Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Am Not Making This Up”: Woman Wants To Name Her Baby After A Fish, Sister Can’t Believe It
Parenting

“I Am Not Making This Up”: Woman Wants To Name Her Baby After A Fish, Sister Can’t Believe It

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thomas? No, there’s a Thomas at work and I hate his guts. Luke? I don’t know, it doesn’t sound right with the surname. What about Gabriel? That might be an option, but let’s keep looking.”

Conversations like this are not uncommon among expectant parents. Choosing a name for a bundle of joy is a privilege but a huge responsibility, too, which is why one has to think long and hard about what the most suitable option is. (Unless, of course, they have had their mind made up about it since the 6th grade.)

When this redditor’s sister told her the name she chose for her unborn son, the OP thought that the mom-to-be was joking. Yet, she wasn’t; being a lover of the ocean, she opted for a fish’s name for her child. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Naming a baby is a huge responsibility

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not t he actual photo)

This woman decided to name her baby after a fish, which her sister wasn’t too thrilled about

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: General-Cycle-7391 

Some redditors thought that Seabass could be a cute nickname, but definitely not a first name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens believed that if it isn’t your child, their name is none of your business

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
fatman10k avatar
Eroe Infinito
Eroe Infinito
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly. There isn't any laws against naming your children something stupid. Although there definitely should be. She should at least choose a cooler sea creature like the Kraken or Mermaid Man.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sandyd avatar
Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is apparently not thinking clearly, or maybe needs counseling. It's cruel, and very impractical for his future to hang that țůŕɗ of a name on the . It borders on child abuse. Convince her she will harm baby by naming him that, he will be harmed and bullied. Wtf is wrong with people. Seriously, she might as well name him "beat me up and steal my lunch money"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
fatman10k avatar
Eroe Infinito
Eroe Infinito
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly. There isn't any laws against naming your children something stupid. Although there definitely should be. She should at least choose a cooler sea creature like the Kraken or Mermaid Man.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sandyd avatar
Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is apparently not thinking clearly, or maybe needs counseling. It's cruel, and very impractical for his future to hang that țůŕɗ of a name on the . It borders on child abuse. Convince her she will harm baby by naming him that, he will be harmed and bullied. Wtf is wrong with people. Seriously, she might as well name him "beat me up and steal my lunch money"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda