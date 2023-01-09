I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

My tiny home is in one of the snowiest pockets of the lower 48, part of the Southern Rocky Mountains. It sits on the side of a small mountain, a little home in a big forest. Access to come and go is dictated by weather. Over the holidays, a storm hit that had me housebound for a week!

To make the most of the situation, I spent a lot of time making photos and wandering through the large Ponderosa groves. It’s all a part of this rural life, and as a full-time photographer, these great big storms bring great big opportunities to create and be inspired.

The start of the storm brought big fluffy flakes

As clouds rolled in and filled the valley, snow started to accumulate

By morning, the storm was in full swing and relentless

I worked to find beauty in the details of everyday life

Before too long, my world was blanketed in snow

And crystals

The clouds played with the light and magic happened as the sun set

Magic also arrived in the morning in the color pink

Wild friends were the only visitors

I enjoyed having some time to create and enjoy forced upon me – thank you Mother Nature!

When the storm broke the birds came out to stretch their wings

Feeling renewed after the storm!

A beautiful beam of sunshine and glittery snow was the end to this beautiful system