Giving birth can be exciting, scary, magical, painful, and many more things all at once. But what it can also be is expensive, especially for people in the US.

A California-based content creator Sarai Jones turned to TikTok to share how much childbirth cost for her. In a video that racked up close to 40 million views, she broke down the price, revealing how much she was expected to pay and how much of it was covered by insurance, all of which many netizens found mind-boggling, to say the least. Scroll down to find the video and their reactions below.

Childbirth can be not only stressful but expensive, too

Sarai Jones broke down the price of childbirth in a video that went viral

So I had a baby 2 months ago and I just got the hospital bill. Let’s see how much it costs. I have the breakdown on my computer. I vaginally delivered him and I was induced. And yes, I got the epidural.

First thing is the labor room/delivery room, $13,900. I got another bill that says ‘room and board’, semi-private. That was $19,111.

Next charge is anesthesia, $2,181. Pharmacy $1,291.33. Other diagnostic services – that was $1,001. What is that? Please, explain. The laboratory was $862. And then I got a charge for the emergency room which was $411.

So all those together $38,757.33. That hurt more than the contractions. Thank God for insurance. They covered a lot of it. My amount due is only $1,418.26.

I’m not done. I have like 3 more charges.

Next bill is from US Anesthesia and they charge me $1,356.68. But after insurance, that was only $135.67. My last 2 charges are vaginal delivery postpartum care, and that was $6,793. The last final charge was the cervical dilator, which is the balloon that they put up there to induce my labor. That was $385. After insurance – $651.16. We love insurance.

The grand total added up to more than $47k

In total, it cost me $47,292.01 to have a baby. But after insurance, I only had to pay $2,205.09. Wow, thank you.

Sarai’s video was watched close to 40 million times on TikTok

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, some only had to pay for parking on the day they gave birth

