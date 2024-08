ADVERTISEMENT

“Where’s the hanging tree you wanna hang people like me at?” asked a Black man during an altercation in Virginia City, Nevada, last Friday (August 2).

“In my backyard!” responded an older white man as he laughed, surrounded by his family and a couple of other men, one of whom couldn’t contain his giggles and walked away from the camera.

Highlights A Nevada family was arrested after a viral TikTok showed them making racist remarks to a Black man in Virginia City.

Gary, Janis, and Tiffany Miller were arrested and charged with offenses ranging from Breach of Peace to obstructing a peace officer.

Ricky Johnson, the victim, received community support and started a GoFundMe to cover legal fees for suing the Millers.

Now three individuals, the senior citizen, and two of his family members have been arrested after the TikTok clip went viral.

Gary Miller, Janis Miller, and Tiffany Miller were all taken in by the Storey County Police as a result of an investigation of the incident.

“I want them charged. That’s the justice I want — them charged. And I want it put out that this is not going to be accepted in Virginia City, Nevada. It’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not going to be accepted anywhere,” said the offended man, identified as Ricky Johnson, in an interview with Fox 11.

A Nevada family was arrested after a TikTok clip went viral showing them telling a Black man that they had “a hanging tree for people like [him]” in their backyard

Image credits: Aerial Film Studio/stock.adobe.com

“I don’t make trash. I burn it,” the senior citizen continued, unrelenting in his mockery while the rest backed him up. The situation quickly escalated as a mob of white people started pushing the offended man away from the store, in front of which the first insult was thrown, and into the street.

“Do you know where you are? Do you know the history of our city?” said Tiffany Miller, issuing a veiled threat.

Gary Miller, 75, has since been charged with a gross misdemeanor for Breach of Peace under Nevada Law, Janis Miller, 67, with a battery charge, and their daughter, Tiffany Miller, 45, with obstructing a peace officer.

Image credits: unclerickyd1

“Are you all going to allow this? He said he had a hanging tree for n***ers like me!” Johnson is heard shouting as he keeps being pushed away by a senior lady.

Johnson stated in an interview with KRNV that he was asking people to sign a petition to get an issue on the November ballot when the racist remarks were thrown at him.

“The first thing that this guy said was, ‘Get the f*** out of my face,’ with the N-word,” he explained.

Authorities have categorically condemned the behavior, while law officials asked the community not to threaten or attack the offending party while the investigation is carried out

Image credits: unclerickyd1

The Virginia City Commission was quick to condemn the behavior in an official statement released the following day (August 3).

“Earlier this weekend, an incident occurred in which a visitor was harassed during an event and comments were made that were hateful and racist,” the declaration reads.

“We want to make clear that we find this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable. We stand wholly against any acts of hatred, racism or violence.”

Image credits: unclerickyd1

Upon releasing the family’s mugshots, Mike Cullen, the sheriff of Storey County, also stated that “[their] office does not tolerate hate or racist speech of any kind toward any person or group of persons,” and he explained that the incident and all available evidence are still under investigation.

Cullen also revealed that his office, with the support of the State of Nevada, has been put in the awkward position of having to look into threats and harassment being directed toward other community members seen in the TikTok clip following its virality and the almost universal scorn it garnered during the last week.

Further details of the offending family have surfaced as both the media and community launched their own investigations following the racially charged quarrel

Image credits: Yelp.com

Virginia city commission makes a statement about the incident: pic.twitter.com/DAewiAhSe3 — J Wise (@JWiseKingRa) August 4, 2024

Image credits: Storey County Sheriff’s Office

Gary and Janis Miller are husband and wife, and they are listed as the owners of 171 S. C Street and 161 S. C Street in Virginia City, according to Storey County Assessor records.

The Millers operate as landlords after buying the property for $2.3 million on March 1, 2024, and they are currently renting it to Firehouse Grill Saloon & Grill.

The Saloon came under fire after internet sleuths were able to connect it to the controversial couple, and it was forced to put out an official statement on Facebook.

“We absolutely support Everyone, we do not discriminate in any way,” it reads.

Image credits: Storey County Sheriff’s Office

The family’s tax records list a Minden address in Douglas County as the couple’s official residence.

Gary Miller used to work as a manager at a limited liability company (LLC) in Minden, while his wife, Janis, worked as a Catholic school teacher at Grace School and Our Lady of Grace Church in Castro Valley and the Catholic Diocese of Oakland, according to public records.

After his video went viral, Ricky Johnson received widespread support from the community, and he has started a fundraising campaign to help with legal fees as he seeks to sue the Millers

Image credits: Storey County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson started a GoFundMe page with the intent of funding legal action against the offending party.

“On August 2nd, 2024 I was in a situation where I dealt with racism while doing my job. I recorded and posted the video on TikTok to show the people that racism is still in effect in 2024,” the page reads.

“This whole situation still seems unreal; it was very traumatic and scary for me. I would like to seek help and hire an attorney to sue and get justice. Thanks for all the love and support. Sincerely Uncle Ricky.”

The campaign has raised $45,199 out of a goal of $100,000 at the time of writing, with more than 1,700 individual donations.

Image credits: KRNV News 4

“You are such an incredible and just good person. The way you dealt with that pure hatred you faced – I don’t think anyone would have dealt with that garbage with such grace and dignity, but you did,” one donor wrote.

“The people (in the video) are arrested but we all know they deserve much more coming to them, and it couldn’t come soon enough- financially and socially, they need to be sued,” wrote another

“I was deeply disturbed by the way you were treated. Frankly, it was horrifying. I wish you peace and solace after this trauma – and justice!” one stated.

“The pain in your voice was almost exactly like the pain in my son’s voice the first time he was called a racial slur… it still makes me cry, 7 years later, to remember the hurt and confusion he felt,” shared another.

“That whole town feels evil,” writes one viewer as others join them in condemnation of the treatment Johnson received in Virginia City

