“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

This quote has been attributed to various famous figures, including Alexander Hamilton, Malcolm X and Peter Marshall, as no one is 100% who said it first. But it can also be found on Instagram, in the bio of the beloved “Dude With Sign”. We’ve covered Seth, or Dude With Sign, before on Bored Panda, but he has not lost any momentum in his protesting of annoying, everyday things. So we’ll continue to amplify his signs as well and share them with all of you pandas.

Enjoy this list featuring Seth calling out many things that might drive you crazy too, and be sure to upvote all of the signs featuring topics that you think are worth standing on a street corner to fight. Let us know in the comments what your cardboard sign would say if you followed in Dude With Sign’s footsteps, and then if you’re interested in checking out our previous articles highlighting this same Instagram account, you can find some of them here, here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

180points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
17 hours ago

Yes. Also, the people who demand abortion bans and harass women seeking abortions are then going to turn around and shame and discriminate against women for being single mothers.

72
72points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

149points
POST
YourCausalGayRedPanda
YourCausalGayRedPanda
Community Member
16 hours ago

Yess I hate doing that it is so hard and annoying to type with a remote

29
29points
reply
View more comments
#3

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

148points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
20 hours ago

yep.

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We’ve been following the journey of Dude With Sign here at Bored Panda for almost 3 years now, and his account has absolutely blown up since then (even more than it already had!). In 2020, Forbes published a piece featuring Seth, noting that the first Dude With Sign pic was taken in October 2019. Seth’s first sign stated, “Stop replying-all to company-wide emails”. The pic was originally only intended for Jerry Media founder Elliot Tebele’s Instagram account, but it was followed up by another pic of Seth holding a sign stating, “Seinfeld is way better than Friends”, which gained lots of traction online.

Seth and Elliot realized they might have struck gold, and immediately created the Dude With Sign Instagram account. And they were right. The page gained over 4 million followers within its first four months online, and has doubled its following since. The internet can’t get enough of Seth standing on New York corners protesting mundane things, and to be honest, neither can we! 
#4

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

144points
POST
Funni Monke
Funni Monke
Community Member
15 hours ago

Yes, they do! It's funny!

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

143points
POST
CH1990
CH1990
Community Member
18 hours ago

Yes! I often wonder what goes through people minds when they leave their carts just wherever. No shame whatsoever

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

141points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
20 hours ago

IT FUCKUNG IS

38
38points
reply
View more comments

Seth also told Forbes that he started to gain real-life fame from his silly protests being shared on social media. “The corner usually fills up with people within minutes, and everyone has their phones out,” he shared. “When I'm finished, a lot of people will ask to take pictures with me or videos, which is still something to get used to. It's a very strange feeling, but it also kind of cracks me up that people are seeing me as a famous person for holding up cardboard signs.”

As the page grew, more and more ideas for signs started coming in from Seth’s coworkers at Jerry Media. “When creating the protests, we try to come up with something funny that is relatable that people don't particularly talk about,” he told Forbes. “We try to have each of these elements while appealing to every type of person, which is a big part of why I think the account has accumulated as many followers as it has.”
#7

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

140points
POST
Yay Pandas!
Yay Pandas!
Community Member
14 hours ago

Fast food is one of them.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

134points
POST
DinoBambino
DinoBambino
Community Member
18 hours ago

THIS!!

36
36points
reply
View more comments
#9

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

133points
POST
trans.teen.trainwreck
trans.teen.trainwreck
Community Member
16 hours ago

the self checkout machines at my old job always broke it was the most annoying thing ever. And people got mad at US for it like we can control them. Like girl I get $9/hr I can't fix this

23
23points
reply
View more comments

Seth also shared with Forbes that he is originally from a small town in Texas with only 650 residents. It was quite the shock for him to move to New York and amass millions of followers on Instagram, but he noted that he’s been having “the best time”. He started getting sponsorships through the Dude With Sign account and even appeared on The Ellen Show. As of 2020, he told Forbes, “I’m still trying to figure [the future] out. Maybe continue making funny accounts? There are interesting opportunities that I would have never imagined coming my way with this all the time. Right now I’m kind of just riding the wave, dipping my toes in different things. Ellen, for example, was something cool that got me really interested in how television works. I’m just learning, doing my best, and meeting awesome people and I’m confident something awesome will come my way.”
#10

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

125points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
20 hours ago

Celebrity's, period.

50
50points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

102points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
20 hours ago

you can't - not whatsapp anyway.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

101points
POST
Josh
Josh
Community Member
17 hours ago

Here is my sign in response - "Don't do nice things expecting gratitude, do it because it's right."

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

In 2021, Dude With Sign was even invited to visit the White House and pose with President Joe Biden. Seth held up a sign stating, “Let's Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated” while the president stood next to him with a sign reading, “This Dude Gets It, Folks”. While Seth’s signs usually cover topics that are a bit less serious and deal with everyday annoyances, it was great to see him use his platform to encourage people to get vaccinated. That is definitely a cause worth protesting for! 
#13

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

98points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
20 hours ago

nor will essential oils.

45
45points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

97points
POST
Kenny Kulbiski
Kenny Kulbiski
Community Member
19 hours ago

Yeah but if it's a container with the slightest residue it's exempt from washing.

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

96points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
21 hours ago

But check in time is around afternoon 2 to 3 pm... when are the cleaning employees supposed to get the rooms all ready for the next guests? Don't make an ungrateful job even more ungrateful by taking their time to do their job away.

47
47points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Living in New York City can be overwhelming for anyone, so silent protests might sometimes be the best way to get a message across. There are millions of people moving about the city at all times, and very few people will stop and talk to a stranger. But if Dude With Sign is standing on a corner or outside Starbucks sharing whatever is on his mind, he can somehow grab people’s attention. Seth’s Dude With Sign project is genius because he’s not bothering anyone or causing a scene, but with his blank expression and sunglasses, he still sends a powerful message. (Even if that message is just a complaint about people watching him parallel park.)
#16

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

94points
POST
Horten Ho-229
Horten Ho-229
Community Member
15 hours ago

Basic kindness

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#17

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

87points
POST
Francine Govan
Francine Govan
Community Member
15 hours ago

YES PLEASE!!!! ALWAYS!

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#18

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

85points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
21 hours ago

Haha, awesome.

16
16points
reply
View more comments

Not every Dude With Sign sign is just a minor complaint, though. Occasionally, Seth does touch on social issues like his sign urging Americans to get vaccinated with the president and another sign stating that being a mother should be a choice. He’s also held a sign asking, “We Can’t Buy Baby Formula, But We Can Buy Assault Rifles?” That photo was shared earlier this year, amidst the baby formula shortage in the US. Though the signs seem like a silly way to get a message across, Seth has a massive platform now. So it’s great to see photos touching on real issues every now and then, sprinkled in between all of the hilarious posts.
#19

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

82points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
20 hours ago

Don't tell me what to do... I don't kiss strangers dogs on the mouth but I wont stop giving my dog nose / snoot kisses

47
47points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

78points
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
16 hours ago

Ranch…yum! 🤢

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

68points
POST
Scp_049
Scp_049
Community Member
17 hours ago

I heard there's actually a reason it doesn't work. I heard it's so that rude people don't try to close it if a disabled person is coming.

13
13points
reply
View more comments

Seth continues to share Dude With Sign photos several times a week, mentioning anything from hotel checkouts coming too early to wondering how to leave a group chat without informing all of the members. Dude With Sign may not speak for all of us, but he does speak for many of us when he calls out these silly, annoying “first world problems”. Most of the signs are meant to be taken lightly, but they’re still incredibly relatable to a wide range of people. And that’s why we love them!  
#22

1

dudewithsign Report

68points
POST
Pickle Panda
Pickle Panda
Community Member
14 hours ago

It really does

9
9points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

64points
POST
Mir Adwari
Mir Adwari
Community Member
16 hours ago

What? People might not have enough memory for that!! (Joking - I'm in the UK and have only seen CVS receipts on Bored Panda!)

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

57points
POST
aka Belly Button
aka Belly Button
Community Member
16 hours ago

I like that sweater

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If I were to make my own Dude With Sign style posts, I think I would also want to complain about inflation, but Seth has already done that. So perhaps I would share something along the lines of, “Don’t Talk Over The Movie If The Subtitles Aren’t On” or “If I Show You A Movie I Love, Please Actually Pay Attention”. Hot topics I might share would be, “Dogs Are So Much Cuter Than Babies” or “Stop Eating So Much Meat”. And as far as calling out small annoyances, I think I would write, “Stop Chewing With Your Mouth Open” or “Make Wireless Earbuds That Actually Stay In My Ears”. 
#25

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

53points
POST
CookieCrump
CookieCrump
Community Member
14 hours ago (edited)

Absolutely! My dad barbeques and I appreciate him SO much!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

51points
POST
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem
Community Member
13 hours ago

Where do you think I'll come across this sun you speak of? Or a friend?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#27

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

50points
POST
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
16 hours ago

Ooh, what can that be? Have to... sit or could it be shout? Gosh, this one's hard to work out!

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We hope you're enjoying our most recent post celebrating Dude With Sign. Keep upvoting the pics that feature signs you would have written yourself, and then let us know in the comments what other topics you'd like to see Seth on the street protesting. And if you're interested in viewing even more of these hilarious and relatable Dude With Sign pics, you can find some of our previous articles on the same topic here, here and here.
#28

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

48points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
16 hours ago

In the audience or certain actors?

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#29

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

47points
POST
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
16 hours ago

Oh god no! They might take some of me.

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#30

Dudewithsign

dudewithsign Report

24points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
20 hours ago

or stop sexualize the word Daddy? Depends on which meaning came first...

66
66points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 45 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!