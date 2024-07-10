“I Am Not Making This Up”: Woman Wants To Name Her Baby After A Fish, Sister Can’t Believe It
“Thomas? No, there’s a Thomas at work and I hate his guts. Luke? I don’t know, it doesn’t sound right with the surname. What about Gabriel? That might be an option, but let’s keep looking.”
Conversations like this are not uncommon among expectant parents. Choosing a name for a bundle of joy is a privilege but a huge responsibility, too, which is why one has to think long and hard about what the most suitable option is. (Unless, of course, they have had their mind made up about it since the 6th grade.)
When this redditor’s sister told her the name she chose for her unborn son, the OP thought that the mom-to-be was joking. Yet, she wasn’t; being a lover of the ocean, she opted for a fish’s name for her child. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Naming a baby is a huge responsibility
This woman decided to name her baby after a fish, which her sister wasn’t too thrilled about
Image credits: General-Cycle-7391
Some redditors thought that Seabass could be a cute nickname, but definitely not a first name
Some netizens believed that if it isn’t your child, their name is none of your business
Sadly. There isn't any laws against naming your children something stupid. Although there definitely should be. She should at least choose a cooler sea creature like the Kraken or Mermaid Man.
She is apparently not thinking clearly, or maybe needs counseling. It's cruel, and very impractical for his future to hang that țůŕɗ of a name on the . It borders on child abuse. Convince her she will harm baby by naming him that, he will be harmed and bullied. Wtf is wrong with people. Seriously, she might as well name him "beat me up and steal my lunch money"
