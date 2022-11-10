“I Took A Picture”: 54 Brilliant Photos, Shared On This Online Community With Over 4.1 Million Members
It’s all about the perspective. Without photography to challenge, excite, and inspire us, the world would be a far sadder and darker place. It warms our hearts to know for a fact that the world is filled to the brim with photography enthusiasts—amateur and veteran alike. We wouldn’t be Bored Panda if we didn’t give beautiful and original photos their time in the spotlight now, would we?
That’s where the ‘I Took a Picture’ (ITAP) online group comes in. A community numbering over 4.1 million users, r/itookapicture is a subreddit that is dedicated to giving and getting feedback on original photography. The photos that these redditors post are ridiculously good, and we wanted to share some of the best ones with you today, dear Pandas. They’re powerful. They’re a bit unusual. And they are so beautiful, they might just inspire you to dust off your old camera (or wipe off your smartphone lens).
Scroll down to see the best of the best, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to write a friendly comment or two to let everyone know what exactly it was that you like about the photos.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards!
ITAP Of A Sunset And A Powerline Over 2 Hours
ITAP Of Static Electricity Between Two Fingers
The ‘I Took a Picture’ subreddit is as massive as it is ancient. Created in the mid-summer of 2009, it has grown to house several million members from across the world in the 13+ years since.
It’s an online group that is focused on photography techniques and styles. Redditors can post their work on the sub and ask for critique. They can also browse the community to learn a bit about how specific techniques are achieved. In short, it’s a great way to up your photography game and give you deeper insights into all of the technical stuff behind each gorgeous snapshot of reality.
ITAP Of My GF At Hsinbyume Pagoda In Myanmar
ITAP Of My Coffee Cup With The Reflection Of A Lamp
ITAP Of Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC
The group is very community content-oriented. Originality and engagement are rewarded. Meanwhile, dishonesty is punished. You can check the subreddit’s FAQ for a detailed account of how their rules work.
But one of the essential things to keep in mind is that if you pretend that you’ve taken a specific photo when in fact you’ve stolen it from someone else, then you’re going to have a very bad time. You can get permanently banned from r/itookapicture if you do stuff like that.
ITAP Of A Beautiful Tree Growing Inside Of An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring
Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class
I Cannot Believe I Caught This
Look, we get it: who doesn’t enjoy getting attention and praise on the internet, right? However, there’s absolutely no excuse for lying about the fact that you took a photo when someone else is the original author. Crediting photographers and content creators is an important part of acting civilized on the internet. If that breaks down, well… it’d be hard to trust absolutely anyone online.
Besides, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of sharing your own work (your heart, racing) and asking for some insights from strangers. If you’re open to their criticism, it might be an opportunity for you to greatly improve your skills. You might realize that a certain aspect of your art really resonates with the audience—something that you may not even have thought about.
ITAP Of A Red Bell Pepper
ITAP Of A Ship
ITAP Of A Building Reflected On A Shattered Mirror On The Street
On the flip side, you might suddenly come to the conclusion that what you thought totally worked in your photos is actually a weakness that you may need to overcome. Putting yourself out there and absorbing constructive criticism (the keyword here being ‘constructive’) is useful for anyone who is involved in creative processes. Whether as a hobby or professionally.
Cute Snowflake Perched Perfectly On My Glasses
ITAP, Only One
ITAP Of A Man And His Dog In The Fog
The moderator team points out that the subreddit isn’t the place to post any paintings, illustrations, or heavily altered images. In other words: photos only. There is a zero-tolerance policy for plagiarism, and if you have any concerns regarding this, be sure to reach out to the mods.
ITAP After A Tornado In Gum Creek Tennessee
The upside-down house (https://upsidedownhouse.co.uk)! Well, the sideways house. That could be a tourist attraction.
ITAP Of A Firework Behind An Old Tree
ITAP Of My Dog!
Submitters are encouraged to participate in the discussion beneath their posts. “Whether it's a photographer asking the community at large what they could have done better, or users asking how to achieve a look or effect, posters are expected to contribute to the comments section and keep the discussion on-topic.”
ITAP Of A Spiderweb On A Traffic Light
ITAP Of A Shadow
Moreover, there’s a general expectation that posters should aim for quality. “Your photo should be well-composed, have an obvious subject, feature good use of color/tone and/or texture, have interesting lighting, and make purposeful use of depth of field,” the team running the subreddit explains.
ITAP Of My Wife With A Fishbowl On Her Head In Front Of Our TV
ITAP Of A Storage Building
ITAP Of Someone Crossing The Street In San Francisco
On Mondays, aka Mona Lisa Mondays or MLMs, members are allowed to post photos “with a primary focus on one person staring, looking or thinking, without any other interesting action.”
Meanwhile, “Photos of people in a state of action, reaction or interaction, or share their focus with an interesting setting or background, employ some unique photography technique or have exceptional/atypical styling (hair, makeup, studio setups) are not subjected to this rule and are allowed throughout the week.”
ITAP Of Two Hikers In The Alps
ITAP Of Myself Lying Between Two Lakes In South Australia
ITAP Of My Kiddos And The Comet
Anyone criticizing other people’s work has to be diplomatic. In other words, go for constructive criticism. You’ve got to structure your feedback and note how you’d improve it. The essence is on helping everyone improve their work. However, the photographers themselves should try their best not to take offense to negative feedback.
This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska
ITAP Of The Bridge To Heaven
“Understanding your mistakes and shortcomings is the best way to overcome them in future work,” the mods note. And it’s this bit right here that lies at the core of turning otherwise good pics into great, globally renowned photography.
Beautiful, beautiful photographs!
Beautiful, beautiful photographs!