hmmm

Minty_MantisShrimp Report

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
2 hours ago

You complete me! ♥️

#26

Hmmm

Gigtooo Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Help me!"

#27

Hmmm

BettiA4114 Report

2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
2 hours ago

I guess "someone" wanted Coke. Pfffft!

According to the comedy expert, humor is instantaneous. Meanwhile, context is essential only if there’s a total lack of it and if that limits the audience’s ability to ‘get’ the joke. As such, if you can’t relate to a joke, meme, or image, you might end up asking for someone to explain them to you. And that kills a lot of the comedic effect.

“Context is important only if we’re unlikely to get a joke otherwise, as I think the sooner we get a joke, the funnier we find it. If it takes us a while then that initial shock and surprise is delayed and so we’re less likely to laugh and more likely to go ‘oh, I get it now!’” Ariane said.
#28

Hmmm

theraybenton Report

Yo-kai Pro
Yo-kai Pro
Community Member
1 hour ago

The dog is saying... How can you not be eating it by now???

#29

Hmmm

RedCyroVEVO Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

Somebody doesn't understand the assignment

#30

Hmmm

Shayaan_F Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

The cat takes better selfies than me.

“Some people are born with funny bones, but those who aren’t so lucky could watch a lot of great standup comedy and try to emulate the timing and pace. There are also some excellent comedy courses available online,” the comedy writer noted that everyone can improve their comedic timing with a bit of research and practice.
#31

Hmmm

33Fanste33 Report

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
2 hours ago

Hmmmmm

#32

Hmmm

EnthusiasticBallet Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Do you call this a Ducksack or a Quackpack?

#33

Hmmm

Ens-Causa-Sui Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
1 hour ago

Buns of steel.

#34

Hmmm

b_ub_u-1 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

He needs that mega pint

#35

Hmmm

SecondaryCartridge Report

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
2 hours ago

Walking around with a red circle and save time for making attention-seeking thumbnails!

#36

Hmmm

Dr-DAMOCLES Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just your average afternoon in florida

#37

Hmmm

x2py Report

Taryn Bailey
Taryn Bailey
Community Member
2 hours ago

Now that's some talent

#38

Hmmm

Other_Way7003 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't like having to pay for hot water either

#39

Hmmm

dontbenoseyplease Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
1 hour ago

Infant mutant ninja turtle.

#40

Hmmm

x2py Report

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
1 hour ago

So cool

#41

Hmmm

My-dad-died Report

gaibyou
gaibyou
Community Member
1 hour ago

It says: this is what happens to shoplifters.

#42

Hmmm

n0tP3anut-_-nhannT_T Report

Show thyself
Show thyself
Community Member
1 hour ago

eeep - it looks just like 😈

#43

Hmmm

TaycoFlayco Report

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awww, danger noodle swallowed a scale.

#44

Hmmm

tangre79 Report

2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

He heard "Jesus take the wheel" and figured why not take the whole darned truck.

#45

Hmmm

Rredite Report

Lavendar rose
Lavendar rose
Community Member
2 hours ago

That movie is the reason I will never go into the ocean!

#46

Hmmm

scumlord313 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the end. I think this is actually the end…

#47

Hmmm

TaycoFlayco Report

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mep mep

#48

Hmmm

TaycoFlayco Report

Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
Community Member
36 minutes ago

It's cool, better than a regular lid.

#49

Hmmm

xXDogShitXx Report

TrolleyNotTheCart
TrolleyNotTheCart
Community Member
25 minutes ago

She looks like she's about to do some real damage

#50

Hmmm

seven_critical_blows Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hail our mighty leader!

#51

Hmmm

elyr1um Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the earth shattered that day

#52

Hmmm

kofolarz Report

Some Random Person
Some Random Person
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh, grandma! What've you done?

#53

Hmmm

BettiA4114 Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
2 hours ago

The landlord stated that it had an ocean view.

#54

Hmmm

tutti-frutti-on-rudy Report

karen snyder
karen snyder
Community Member
1 hour ago

How did Pyramid Head from Silent Hill become its own subculture?

#55

Hmmm

Inevitable_Juice_666 Report

𝖊𝖆
𝖊𝖆
Community Member
1 hour ago

When you’re a kid and a friend tells you they’re going on a fun holiday, “take me with you!”

#56

Hmmm

KarlSuur33 Report

FREE Moives
FREE Moives
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Uhhhh……

#57

Hmmm

x2py Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

omg i hope the suit is okay

#58

Hmmm

ubreakitifixit Report

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought they were dirty teeth.

#59

Hmmm

seven_critical_blows Report

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
2 hours ago

Cats are liquid

#60

Hmmm

React4life Report

Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awesome 😂

#61

Hmmm

BoffoReunion83 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

So sad!!!! 🥺 Don’t worry, you are far more adorable than that picture gives you credit for.

#62

Hmmm

Trutwing Report

Tess
Tess
Community Member
1 hour ago

Probs going to need more tape

#63

Hmmm

Giono_OOf_01 Report

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rubwich

#64

Hmmm

JacksonBillyMcBob Report

#65

Hmmm

hgbi8h Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder where he gets his furniture

#66

Hmmm

misa_angel_ Report

Collin Lyle
Collin Lyle
Community Member
2 hours ago

Just. No.

#67

Hmmm

RandomArtGirl_456 Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
</