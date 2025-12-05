Review: "I’m obsessed with this nightlight and at the price of it I am certainly going to buy more. My only small complaint is the mushrooms sit against the back of the nightlight so they’re up against the wall despite the fact it sticks out a bit and would seem to be a better design if it was more in the middle. No safety risk at all because they put out no heat but just noting. Still worth all five stars and will be buying more." - Amazon Customer

