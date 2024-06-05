Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor Refuses To Build A New Fence After Woman Demands He Move It 9 Inches
Entitled People

Neighbor Refuses To Build A New Fence After Woman Demands He Move It 9 Inches

Having a troublesome neighbor can be a headache. It can be a longstanding issue you must deal with until one of you moves out, but you can also find ways to solve the problem. 

This was the situation for Reddit user Kid_Endmore. According to his account, a new neighbor demanded he remove his fence. He agreed after being threatened with legal action. 

However, the neighbor returned a week later, requesting to have the fence back. Read on for the full story.

Having a bad neighbor is never pleasant

Image credits: Randy Fath / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The original poster had his life disrupted when a new neighbor wanted him to remove his fence

Image credits: Vladislav Tsankov / pexels (not the actual photo)

The homeowner had the last laugh

Image credits: Kid_Endmore

Many Americans have a problem with at least one of their neighbors, a survey says

It is apparently common in the United States to clash with the people who live next door. According to a 2022 survey by LendingTree, 73% of Americans reported disliking at least one of their neighbors, and 23% of people called the police. 

If you’re faced with this problem, it pays to know what you’re dealing with. HGTV classified the types of neighbors we usually encounter into five categories. “The Home Devaluers” are the friendly faces who fail to maintain their homes. “The Richer-Than-You-Are Neighbor” is the opposite. They constantly remodel and make sure their lawn is in perfect condition. 

“The Dangerous Neighbor” raises alarm bells because of their overall vibe and the yelling that goes on in their house in the wee hours of the morning. “The Clueless Neighbor” is the type who is unaware that they are stepping over boundaries because of their actions. 

Finally, we have “The Difficult Neighbor.” They are described as “anyone who makes your life more complicated than it needs to be.” And based on the original poster’s account, the woman he dealt with falls under this category. 

A little friendliness is the best way to handle a difficult neighbor

Ignoring a problematic neighbor could be the best option. But as landscape designer Susan Nelson told HGTV, maintaining rapport can be very helpful.

“I really feel that the small amount of physical contact goes a long way with neighbors. I notice who keeps to themselves and it comes off as being unfriendly. 

“These days, there aren’t many chances of making impressions with your neighbors, so a simple wave or hello can represent you well.”

For author Saralee Rosenberg, making yourself known by showing respect is the way to go.  

“If you explain your problem in a reasonable, nice way, suddenly you’re no longer anonymous.”

The original poster went the opposite route when he dealt with his neighbor issue, and it seems like it worked out well for him. 

Some commenters shared similar experiences

[Reactions]

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Neighbour was 100% in her right on a first thing. This person screw it up by doing fence without checking where is a property line. BUT removing fence completely was a gold move :D

