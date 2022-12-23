A rough translation of a famous Eastern European proverb goes, "How you welcome the New Year is how you will spend it." Thus, may the New Year's Eve celebrations be cheerful, fun, and entertaining! To help you with the latter, playing New Year's Eve games can undoubtedly create that festive spirit. Also, fun NYE games will help you stay engaged, so you don't end up three sheets to the wind before the clock hits midnight!

There's plenty more to New Year's Eve than chugging bubbly and making New Year's resolutions. The last day of the year also stands as a deadline to bury the hatchet with your loved ones with whom you may not have been on the best terms. Engaging in fun New Year's Eve games can help by strengthening the bond and lessening the tension. And luckily, there are plenty of fun games to play on New Year's Eve to idle away the time and ring in the New Year!

Below, we've compiled the many party games and New Year's Eve activities to suit different age groups and companies. Whether you are looking for fun adult games or family games on New Year's Eve, there's something to fit any age or interest. These could also work as fun activities for New Year's Day with just a few adjustments! Do you play any of these or other fun party games as a tradition every year? Let us know!