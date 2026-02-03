Looking east along the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk from B 102nd St in Seaside, Queens.

As seen by the old photo, dressing up in the early 20th century was not only the norm when out and about on the streets but also at the beach. Actually, in most places, there were strict sets of laws dictating what was and was not appropiate for men and women to wear on public beaches. Anyone deemed "indecently dressed" could expect to recieve a fine or even face arrest in some cases. As the 20th century progressed, laws concerning atire on beaches were gradually relaxed until being repealed or becoming flat out enenforced. So today, if you are plan on hitting the city's beaches before the summer draws to a close, you need not worry about breaking any laws regarding what you wear. (Unless you're naked, of course 🥴)

Also, take note of the wooden roller coaster that once extended out onto the sand. I actually struggled to dig up (pun not intended lol) much info regarding this coaster. According to an article in the Rockaways' local paper, The Wave, the coaster was known as "The Thundertbolt Roller Coaster." An aerial photograph from 1931 in the article shows that the coaster was still standing at that time. I also found a long legal document of what appears to have been a lawsuit in 1929 in which the operator of the ride was listed as the Thunderbolt Amusment Company. Apart from these sources, I found no further info regarding the coaster such as when it was built or when it was demolished. If anyone has any info regarding this mysterious roller coaster feel free to leave it in the comments section down below!

