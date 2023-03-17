50 Top-Tier Movie Cameos As Iconic As The Movies Themselves
You know those moments in movies when a familiar face suddenly pops up, and you’re like, “Wait, was that who I think it was?” You hit pause and Google frantically, just to confirm that your eyes aren’t deceiving you. And when it turns out that yes, that was indeed a cameo appearance by your favorite celebrity, the one you may love better than yourself, it’s like the cherry on top of an already delicious sundae.
The truth is, some of the best movie moments are the ones that catch you off guard with a surprise celebrity cameo. Whether it’s an A-lister popping up in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role or a famous singer having a cameo role as themselves, these unexpected appearances can take an already good movie and make it even more memorable. That’s the power of a well-performed part, no matter how small it may be.
But what if we told you that there are dozens more cameos out there starring some of showbiz’s biggest names? You’d probably be shocked — but not as shocked as we were when we learned about these notable appearances. From unexpected A-listers to famous directors taking on surprising roles, we researched and handpicked the movie cameos worth their weight in gold — the ones you never saw coming, but cannot help but love. It’s time for you to join in on this newfound knowledge. Share this post with your movie-buff friends, and let us know which of these are the best celebrity cameos by upvoting your faves!
Stan Lee - Marvel Cinematic Universe
Undoubtedly, one of the most memorable instances of legendary cameo appearances is the beloved Stan Lee’s presence in 22 MCU movies. Marvel enthusiasts eagerly awaited each new blockbuster’s release, anticipating Lee’s charming appearances as a delightful tradition. His cameos are an iconic part of the Marvel universe, warmly cherished by fans worldwide.
Stephen King - It Chapter 2
It’s hard to miss the scene featuring the legendary author’s cameo. Stephen King appears as a grumpy shopkeeper at Derry’s Second Hand Rose, selling Bill his rusty childhood bicycle.
Peter Jackson - The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy
Peter Jackson, the director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is known for making brief appearances in his own films. In The Return of the King, he can be spotted as one of the pirates on the Black Ships.
Michael Jackson - Men In Black 2
The King of Pop was a huge fan of the first Men in Black movie, and he was so excited about it that he reached out to director Barry Sonnenfeld to request a cameo in the sequel. And what a cameo it was! He played a character named Agent M.
Keith Richards - Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End
In Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Johnny Depp had the pleasure of acting alongside the renowned Rolling Stones member Keith Richards, who made a thrilling appearance in the movie. As Sparrow’s father, Captain Teague, Richards delighted the audience with his charm and uncanny resemblance to Depp.
Matt Damon - Thor: Ragnarok
Marvel fans went crazy when they saw Matt Damon’s hilarious appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. The renowned actor sported a black wig and played a fake Loki in a theatrical performance in Asgard for the real Loki. He was joined by Luke Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s real-life older brother, and actor Sam Neill.
I've probably seen this film 10 times (comfort background noise) and never realized this was Matt Damon.
Bill Murray - Zombieland
Bill Murray made a memorable appearance in the zombie comedy Zombieland, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself and brings laughter and charm to the film as the zombie-slaying gang seeks refuge in his Hollywood mansion.
David Bowie - Zoolander
The English music legend appeared as himself in Ben Stiller’s Zoolander, playing the role of an overseer judging a “walk-off” between rival models Derek Zoolander and Hansel, and provided some entertaining reactions to the fashion face-off.
Christopher Walken - Pulp Fiction
Christopher Walken’s cameo as Captain Koons in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is a hilarious and entertaining scene in which he presents a family heirloom to a fallen comrade’s son. Walken’s eccentric humor shines through as he vividly describes the item’s unusual journey home. The performance has become iconic.
Johnny Depp - 21 Jump Street
You may have caught a glimpse of Johnny Depp in his surprise appearance as an undercover cop in the movie 21 Jump Street. Interestingly, Johnny rose to fame from the original Jump Street TV series, which makes his cameo all the more noteworthy.
Bruce Willis - Ocean's Twelve
Bruce Willis made an appearance as himself in Ocean’s Twelve, playing a pivotal role in the storyline. This cameo not only added an exciting twist to the plot but also provided Julia Roberts with the opportunity to impersonate herself.
Mike Tyson - The Hangover
Mike Tyson gave an impressive performance as himself in The Hangover, where he searched for his missing pet tiger that was taken by the chaotic trio. Initially, Tyson declined the opportunity to appear in the film but changed his mind when he discovered that the director, Todd Phillips, also worked on one of his favorite movies, Old School.
Tom Cruise - Tropic Thunder
In Tropic Thunder, Tom Cruise surprised audiences with his hilarious portrayal of the foul-mouthed movie executive Les Grossman. It was a departure from his usual action hero roles, and even his appearance — the bald cap and bulky prosthetic hands — presented an entirely different version of the Tom Cruise we’re used to seeing. Hollywood insiders believe the character is loosely based on Scott Rudin and Harvey Weinstein.
Matt Damon - Eurotrip
How exactly did Matt Damon end up doing a cameo appearance in Eurotrip? He explained that he was shooting The Brothers Grimm in Prague when he got a call from some old college friends from Harvard — Jeff Shaffer, Alec Berg, and David Mandell — who wrote Eurotrip and were filming in the same city at the time. They asked him to come and do a cameo as Donny, and he accepted.
Keanu Reeves - Always Be My Maybe
In Ali Wong’s Netflix romantic comedy, Always Be My Maybe, Keanu Reeves plays an unexpected but still hilarious version of himself — a pretentious, exaggerated, and charming love interest for Wong’s character. Fans have loved his over-the-top performance since the trailer dropped!
Chris Evans - Thor: A Dark World
In Thor: The Dark World, you might be surprised to spot a familiar face! Chris Evans pops up in an unexpected uncredited cameo, playing Loki disguised as Captain America.
Brad Pitt - Deadpool 2
Did you catch Brad Pitt’s cameo in Deadpool 2? He plays the character of Vanisher, a member of Deadpool’s quirky X-Force team. Vanisher is unique because he’s completely invisible and doesn’t show up on the screen until he meets his demise by electrocution. Only in that brief moment do we catch a glimpse of the actor’s face!
Hugh Jackman - X-Men: First Class
In X-Men: First Class, the beloved actor Hugh Jackman makes a memorable appearance as Wolverine. In a scene set in a bar, Professor Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr approach Wolverine for recruitment, only to receive a less-than-friendly response.
Dolly Parton - Miss Congeniality 2
One of the most amusing moments in the movie Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous features the legendary country singer Dolly Parton. In the scene, FBI agent Gracie, played by Sandra Bullock, mistakes Dolly for a suspicious impersonator and goes on a wild chase, only to discover that it was the real Dolly Parton all along! It’s said that Sandra wrote a heartfelt letter to Dolly, pleading with her to make a cameo appearance in the film, and luckily for us, Dolly accepted.
Daniel Craig - Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is jam-packed with a multitude of hidden star cameos, often cleverly disguised as stormtroopers or brief, fleeting appearances. In this particular clip, the mystery stormtrooper is none other than Daniel Craig!
Neil Patrick Harris - Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Neil Patrick Harris showed off his comedic talent by playing a naughty version of himself in the 2004 comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. He surprises the stoner duo by being high on ecstasy and behaving like a womanizer. This cameo boosted his career and led to his famous role as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother.
Martin Scorsese - Taxi Driver
In 1976, Martin Scorsese directed the acclaimed drama Taxi Driver, featuring Robert De Niro as the angry vigilante Travis Bickle. Scorsese had two cameos in the film, including a chilling scene as the “Passenger Watching Silhouette.” During this scene, the passenger shares his disturbing plans for his cheating wife, ultimately sparking Bickle’s obsession with gun violence.
Bob Barker - Happy Gilmore
In the sports comedy Happy Gilmore, Bob Barker challenged Adam Sandler to a fistfight after a golf tournament. Barker, who appeared as Sandler’s celebrity partner, beat up the hot-headed Happy Gilmore after he lost his temper due to an obnoxious heckler. The fight ended with Happy knocked out and Barker unscathed. Barker agreed to the cameo only if he won the fight, creating a memorable movie moment.
Donald Glover - Spider-Man: Homecoming
Donald Glover appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis — Miles Morales’ uncle, and eventual villain, the Prowler. He was chosen for the role as he played a part in creating Miles Morales’ character.
Dustin Hoffman - The Holiday
Dustin Hoffman appears in an uncredited cameo in the video rental store scene. Hoffman later revealed that this spontaneous appearance was not planned and that he stumbled upon the film set while looking for a movie at Blockbuster. Luckily, he knew director Nancy Meyers who crafted a brief scene on the spot for him to participate in.
Will Ferrell - Wedding Crashers
Director David Dobkin shared that the iconic cameo with Will Ferrell wasn’t originally in the script. When they realized they needed someone with a certain energy, they turned to Ferrell, who had already worked with the movie’s stars on previous projects. When they approached him for the role, they weren’t sure if he’d take it, but guess what? He showed up on set the day they planned to shoot the scene and nailed it in just five takes.
Mike Myers - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viewers can spot Mike Myers in a memorable cameo as Ray Foster, an EMI executive who tries to persuade the band not to release their epic 6-minute song Bohemian Rhapsody, declaring with confidence that it’s not a song people will bop their heads to in the car.
Kevin Bacon - Planes, Trains And Automobiles
Kevin Bacon appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles as the man racing Neal to a taxi. He explained he was so impressed with director John Hughes after working with him for She’s Having A Baby that he jumped at the chance to be part of Hughes’ next project, no matter how small the role.
Elon Musk - Iron Man 2
For all you Marvel enthusiasts out there, here’s a fun fact you may have missed. Elon Musk makes a cameo appearance as himself in a short scene in Iron Man 2. In the scene, he can be seen having a friendly conversation with Tony Stark, who compliments him for his “Merlin engines.” Musk acknowledges Tony’s kind words and even shares a thrilling idea with him: “I’ve got an idea for an electric jet!”
Glenn Close - Hook
Did you know that Glenn Close appeared as a pirate in the movie Hook? She was unrecognizable under the shaggy hair and beard she sported for the role. Interestingly enough, she wasn’t even initially cast for the part. She happened to be visiting her good friend Robin Williams on set when director Steven Spielberg asked her to join in on the fun.
Billy Idol - The Wedding Singer
In The Wedding Singer, you’ll spot Billy Idol playing himself in his spiked hairstyle and leather jacket. He’s part of a group of passengers who encourage Robbie to take a chance and try to win Julia’s heart once more.
J.K. Simmons - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Simmons previously portrayed Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007, so his return to the role was a delightful surprise for fans. In the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Simmons’ Jameson appears on a giant screen as he accuses Spider-Man of causing the recent attack in London and reveals his secret identity as Peter Parker.
Sarah Michelle Gellar - She's All That
Sarah Michelle Gellar happened to be on the set of She’s All That visiting her dear friend (and later husband), Freddie Prinze Jr., while she was filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During her visit, director Robert Iscove offered her a small cameo in the movie, which she happily accepted with one condition — no speaking lines.
Ming-Na Wen - Mulan
Ming-Na Wen, the beloved actress who lent her voice to the iconic character of Mulan in the original animated movie and its sequels, makes a surprising appearance in the live-action adaptation, where she plays an esteemed guest who introduces Mulan to the Emperor. The scene is even more special for Wen because she got to share it with her daughter, Michaela Zee.
Madonna - Die Another Day
Madonna, the iconic pop star, not only created the title track for the 2002 James Bond film but also made a charming cameo as Verity, a skilled fencing instructor who gives Bond a lesson in swordplay.
Danny Pudi - Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Fans of the TV show Community were thrilled to see Danny Pudi make a brief but memorable appearance in Captain America as a communications officer for S.H.I.E.L.D. However, Pudi isn’t the only cast member of Community to have made a cameo in the MCU — Ken Jeong and Yvette Nicole Brown appeared in Avengers: Endgame.
Donald Trump - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no denying that Donald Trump’s brief appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has become a famous cameo moment. The real estate tycoon appeared in a scene shot at his iconic Plaza Hotel, where he gives Kevin some quick directions. While many might not have given much thought to this cameo at the time, it’s gained a lot of attention in recent years, with some petitions calling for its removal.
Luke Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok
You might have spotted a familiar face in Thor: Ragnarok since fake Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth’s real-life older brother, Luke.
Cate Blanchett - Hot Fuzz
If you happened to miss this particular cameo, don’t worry — you’re not alone! In fact, even diehard fans of Cate Blanchett may have had a hard time recognizing her as she was hidden behind a surgical mask. But here’s a fun fact: director Edgar Wright knew that Cate Blanchett was a big fan of his earlier work on Shaun of the Dead, so he thought of casting her in a sneaky cameo as Nicholas’ ex-girlfriend, Janine Jackson.
Coldplay - Shaun Of The Dead
Did you catch the surprise appearance in the final scene of Shaun of the Dead? You might have missed it, but Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland make a quick cameo on Shaun’s TV as enthusiastic supporters of the made-up charity ZombAid.
Mariah Carey - Don't Mess With The Zohan
If you never paid much attention to Don’t Mess With the Zohan, you may have missed Mariah Carey’s guest spot in the movie, where the singer played herself.
Dan Aykroyd - Casper
What a delightful moment when Ray Stanz, the famous Ghostbusters character played by Dan Aykroyd, was called in to get rid of the Ghostly Trio in the 1995 supernatural movie Casper! Even though Ray’s appearance was brief, audiences were thrilled to see him as he fled from the haunted house after failing to eradicate the troublesome ghosts and exclaimed, “Who ya gonna call? Someone else!”
Quentin Tarantino - Desperado
Quentin Tarantino had a brief but memorable appearance in the 1995 movie Desperado, directed by his close friend Robert Rodriguez. He played the role of “Pick-up Guy,” a character who tells a dirty joke at a bar before being shot by the main character, played by Antonio Banderas.
John Hurt - Spaceballs
In a hilarious move, director Mel Brooks convinced John Hurt to recreate one of his most iconic movie moments. The scene is a playful take on the death of Hurt’s character in Alien, with the actor finding himself in a space café where a creature bursts out of his chest once more. But instead of terror, the situation turns comical as the alien performs “Hello! Ma Baby” in a ridiculous and amusing escape act.
Michael Cera - This Is The End
After years of watching Michael Cera play the timid character, his role in This Is The End is quite a surprise. High on various substances when the apocalypse begins, his character keeps on accusing people of stealing his cellphone. Cera’s unpleasant attitude is so convincing that you might even find yourself cheering when he meets his unfortunate end.
Bruce Springsteen - High Fidelity
Bruce Springsteen graces the screen with his presence in the film High Fidelity, which draws inspiration from the novel of the same title. The book’s protagonist desires to handle his past relationships with the same finesse as Bruce Springsteen does in the song “Bobby Jean.” In the movie, the songwriter appears as himself to offer valuable insights to Rob while showcasing his trademark guitar skills.
Bill Murray - Dumb And Dumber To
Bill Murray briefly appears as Harry’s mysterious new roommate, going by the name Ice Pick and clad in a hazmat suit, revealing himself to be a skilled meth cook.
Channing Tatum - This Is The End
Towards the conclusion of the absurd comedy flick, This Is The End, Channing Tatum appears in the role of the Gimp. The question arises: How did Seth Rogen manage to persuade the accomplished actor to play such a unique character? The answer lies in an email that was artfully crafted by Rogen.
Justin Bieber - Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2 is basically a huge party of cameos from some of the most prominent celebrities out there. Among them, we find Justin Bieber impersonating himself in one of the early scenes.
Anna Faris - Keanu
In an uncredited cameo, Anna Faris plays a fictionalized version of herself, portrayed as a drug-addled, self-absorbed, maniac Hollywood actress.