For some, New Year’s Eve is just another night to get through, during which, purely as a coincidence, the calendar turns to new numbers. To which you are oblivious during the course of January and still write the date as if it was the year before. Been there, done that many times. To others, celebrating New Year’s has huge importance - saying goodbye to another year is, in itself, a very poetic thing to do. However, no matter which group you belong to, there’s always the question of what to do on New Year’s Eve. Even if you don’t celebrate it, you won’t be able to sleep with all the fireworks and rowdy party-goers.

You know, there are actually tons of things to do on New Year’s Eve, and we’ve compiled most of them in this nifty little list. One of them would be to reflect on the lessons from the last year - it’s not always pleasant, but so very worth it. Then, a big hit in the parade is making resolutions for the upcoming year. However, if you’re not the self-reflective type, there are loads of other fun things to do on New Year’s Eve, too! For instance, you could travel to another country to celebrate it (or celebrate it twice!), or you could spend the day exploring or making your own New Year’s decorations. And these are just a couple of examples of cool things to do! 

But for more, you’ll have to scroll on down below and check out our list of how to make your New Year’s celebration one you won’t forget the moment the calendar flips to the next one. Once you read our suggestions, be sure to vote for the ones you’ve liked the most. And lastly, have the most wonderful New Year’s Eve!

#1

Have Outdoor Celebration If It Is Possible

Have Outdoor Celebration If It Is Possible

Spending time outdoors is good for your health, so make a plan with your friends to meet and have a nice walk in the park.

#2

Try A New Recipe

Try A New Recipe

#3

Spend The Day Exploring

Spend The Day Exploring

You can go hiking, skiing, etc. It will be a great way to start the new year.

#4

Dress-Up

Dress-Up

#5

Send Thank-You Notes To Those Who Provided Support To You

Send Thank-You Notes To Those Who Provided Support To You

#6

Play Board Games

Play Board Games

#7

Karaoke

Karaoke

#8

Dance

Dance

#9

Make Resolutions For Upcoming Year

Make Resolutions For Upcoming Year

Smaller goals will be much easier to maintain than the broad ones you may have set in the past. Once you've decided what you want to accomplish, list the precise steps you need to follow to get there. Then, prepare for any potential speed humps.

#10

Make Cocktails

Make Cocktails

#11

Party All Night Long

Party All Night Long

#12

Make A List Of What You Like About Yourself And What You'd Like To Change About Yourself

Make A List Of What You Like About Yourself And What You'd Like To Change About Yourself

#13

Watch The Time's Square Ball Drop

Watch The Time's Square Ball Drop

#14

Plan A Dinner

Plan A Dinner

#15

Open Expensive Bottle Of Champagne

Open Expensive Bottle Of Champagne

Why not treat yourself to a pricey bottle of champagne instead of your typical sparkling wine on such a special occasion?

#16

Kiss A Special Someone At Midnight

Kiss A Special Someone At Midnight

Make it a point to kiss someone just before the clock strikes midnight if you do go out to a party or on a date.

#17

Give A Present

Give A Present

Historically, the gift-giving season did not end with Christmas!

#18

Visit Your Favorite Bars

Visit Your Favorite Bars

#19

Find The Lessons In The Passing Year

Find The Lessons In The Passing Year

Review the challenges that you have faced this year and what they taught you.

#20

Watch A Movie With A New Year's Eve Theme

Watch A Movie With A New Year's Eve Theme

#21

Make Your Own New Year's Eve Decorations

Make Your Own New Year's Eve Decorations

#22

Gather All Memories From The Year

Gather All Memories From The Year

It's nice to relive memories in a physical way, whether you create a scrapbook of the previous year or another theme.

#23

Play Games With Your Friends Or Family

Play Games With Your Friends Or Family

#24

Plan A Trip Away

Plan A Trip Away

#25

Invite Family Over And Have Dinner Together

Invite Family Over And Have Dinner Together

#26

Have A PJ Party

Have A PJ Party

The perfect outfit for a movie marathon. 

#27

Hire A Hot Tub

Hire A Hot Tub

#28

Look Your Fears In The Eye

Look Your Fears In The Eye

Face your fear of flying, your anxiety about large people, or something else different. New Year’s Eve is a perfect time for it, leave this fear in the passing year.

#29

Every Time A Different Country Celebrates The New Year, Raise A Glass To Them

Every Time A Different Country Celebrates The New Year, Raise A Glass To Them

Making a toast that highlights all the year's accomplishments and amusing failures, as well as remembering to thank your loved ones, may be a fantastic addition to the evening, especially if you are hosting the party.

#30

Plan A Trip To A Different Country To Celebrate The Countdown

Plan A Trip To A Different Country To Celebrate The Countdown

#31

Print And Frame Your Favorite Photos From The Previous Year

Print And Frame Your Favorite Photos From The Previous Year

#32

Simply Sit Down In Front Of The Television With A Cup Of Tea, A Takeaway, And Your Favorite People To Watch The Countdown

Simply Sit Down In Front Of The Television With A Cup Of Tea, A Takeaway, And Your Favorite People To Watch The Countdown

#33

Visit The Theater

Visit The Theater

#34

Call People You Care About

Call People You Care About

#35

Clean Up Your House For A New Beginning

Clean Up Your House For A New Beginning

#36

Make Your Favorite Dish For Each Other On A DIY Date Night At Home

Make Your Favorite Dish For Each Other On A DIY Date Night At Home

#37

Choose Different Restaurants For Each Meal

Choose Different Restaurants For Each Meal

#38

Watch Harry Potter

Watch Harry Potter

#39

Make Your Favorite Cake Or Batch Of Cookies

Make Your Favorite Cake Or Batch Of Cookies

#40

Getaway To A Hotel For A Romantic Evening

Getaway To A Hotel For A Romantic Evening

By taking a brief getaway, you can celebrate New Year's Eve in a distinctive way.

#41

Have "Me Time"

Have "Me Time"

Make some time for yourself. Alternatively, spending the last few days of the year alone isn't always a bad idea.

#42

Make A Vision Board

Make A Vision Board

#43

At Midnight, Make Some Noise

At Midnight, Make Some Noise

In addition to being enjoyable, it can also be strangely cathartic. Who knows what wonderful things you might draw towards yourself by welcoming the new year with some noise and energy.

#44

Change Your Hairstyle

Change Your Hairstyle

#45

Watch Your Favorite Band Perform Live

Watch Your Favorite Band Perform Live

#46

Walk Around The Area With A Suitcase

Walk Around The Area With A Suitcase

It's a tradition in some Latin American cultures to walk around with an empty suitcase on New Year's Eve. It will manifest travel in the following year.

#47

Take An Online Class To Learn Something New

Take An Online Class To Learn Something New

#48

Make Your Goals Real

Make Your Goals Real

Think about the coming year in your meditations. Break down your goals it will help you to achieve the, faster.

#49

Watch Fireworks

Watch Fireworks

#50

Toss Tinsel Around

Toss Tinsel Around

#51

Help Out At A Soup Kitchen

Help Out At A Soup Kitchen

#52

Give A Stranger A Gift And Spread Some Love

Give A Stranger A Gift And Spread Some Love

