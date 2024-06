ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! I am a cross-stitch lover and digital pattern designer. I recently finished stitching my new pattern. And again it was a cat. I caught myself thinking that I make cats very often.

Whatever I start to create, the result is a cat. Perhaps because I always have my furry friends with me, whom I love very much. Therefore, today in my article photos of patterns will be mixed with photos of my cats. Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

