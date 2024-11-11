Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nick Fuentes’ Personal Info Leaked Online For Saying Provocative Statement, “Your Body, My Choice”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nick Fuentes’ Personal Info Leaked Online For Saying Provocative Statement, “Your Body, My Choice”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Nick Fuentes, the controversial livestreamer who sparked outrage for tweeting “Your body, my choice,” had his personal information leaked online.

The address of the antisemitic influencer was widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he was “fully doxed.”

Doxing is the practice of publicly exposing someone’s private information without their consent, often used as a form of retaliation or intimidation.

Nick Fuentes, who posted the controversial tweet “Your body, my choice,” had his personal information leaked online

Image credits: Nicholas J. Fuentes

Image credits: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nick has gained notoriety in recent times for his provocative statements and weaponizing remarks.

His tweet, “Your body, my choice. Forever,” went viral and sparked a firestorm online.

Similar statements echoed on social media, with tweets repeatedly saying, “your body, my choice” and “get back to the kitchen.”

The doxing of the far-right livestreamer reportedly exposes his private details, including his address

Nick “appears to be one of the early instigators in promoting the phrase on November 5,” according to an ISD (Institute for Strategic Dialogue) report published on November 8.

“In the past 24 hours, there has been a 4,600% increase in mentions of the terms ‘your body, my choice’ and ‘get back in the kitchen’ on X,” the report highlighted.

A report showed a 4,600% spike in “your body, my choice” and “get back in the kitchen” mentions on social media

As Nick’s comments drew sharp rebukes, the internet took matters into its own hands and leaked his personal information online.

“Nick Fuentes has been fully doxed and it’s being shared to millions of women across every social media platform,” read a tweet shared by @YourAnonCentral, a well-known X account associated with the hacktivist collective “Anonymous.”

The provocative influencer has a history of Holocaust denial and anti-immigration, racist and sexist statements

The white supremacist, born in the suburbs of Chicago, has made statements in the past denying the Holocaust, later claiming he was only joking. He has also spoken against immigration and interracial marriage.

“If Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Jewish woman, didn’t die last year, so that Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic woman, could be appointed to the bench, we would still have Roe v. Wade,” he told his followers in 2022. “Now you tell me that this is a Judeo-Christian country… You tell me that it doesn’t matter that we have a lot of Jewish people in government.”

Internet users retaliated and slammed Nick’s misogynistic discourse

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

