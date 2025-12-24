ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you are in the world, you may have different names for White Elephant. Whether you call it Yankee Swap, Dirty Santa, or Grab Bag, this Christmas tradition involves exchanging impractical yet amusing gifts, then stealing them from someone later on. 

It’s a typically fun and rowdy gift exchange that has evolved over the years. Nowadays, people have become extravagant with their presents, leading to friendly fights among partygoers. 

Here are some examples people discussed in a recent Reddit thread. Perhaps this list could also give you some ideas for the White Elephant at your Christmas party.

Black and white photo of a young man in thoughtful pose illustrating actual friendships and white elephant gifts. We’ve been a wapping the same 8x10 framed headshot of Elvis for about 30 years at my work. Whoever gets it has to sign the back and keep it in their office all year. Everyone tries to disguise it by wrapping it to look like other things.

Current headline "80 White Elephant Gifts So Perfect, Everyone Tried To Steal Them". does not applies to this though? 🤔

    #2

    Cast iron pan with wooden handle placed on a tree stump, a white elephant gift perfect for stealing at parties. Christmas 2019, my wife's coworker hosted a party with spouses invited. The budget was capped at $25. I brought a cast iron skillet. My wife thought it was a terrible gift and was embarrassed. But it was by far the most popular gift. And a few months later when everybody was stuck at home, the person who took it home commented how much they use it.

    rev05ver , woodhunt / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Colorful illustrated book titled P is for Pterodactyl with a pink pterodactyl, featured as a white elephant gift idea. I got the book "P is for Pterodactyl: the worst alphabet book written" and everyone fought over it. I was like "its on Amazon...".

    Bethdoeslife , Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter / Wikipedia Report

    #4

    Bear-shaped gravy boat pouring gravy over turkey serving, a quirky white elephant gift idea on a dining table. Someone gave me a vomiting cat gravy boat for my birthday one year, and although I am admittedly immature as [hell] I am also a good cook and have no interest in making family members associate my holiday gravy with cat vomit. So I brought the thing to the work white elephant party and it got repeatedly stolen. Better them than I.

    withbellson Report

    The cat gravy boat could only improve anyone's gravy!

    #5

    Orange and white cat dressed in ornate vintage outfit with lace and floral hat, perfect for unique white elephant gifts. My partner's family did white elephant with the side of his family that's like rabbits. There were like 30 people fighting over a framed painting of a cat in Victorian clothes I found in the clearance bin at Home Goods.

    OppressedCactus Report

    I want a painting of a cat in Victorian clothes, too. I got one of those custom "portraits" of my cat Preacher in an American football uniform after he'd survived FIP (a usually-fatal illness) as a celebration of him being a strong little dude and surviving, but it's still not as cool as a cat in Victorian clothes XD

    #6

    Wooden cuckoo clock with deer and bird carvings, a unique white elephant gift that everyone tried to steal. We do a “[stuff] from inside your house” version. Last years hot gift was a broken cuckoo clock. Year before was a bowling ball in a Samsonite case circa 1980. Another year was a chia zombie hand. One never knows what delights will show up under the tree.

    crapatthethriftstore , The Now Time / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    That sounds like fun and I have all kinds of weird stuff lying around

    #7

    Close-up of red and white peppermint candies wrapped in clear plastic, perfect for white elephant gifts. I went to a retro candy store. Bought candy. All the people (except 2) were 45-85. Got stuff like Gold Rush sack, whoppers, pez, sweethearts, tons of stuff I hadn’t seen i YEARS. Was an absolute hit!

    Important-Sign-3701 , Maryam Sicard / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    I found an online shop a couple months ago that sells retro candy. It was too late for this year, but next Halloween the neighborhood kids are gonna get goodies they've probably never seen before. Bit-o-Honey, Abba Zabbas, Root Beer Barrels, caramel squares wrapped in cellophane...

    #8

    Green cemetery with various tombstones and trees, highlighting memorials and peaceful outdoor surroundings. A cemetery plot in a ghost town.

    Costs about $10.

    Different-Factor9726 , Waldemar Brandt / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Yeah, a cool place to bury the.... uh... treasure chest I have. Arrrr 👀

    #9

    Unique white elephant gift lamp shaped like a woman's leg in fishnet stocking standing by a lace-curtained window. A mini Frah-gee-lay lamp. The winner kept it in his office so everyone could stay jealous.

    scarletohairy , Lorie Shaull / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    LEGO red and green flowers in a brown pot, a creative and fun white elephant gift idea on a table near a TV. Botanical legos, [slays] every time.

    Ordinary_Panic_3064 , Adam Bouse / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    I actually decided to "be the bigger man" (er, so to speak) this year and I got my ex the exact thing in the photo - a Lego poinsettia. He likes the botanical Lego sets (he's assembled several over the years) and he still has one of our cats at his house (I let him keep Preacher) so a Lego poinsettia is WAY safer than a REAL poinsettia, which are toxic to cats XD

    #11

    Digital weather station white elephant gift showing temperature, humidity, wind speed, and forecast on color display. A remote weather station, where you mounted a transmitter outdoors, and the display inside told you temperature, pressure, humidity, wind chill, and even had a programmable alarm for conditions. (Let me know when it falls below freezing type of thing).

    ChrisRiley_42 Report

    That's a brilliant gift!

    #12

    CD case of Dr. Demento's greatest Christmas novelty CD, a popular white elephant gift often stolen at parties. My dad brought a copy of the Dr. Demento Christmas CD (which includes classics like Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Claus, and I’m Gettin Nuttin for Christmas).

    Every time someone would snag it, it would get snagged in turn the next round.

    BabserellaWT Report

    Anti-Christmas songs are the best. I'll take Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer over All I want for Christmas is You any day of the week.

    #13

    Pink striped Victoria's Secret gift box with black lace lingerie, perfect white elephant gifts that everyone tried to steal. I purchased a fairly expensive thong (panties ) from Victoria’s Secret and women AND men fought for it. I never admitted that it came from me, and nobody ever knew or suspected because I’m an old lady. I have done this three times.

    vickiruth , Uliana Kopanytsia / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    A friend of mine who is a former nun has been known to go shopping at Victoria's Secret in her old nun outfit. She says even the staff loses it.

    #14

    Close-up of June calendar dates 22, 23, and 24 showing week numbers and days in a minimalist design. My cousin made a firefighter calendar. She photoshopped the faces to be our family members. It was HILARIOUS.

    Positive_Wall_6194 , Behnam Norouzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    That is both funny and creative

    #15

    Two glossy black and white panda figurines hugging, a popular white elephant gift idea sparking friendly gift stealing. A set of salt shakers that looked like pandas side-hugging eachother and sitting on a leaf shaped dish.

    princess_kittah Report

    I would fight for that. I have a small collection of cute salt and pepper shakers 🤩👍

    #16

    Navy blue shirt with funny white text humorously warning to look busy, a popular white elephant gift idea. My very catholic grandmother (RIP) traded hers for a t-shirt I bought at the thrift store that had an image of Jesus on it and the caption was “Jesus is coming back! Everyone look busy!” Our family rotates the trophy for best white elephant gift for the year, and it was given to me for that $3 shirt. I was already drunk but my head still spun and my gf at the time was crying laughing and my mom looked at me like she raised the best cynical [jerk] ever and she was proud.

    pbrart2 Report

    I have a lot of VERY religious family members (adopted at birth but raised in a Mexican-American family) and I wonder if ANY of them would find this funny instead of blasphemous XD Because now I really, REALLY want to get it for one of them...

    #17

    A wreath we got at goodwill that had these painted characters on it with a gate of a garden. The words were “Backdoor Guests are the Best!” It was an instant hit since it was a giant group of LGBTQ+ young adults.

    cutelabnerd Report

    #18

    Person repotting a green plant in a pot, one of the popular white elephant gifts everyone tried to steal this season I’m proud to say that my gift at the office white elephant gift exchange has been “stolen” 3 out of 3 years. What I bring is 2 houseplants, propagated from other house plants.

    NorthAppleGulf , Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    You should be proud to have such a green thumb 🤩👍

    #19

    Honestly, the most desirable white elephant gifts are the super practical, useful things that you’d never think to buy on your own. I saw a knife sharpener get traded like 20 times once. Last year, I fought hard for a towel warmer…that I didn’t get! I’ve seen really nice Tupperware sets and super bright flashlights make people crazy.

    I’m telling you, practical and random, but clever, is the way to go.

    GroundbreakingAge254 Report

    Maglite is a classic gift in our family! Not Christmas with out someone getting one!

    #20

    High heel shoe tape dispenser, a popular white elephant gift that everyone will try to steal. One year it was a collection of things but the highly coveted part was a black stiletto shoe tape dispenser. Ofc one of the guys ended up with it last and kept it on his desk.

    SilverRoseBlade Report

    I had that at work! It kept getting stolen from my desk, I had to keep tracking it down.

    #21

    A frozen salmon. One of our VPs just returned from Alaska and brought a cooler full of frozen, line-caught salmon.

    texbusdoc Report

    I would fight long and hard for that.

    #22

    Open sketchbook showing a detailed drawing of an orange pumpkin, emphasizing creative white elephant gifts. One year I did a crock pot and this recipe book that you wrote your own recipes in. It was a hardcover, had different tabs to organize recipes and then slots for the recipe cards. Wrapped it nicely too. It was the most fought over gift! Practical too lol.

    EmptyFeedback1259 , pure julia / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Chopsticks that light up like light sabers.

    Jbeyer2 Report

    I thought about buying these

    #24

    Rustic countryside landscape with dirt path and trees, evoking calmness and nature's peacefulness in a serene setting. My white elephant gifts normally get fought over at my work Christmas party. I find scenic paintings (better if they look old) from flea markets and good wills and then I paint silly quotes and who said them on top.

    Examples: "Spit in my mouth" - Batman

    "I'm too drunk to taste this chicken" Colonial Sanders

    I think they're funny lol.

    KiddnPeets364 , Birmingham Museums Trust / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Unicorn white elephant gifts slippers with rainbow horns being worn, perfect for fun and playful gift exchanges. Unicorn slippers that flashed lights when you took a step.

    blueyedwineaux Report

    I had these a few years ago. Loved them. Great for getting up to pee in the night and not wanting to put the lights on.

    #26

    Close-up of soft white marshmallows highlighting one of the popular white elephant gifts perfect for festive exchanges. We were 21 years old, but a marshmallow nerf gun and a bag of marshmallows.

    DoctorBritta , FlyD / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    There is no age limit to nerf guns, especially one that shoots marshmallows.

    #27

    Did a white elephant where gifts were stolen before anything was opened, so based on packaging, size, and weight alone. Everyone fought over the pretty heavy, rectangular, gift I brought. The person got to open the gift I brought went home with a big jar of pickles.

    SherpaCorduroy Report

    That is how to do it

    #28

    For the white elephant gift at work I took the cardboard tube from a bottle of Laphroaig Scotch and put a bottle of pork rinds flavored vodka in it and wrapped it up. When it first got unwrapped people lost their minds. It probably changed hands 15 times but no one bothered to open the tube. People were trading waffle irons and good bottles of mezcal for the scotch. The guy that ended up winning it too it home unopened and never talked about it afterward.

    UPDATE: This took place several years ago. So I talked to him this morning. He said he never tried it and he thinks he regifted it. He seemed to think it was funny, which makes me feel like less of a [jerk].

    stanley_leverlock Report

    Why does pork rind flavored vodka even exist? 🤢

    #29

    Three sock monkey dolls with red lips and hats sitting against a leopard print and striped background, white elephant gifts. My step grandmothers hand sewn sock monkeys. She’d make them every year and the adults would always fight over them.

    WitchFreakk , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    They are awesome, and worth fighting over.

    #30

    Colorful gumballs inside a vintage red white elephant gift machine, a perfect steal for fun holiday gift exchanges. A gumball machine. I’ll never forget how it was STOLEN from me. Smh.

    deeznutz131 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    I have an antique gumball machine in my room, found it at a thrift store 15+ years ago. It is a coveted possession. I have filled it with fun animal erasers from scamazon lol

    #31

    A rosemary plant dressed up like a small christmas tree.

    ELSandstorm Report

    #32

    White elephant gifts perfect for stealing include a modern bathroom stool placed in front of a white toilet on marble tile. Squatty Potty.

    deseree85 Report

    #33

    Black handheld bidet sprayer faucet mounted on marble wall beside white toilet seat in bathroom setting. I had bought a fancy bidet and they accidentally sent me two, so I brought it to the white elephant. Everyone else brought fun silly little trinkets or straight up goodwill trash (someone brought a framed picture of Jesus, the one that looks like Obi Wan). Actual friendships were ruined by the end of the night, I went home with a glass bottle shaped like a fish, the girl who got it is so dumb I doubt she ever figured out how to install /use it. And I regret it to this day bc I’ve had to buy another (cheaper, worse) one when I moved.

    demonrimjob666 , vysochynaeugenia / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Annoyances of apartment living: no outlets near toilet, and hot water pipes are on opposite side of bathroom. Cold water bidet is the only choice 🥶🥶🥶🍑 edit: could use a travel bidet with warm water... hmmm

    #34

    I once brought a Commander Riker garden gnome to a white elephant and that sucker was a hit!

    baby_armadillo Report

    One of my cats is named Riker, so I might need this... XD

    #35

    A couple of years ago there was this fanfiction that became a meme in my friend group. I turned the fic into a physical book with a cover I designed myself and had it professionally printed. That and a spoon rest I painted was desired by almost the entire group and it was hilarious how in-demand it was. I won't ever be able to pull something like that off again.

    amcupo101 Report

    I kinda need to know what the fanfic was

    #36

    A deluxe set of Sharpie Markers in every color.

    circes_victory Report

    #37

    An English wool blanket. My sisters idea of white elephant is to buy [stuff] you want and steal it back. She uses her children to help her since they're old enough to participate and live with her. My pregnant cousin cried when she opened the bag and cried harder when my niece yoinked it out of her hands.

    FayeQueen Report

    Good gift, bad idea to do this. It's mean

    #38

    I ended up getting a cooler worth around $150 after stealing it back multiple times. I've carried it in the back of my vehicle, every day for like 4 years now. It's something I never really thought about buying myself, but I love it.

    xGH0STF4CEx Report

    #39

    Giant pack of AA batteries from costco.

    CrazyYYZ Report

    #40

    Surgeons performing a complex operation under bright surgical lights in a sterile operating room environment. I gifted a deed to first dibs on any one of my internal organs upon my natural passing.
    It was oddly popular.

    MeShmee , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #41

    Mint green and pink scooter with floral design, featuring bright pink handles and wheels, perfect as a white elephant gift. Someone randomly brought an Arizona Iced Tea-designed Razor scooter.

    Yes I strategized my way into trading for it.

    RuPaulver Report

    Hey, one where BP got the picture right for once!

    #42

    Close-up of lobster claws on ice, featured as a white elephant gift idea that sparked playful competition among friends. A live lobster.


    Welcome to Boston.

    favoritekindofbread , Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #43

    Hand holding a Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler, a popular white elephant gift perfect for hydration and sharing. A Stanley cup- I had it at one point until it got snatched lol I was so bummed. But then I showed up to work the next Friday and someone had bought me one anonymously 🥹.

    toothsecretary , Natilyn Hicks Photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Why are these a "thing" It's not like they invented the tumbler. And I have to advertise for you by carrying around a cup with a logo on it?

    #44

    Red Swingline stapler.

    dollheads Report

    #45

    High-tech toilet with water jet spray in a bathroom, a quirky white elephant giftidea causing laughter and surprise. Bidet toilet seat attachment. I bought it for myself and everyone fought over it. It was stolen 4 times.

    joshua9050 , Chris 73 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    This is the second bidet entry in this list so far, who woulda thunk they'd be so popular?

    #46

    Light blue instant camera displayed as a popular white elephant gift that everyone tried to steal. One of those like $25 Polaroid cameras was a huge hit at my work Christmas party last year.

    KellynHeller , Lacie Cueto / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    I have an Instax, it was NOT $25, more like $90, but where they really get you is with the dumb instant film sheets. It's like $40 on scamazon for 20 sheets. I was swindled lol. And half the pics end up being shíte because I can never figure out the exposure, focus etc....too expensive to just keep doing practice shots

    #47

    A few years ago, it was a gallon of really really high quality olive oil...

    We're an Italian American family.

    bellesonder101 Report

    #48

    Clear glass jar with metal lid, a quirky white elephant gift perfect for fun and unique gift exchanges. An empty jar labeled "jar of farts" because it was funny.

    outerproduct , Darío Méndez / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #49

    Lavalamp!

    chloek0831 Report

    #50

    I had a bowling pin that I decided to get rid of and that thing was such a hit I had major regrets about bringing it.

    _jolly_jelly_fish Report

    #51

    Roast turkey on wooden cutting board, a popular choice among white elephant gifts everyone tried to steal. Last year I brought a rotisserie chicken from Costco and wrapped it up nice. It went through several participants.

    Kidwithoutgun , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    hopefully while still properly wrapped,and not eaten?

    #52

    I made a quilt using the purple Crown Royal bags. It was the gift that was fought over!

    Impossible-Ad-4481 Report

    How did they get that many?

    #53

    I had a desk job at Knott’s Berry Farm in 1999 and we had a white elephant, the gift everyone fought over was a goldfish Christmas ornament with giant cartoony lips. Pretty sure that’s the only white elephant I’ve been to.

    Edit: I should really tell the rest of the story. The lady who ended up with it had a reputation of being pretty mean and yelling at people, I know she made me cry once. After she got it she announced that the silly fish had inspired her to be a nicer person and she was really going to try to be nicer. I left soon after but she really was nicer until then at least.

    NeitherSparky Report

    #54

    A lock picking trainer set and a Balaclava.

    This year im giving a Blahaj shark and a DVD on shark attacks… can’t let people get TOO comfortable around sharks.

    Oconitnitsua Report

    I never knew they were officially called Blahaj shark...Blåhaj (pronounced "blah-high") is a popular, large blue shark plush toy from IKEA, famous for becoming a beloved internet meme and a cultural icon, especially within the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities as a symbol of acceptance, comfort, and queer identity, alongside its general appeal as a cute, huggable toy for all ages. It's known for its soft texture, friendly embroidered eyes, and distinctive blue-gray color, making it a viral sensation and a relatable mascot for many.

    #55

    Clark Griswold's eggnog moose mug.

    SinceDirtWasNew Report

    #56

    Close-up of lottery scratch-off tickets, a popular white elephant gift that sparks fun and friendly competition. Lottery tickets. Scratch offs. I hate the lottery. I left them unscratched on my desk for months. Pissed everyone in the office off big time. My kids finally took them home without me noticing after stopping by the office on a weekend stop. There was a $200 winner in the bunch.

    I still hate the lottery.

    tanhauser_gates_ , mehaniq / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    "A government lottery is a voluntary tax on ignorance." - Thomas Jefferson

    #57

    My grandmother apparently had a perfume that she wore all the time that all her kids thought smelled awful. Jean Natay or something like that.

    After she passed, one of the siblings gifted the same perfume to another, and they all had a laugh about how bad it smelled. Years later, it still gets passed around for white elephant if we have one. We havent had one for a long while bc a lot of family moved different places, but it’s a core memory for me.

    So when i say “fought over”, it was more like “NO I DONT WANT THIS AGAIN SOMEONE PLEASE TAKE IT”.

    Comprehensive-Menu44 Report

    #58

    25 Pounds of Rice

    We are hungry people.

    BridgetteBane Report

    That is actually an excellent and thoughtful gift, and useful too. Signed, someone who was raised in a Hispanic family and who dated a Chinese guy for 24 years XD

    #59

    Manager on my time wrapped his old printer because his family got a new one. We didn’t even know if it worked but it was outright COVETED for very 2000s reasons.

    TieTuesday Report

    Woo, Office Space reference XD I'm the "tech person" at my family's small business and I have often used the movie's title as a verb - as in, "I am about to effing Office Space this printer/computer/router" XD

    #60

    One year I nested several boxes, each separately wrapped, in one large box. It took the recipient some time to open them all. The last & smallest box held the gift -- a box cutter.

    SummerClaire Report

    I remember doing this in my 20s XD Bonus points if each box had different wrapping paper. I was also big into using cardboard to make boxes into funny shapes (so that the final gift looked like I'd wrapped a cat or something.) Now I'm old and I don't have the life energy XD

    #61

    This telescoping plastic stool thing that collapses into a disk the size of a small Frisbee but was somehow still sturdy enough for a 200 lb man to stand on. People were playing with it the whole party.

    CandlestickMaker28 Report

    My mom has a few of those, they're actually quite handy!

    #62

    I picked up a cheap pair of high heels at goodwill and hot glued an entire box of uncooked macaroni noodles to them. The pasta pumps were the MVP that night.

    Edit: ok, ok…lots of questions. First, no photo, sorry folks, this was about 20 years ago, pre cell phone camera, pre social media. Not every moment was captured for posterity. Why… my wife was a teacher (still is, but was then too). She had a group of 12 or 15 teacher buddies that would go out for drinks, dinner, etc. That evolved into a monthly supper club, and the husbands/SOs were eventually dragged in. An annual Christmas party began, including white elephant. Turns out, teachers get A LOT of redundant gifts from students: Christmas oven mitts, Christmas kitchen towels, Christmas coffee mug full of candy. Teacher humor + white elephant = regifted student gifts. Pretty funny to them I suppose, pretty lame to the guys. So we decided to jazz it up a bit. A jar of moonshine, an actual/antique velvet Elvis (still hanging in one guy’s garage after 20+ years), bottle of Beano, stuff like that. The pasta pumps were just a silly-assed attempt to outdo the competition, and they went over remarkably well. They were claimed as une oeuvre d’art, not as an actual garment.
    Thanks for the upvotes. I hope I’ve inspired some creative ideas. Cheers, and Happy Holidays!

    Igotthesilver Report

    I picture them spray-painted gold.

    #63

    Bop-it star wars. I didn't expect it to go over so well but people were excited, especially to share at upcoming holiday gatherings.
    I think it was a Chewbacca and it made amazing noises. We have three at home (Yoda, chewy, darth) and the kids love them.

    henriona Report

    #64

    A berry strainer. Just a small colander for rinsing berries. THE hot ticket item.

    MissScarlett88 Report

    I have one of these. It also came with a lid for storage

    #65

    Michael Jackson painted on velvet canvas. That thing made the rounds for years but in a “oh no did I get it this year?” Kinda way. One year it was left in the empty fireplace after the party was over. Scared the daylights out my toddler the next morning.

    SeaFans-SeaTurtles Report

    #66

    A wall mountable pay phone.

    Dialogical Report

    #67

    A set of novelty patio lights.

    not_falling_down Report

    #68

    A set of Lush bath bombs. I didn’t realize it would be so popular when I bought it (I just picked something I wanted) but it turns out a lot of people want to bathe in pink water.

    primcessmahina Report

    Preferably the ones with glitter

    #69

    A pimp cane with a skull.

    I took that one and, coincidentally, ended up actually relying on it for the next week or so due to messing up my knee later that night... again.

    Worst pain of my life.

    Doctor_Disaster Report

    I can't help but imagine that drinks were involved

    #70

    Taco Bell giftcard.

    anon Report

    Does this count as another bidet entry?

    #71

    A suitcase. It was our first year doing a White Elephant and both of my grandmas were traveling after the holidays, so when one grandma called the suitcase the other was trying to trade and calling on technicalities to try and get it too. None of us knew the rules particularly well, so we kept going through the circle, gifts kept getting traded, we were taking sides, parents convincing kids to take the suitcase to try and get it to a grandma. It was very loud chaos! At one point the 5 year old had the suitcase and both grandmas were trying to win him over with a mini waffle maker and a blanket and socks combo.

    Grandma #2 got the suitcase. I got a can of beans and a sketchpad courtesy of my cousin lol.

    Argentum1909 Report

    So-you became a F(art)ist thanks to your cousin?

    #72

    A sweatshirt with the Costco logo on it lol.

    thedollyllama12 Report

    #73

    A bottle of Captain Morgan in a puzzle box (the gift I brought). I gave the winner the whole weekend to figure it out before I would let them have the instructions to solve it.

    Suspicious_Story_464 Report

    #74

    One of those big containers of cheese balls.

    yesitsyourmom Report

    #75

    Our family would always have atleast one giant toblerone bar in the mix. The triangular prism was always a quick and easy grab for someone who didn't want to gamble on getting something subpar. Year after year my Dad was the one to bring it, always a gift everyone fought over and inevitably finding a good home for that delicious, delicious mountain range of chocolate and nougat.  


    That is until one year, we decided to have a little fun... We set about folding a piece of cardboard into a triangle that perfectly matched the unique and singular box, indiscernible from the true packaging. Nestled inside was a tube of the worst possible fruit cake you could imagine, an absolutely diabolical bait and switch. The trap was set, sure to make an aunt or uncle laugh at their own misfortune. Unfortunately for all of us, my youngest cousin had grown a love for chocolate and got to go first. She immediately sprung the triangular trap card.  


    She cried. A lot. The family did not laugh. We no longer played white elephant.

    Darth_Atton Report

    #76

    Edible panties.

    Jamescovey Report

    Fought over? I don't think so.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #77

    Literally a ceramic white elephant. About the size of a football. I brought it because I thought it would be goofy joke gift. Hell, everyone wanted that literal white elephant. Weird people.

    salacious_pickle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    I brought a white elephant teapot off Etsy. I was delighted that everyone seemed to want it, until I realized that all the men in the office wanted it to re-gift to their wives in lieu of putting a single moment’s thought into a gift for them, and then I just felt bad for their families.

    TheUnculturedSwan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    A pie plate with the digits of pi, and a tortilla blanket.

    Rachel1578 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    A Shakeweight.

    KMCobra64 Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!