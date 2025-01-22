ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected snowstorm that swept through parts of the southern US has completely flipped the script!

Texans are having snowball fights while Floridians are making snowmen, as the landscapes turned into beautiful winter wonderlands.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a lot of these folks down there. For kids that have never had snowball fights … they’re going to have one,” said Tom Kines, a meteorologist at the private weather company AccuWeather.

Here’s how Southerners made the most of the snow in the most Southern way possible!