“Neighbors Didn’t Give A Damn About My Sick Dad So I Didn’t Give A Damn About Their Renovation”

The author of the post, who lives next to their parents, shared how they got hold of one of the trailers that belonged to their neighbors and dragged them out into the nearby fields in the middle of the night.

This tactic seemed to work. According to the OP, in the past few weeks, their neighbors haven’t dared block anyone’s driveway again.

It’s not like the redditor started by moving trailers and other equipment from the get-go. They had a chat with their neighbors about how important it was that their dad’s driveway isn’t blocked. In fact, they were very reasonable and pointed out that all the equipment needed for the renovation could be left in the driveway during the day while everyone was out.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse after just a few days. Unwilling to tolerate this kind of disrespect, redditor u/n0sek thought that some action would send a clearer message than trying to be diplomatic again.

“At the end of the day, there was a trailer in a place where it did not belong”

Bored Panda wanted to get the author’s thoughts as to why their post made such a big splash on Reddit. “I think the people liked it because it was an everyday incident. Everyone with a driveway or a designated parking spot can relate to getting blocked in/out at some point in their life,” they told us.

“I didn’t expect my story to go through the roof like this. But maybe it got so much attention exactly because everyone can relate to it,” u/n0sek said that the virality of their story took them completely by surprise.

They also believe that how they tackled the problem may have caught the internet’s attention as well. “I did not look for direct eye-to-eye confrontation, did not damage any property, and did not hurt anyone. In the end, there was no harm to anyone in any form,” they explained.

The OP pointed out that they don’t actually know for a fact that their neighbor was unwilling to be considerate toward their dad. “Maybe he forgot to tell the workers he hired or his workers forgot it themself or they ignored it after they got told,” the redditor mused about some of the possible ways how there might have been a breakdown in communication.

“And this might sound harsh, but in the end, I don’t care whose inability was the source of this. At the end of the day, there was a trailer in a place where it did not belong, and that [angered] me,” redditor u/n0sek told Bored Panda.

“I didn’t want to just leave the trailer on the street or put it in front of the door. I clearly wanted to deliver a message without committing a crime. No one besides him gave a [damn] about this trailer standing next to the field around 1.5 km [0.93 miles] away.”

Meanwhile, we were interested in what qualities the redditor values the most in any neighbor. “They are quiet at night and mind their own business,” they shared what the ideal people to live next to would be like.

You have a much better chance of changing your neighbors’ attitudes if they don’t think you’re blaming them

Ideally, nobody would have to resort to getting revenge against the people they live next to. However, we don’t live in an ideal world. But before you start concocting petty revenge plans in the dark, it might be worth talking to the neighbors again. Explain to them just how serious the situation is and how it affects you and your family.

If they’re even slightly reasonable and understanding, they’ll probably apologize and adjust their behavior. However, a key point here is that you don’t seem like you’re blaming them. Oh, they might totally be in the wrong, but anyone who feels attacked or judged is likely to go on the defensive.

Your goal is to convince your neighbors to change their ways and have more respect for your boundaries. That’s the priority. So you shouldn’t bring up their past behavior or go on ranting about how disrespectful they are.

Being diplomatic, polite, and strategic will serve you far better than sparking a shouting match on the pavement. Arguing might feel good because you get to vent your (justified) anger, but it’s not a viable long-term solution for, well, anything. You’ve got to stay cool. Don’t let them see you sweat.

Asking for a mediator to step in can help if the situation becomes very charged

Of course, some neighbors aren’t going to be reasonable. The world is full of selfish people who don’t care who they hurt, so long as they get what they want. In that case, it might be worth having someone mediate the entire conflict. Say, a building manager or a high-ranking member of your local neighborhood’s association. They can help resolve the issue by bringing their authority into the fray.

Alternatively, if your quality of life is really going down the drain because of your neighbors’ actions, you may have to get in touch with the police or seek legal representation. However, that’s something left as a last resort because of how much time and nerves you may have to sacrifice.

Probably the best way to avoid bad neighbors is to spot them and avoid them early on, before you move into a new house or apartment.

According to ‘Today,’ you may want to consider spending some time in the neighborhood during different times of the day, to get a feel for the atmosphere and see any potential disturbances.

Next, you could talk to the locals and store owners to see whether there are any problematic people living on the block. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors very early on.

The better your relationship with them, the more support and fewer arguments you’re likely to have, even if there’s some friction in the future.

