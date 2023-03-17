You know those moments in movies when a familiar face suddenly pops up, and you’re like, “Wait, was that who I think it was?” You hit pause and Google frantically, just to confirm that your eyes aren’t deceiving you. And when it turns out that yes, that was indeed a cameo appearance by your favorite celebrity, the one you may love better than yourself, it’s like the cherry on top of an already delicious sundae.

The truth is, some of the best movie moments are the ones that catch you off guard with a surprise celebrity cameo. Whether it’s an A-lister popping up in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role or a famous singer having a cameo role as themselves, these unexpected appearances can take an already good movie and make it even more memorable. That’s the power of a well-performed part, no matter how small it may be.

But what if we told you that there are dozens more cameos out there starring some of showbiz’s biggest names? You’d probably be shocked — but not as shocked as we were when we learned about these notable appearances. From unexpected A-listers to famous directors taking on surprising roles, we researched and handpicked the movie cameos worth their weight in gold — the ones you never saw coming, but cannot help but love. It’s time for you to join in on this newfound knowledge. Share this post with your movie-buff friends, and let us know which of these are the best celebrity cameos by upvoting your faves!