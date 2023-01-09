I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)
My tiny home is in one of the snowiest pockets of the lower 48, part of the Southern Rocky Mountains. It sits on the side of a small mountain, a little home in a big forest. Access to come and go is dictated by weather. Over the holidays, a storm hit that had me housebound for a week!
To make the most of the situation, I spent a lot of time making photos and wandering through the large Ponderosa groves. It’s all a part of this rural life, and as a full-time photographer, these great big storms bring great big opportunities to create and be inspired.
More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook
What a sunset! You've done a wonderful job conveying the peace and wild beauty of your surroundings. Hope you post often.
Thanks so much!☺️
What an amazing place to live, such beautiful scenery x
Truly a magical area on the planet☺️
As someone who has lived in the tropics all my life and have never experienced snow....this is absolutely magical! This is what I picture when I hear "winter wonderland". It is absolutely dreamy.
