It’s all about the perspective. Without photography to challenge, excite, and inspire us, the world would be a far sadder and darker place. It warms our hearts to know for a fact that the world is filled to the brim with photography enthusiasts—amateur and veteran alike. We wouldn’t be Bored Panda if we didn’t give beautiful and original photos their time in the spotlight now, would we?

That’s where the ‘I Took a Picture’ (ITAP) online group comes in. A community numbering over 4.1 million users, r/itookapicture is a subreddit that is dedicated to giving and getting feedback on original photography. The photos that these redditors post are ridiculously good, and we wanted to share some of the best ones with you today, dear Pandas. They’re powerful. They’re a bit unusual. And they are so beautiful, they might just inspire you to dust off your old camera (or wipe off your smartphone lens).

Scroll down to see the best of the best, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to write a friendly comment or two to let everyone know what exactly it was that you like about the photos.

#1

Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards!

seagull_smuggler19 Report

WeatheredRobot
WeatheredRobot
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Stranger Things?

#2

ITAP Of A Sunset And A Powerline Over 2 Hours

ayitsphotography Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
8 minutes ago

How? Why?

#3

ITAP Of Static Electricity Between Two Fingers

Sivll Report

Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Rare photo of baby lightning

The ‘I Took a Picture’ subreddit is as massive as it is ancient. Created in the mid-summer of 2009, it has grown to house several million members from across the world in the 13+ years since.

It’s an online group that is focused on photography techniques and styles. Redditors can post their work on the sub and ask for critique. They can also browse the community to learn a bit about how specific techniques are achieved. In short, it’s a great way to up your photography game and give you deeper insights into all of the technical stuff behind each gorgeous snapshot of reality.
#4

ITAP Of My GF At Hsinbyume Pagoda In Myanmar

FishMonkeyCow Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
19 minutes ago

And the pictures my husband takes of me 😑

#5

ITAP Of My Coffee Cup With The Reflection Of A Lamp

drobertgj Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Vortex in a cup!

#6

ITAP Of Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

viciousdv Report

Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
31 minutes ago

May the force be with you

The group is very community content-oriented. Originality and engagement are rewarded. Meanwhile, dishonesty is punished. You can check the subreddit’s FAQ for a detailed account of how their rules work.

But one of the essential things to keep in mind is that if you pretend that you’ve taken a specific photo when in fact you’ve stolen it from someone else, then you’re going to have a very bad time. You can get permanently banned from r/itookapicture if you do stuff like that.
#7

ITAP Of A Beautiful Tree Growing Inside Of An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring

runswithjello Report

Paul Morris
Paul Morris
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Silo Tree (solitary)

#8

Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class

Splooorky Report

Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
6 minutes ago

And so it begins...

#9

I Cannot Believe I Caught This

purefunk45 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
30 minutes ago

OMG THATS SO SWEET <333333

Look, we get it: who doesn’t enjoy getting attention and praise on the internet, right? However, there’s absolutely no excuse for lying about the fact that you took a photo when someone else is the original author. Crediting photographers and content creators is an important part of acting civilized on the internet. If that breaks down, well… it’d be hard to trust absolutely anyone online.

Besides, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of sharing your own work (your heart, racing) and asking for some insights from strangers. If you’re open to their criticism, it might be an opportunity for you to greatly improve your skills. You might realize that a certain aspect of your art really resonates with the audience—something that you may not even have thought about.
#10

ITAP Of A Red Bell Pepper

SamStephens Report

Gosia Buczek
Gosia Buczek
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I thought it's an organ 😅

#11

ITAP Of A Ship

derryainsworth Report

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Timing

#12

ITAP Of A Building Reflected On A Shattered Mirror On The Street

rgaya Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
24 minutes ago

It looks like an earthquake in progress...

On the flip side, you might suddenly come to the conclusion that what you thought totally worked in your photos is actually a weakness that you may need to overcome. Putting yourself out there and absorbing constructive criticism (the keyword here being ‘constructive’) is useful for anyone who is involved in creative processes. Whether as a hobby or professionally.
#13

Cute Snowflake Perched Perfectly On My Glasses

Nuraar Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
17 minutes ago

These perfect snowflakes are one of my favorite things.

#14

ITAP, Only One

S1moneyvG Report

#15

ITAP Of A Man And His Dog In The Fog

langshot Report

The moderator team points out that the subreddit isn’t the place to post any paintings, illustrations, or heavily altered images. In other words: photos only. There is a zero-tolerance policy for plagiarism, and if you have any concerns regarding this, be sure to reach out to the mods.
#16

ITAP After A Tornado In Gum Creek Tennessee

DBVickers Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

The upside-down house! Well, the sideways house. That could be a tourist attraction.

#17

ITAP Of A Firework Behind An Old Tree

mtojay Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Christmas is coming!

#18

ITAP Of My Dog!

USER-1434 Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Doggieeeeeee!!

Submitters are encouraged to participate in the discussion beneath their posts. “Whether it's a photographer asking the community at large what they could have done better, or users asking how to achieve a look or effect, posters are expected to contribute to the comments section and keep the discussion on-topic.”
#19

ITAP Of A Crystal Ball On A Sand Dune

hockeymisfit Report

James016
James016
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Oh wow 🤩

#20

ITAP Of A Spiderweb On A Traffic Light

Koalaguts Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Charlotte, is that you?

#21

ITAP Of A Shadow

Roverprimus Report

Moreover, there’s a general expectation that posters should aim for quality. “Your photo should be well-composed, have an obvious subject, feature good use of color/tone and/or texture, have interesting lighting, and make purposeful use of depth of field,” the team running the subreddit explains.
#22

ITAP Of My Wife With A Fishbowl On Her Head In Front Of Our TV

jerseykin Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm going to try this

#23

ITAP Of A Storage Building

matts1320 Report

Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
3 minutes ago

RAGE

#24

ITAP Of Someone Crossing The Street In San Francisco

BusyRunninErins Report

On Mondays, aka Mona Lisa Mondays or MLMs, members are allowed to post photos “with a primary focus on one person staring, looking or thinking, without any other interesting action.”

Meanwhile, “Photos of people in a state of action, reaction or interaction, or share their focus with an interesting setting or background, employ some unique photography technique or have exceptional/atypical styling (hair, makeup, studio setups) are not subjected to this rule and are allowed throughout the week.”
#25

ITAP Of Two Hikers In The Alps

anshul119 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I legit thought the picture wasn't loading💀

#26

ITAP Of Myself Lying Between Two Lakes In South Australia

rapgraves Report

Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
1 minute ago

I didn't know Pepto-Bismol came from a lake. 😂

#27

ITAP Of My Kiddos And The Comet

msgeko Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
15 minutes ago

The kids will cherish this 💜

Anyone criticizing other people’s work has to be diplomatic. In other words, go for constructive criticism. You’ve got to structure your feedback and note how you’d improve it. The essence is on helping everyone improve their work. However, the photographers themselves should try their best not to take offense to negative feedback.
#28

This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska

CheesePlank Report

#29

ITAP Of The Bridge To Heaven

topshelf323 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
28 minutes ago

🎵 there's a lady who's sure, all that glitters is gold🎵

#30

ITAP Of My Son In Snow Light

Awiworld Report

James016
James016
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Beautiful

“Understanding your mistakes and shortcomings is the best way to overcome them in future work,” the mods note. And it’s this bit right here that lies at the core of turning otherwise good pics into great, globally renowned photography.
#31

ITAP Of Myself In A Car At Night

Historical-Engine906 Report

#32

ITAP Of My Friends Paddling A Canoe

aiidancamp Report

#33

ITAP Of Dragging Fingers Over Dew On Roof Of Car

reddit.com Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
26 minutes ago

If it wasn't for the title I wouldn't have guessed it

#34

ITAP Of A Balloon Passing Over Us

matthieuchabert Report

#35

I Took A Picture Of A Window With Rain On It And It Looks Like A Planet Surrounded By Millions Of Stars

norfo Report

#36

ITAP Of My Diving Instructor Reaching The Surface

nilolium Report

#37

ITAP Of Train Tracks At Sunset

Rose7pt Report

#38

ITAP Of My Brother Fishing In The Fog During The Golden Hour

asria Report

#39

ITAP On New Years Eve

amybonforte Report

#40

ITAP Edinburgh Castle Surrounded By Fog

adambulleyphoto Report

#41

ITAP Of The Wing Scales On A Butterfly

hairy_quadruped Report

#42

ITAP Of “Rush Hour” In Los Angeles During The First Day Of California’s Shelter In Place

GroundedSpaceMan Report

Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
1 minute ago

Very post-apocalyptic dystopia!

#43

ITAP Of Strangers, Lovers, And A Family

kmyfrks Report

#44

ITAP Of The Sunset Inside An Almost Empty Plane

triptoverona Report

#45

ITAP Of A Ship Frozen In Ice

kot0vich Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
20 minutes ago

and a shooting star?

#46

ITAP Of The Super Blue Blood Moon

derekrliang Report

Anikulapo
Anikulapo
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Blue?

#47

ITAP Of My 2 Friends At The Museum Of Modern Art, Chicago

resh510 Report

#48

ITAP Through A Bench

lenkellui Report

#49

ITAP Of My Girlfriend In South Iceland

havefundiscovering Report

#50

ITAP Of A Departing Aircraft

Jimmy_Scrambles Report

#51

ITAP Though A Moving Subway Carriage On A NYC Visit On Memorial Day A Year Or So Ago. Total Fluke Shot On A Phone Camera

speilo17 Report

#52

ITAP Of My Wine

n3rding Report

#53

ITAP Of A Broken Electronic Billboard

SaintHuck Report

#54

ITAP Of A Bush

safcbullyjr Report

