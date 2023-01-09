Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)
Nature, Photography

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

Deirdre Denali
Community member

My tiny home is in one of the snowiest pockets of the lower 48, part of the Southern Rocky Mountains. It sits on the side of a small mountain, a little home in a big forest. Access to come and go is dictated by weather. Over the holidays, a storm hit that had me housebound for a week!

To make the most of the situation, I spent a lot of time making photos and wandering through the large Ponderosa groves. It’s all a part of this rural life, and as a full-time photographer, these great big storms bring great big opportunities to create and be inspired.

More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

The start of the storm brought big fluffy flakes

The start of the storm brought big fluffy flakes

As clouds rolled in and filled the valley, snow started to accumulate

As clouds rolled in and filled the valley, snow started to accumulate

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

By morning, the storm was in full swing and relentless

By morning, the storm was in full swing and relentless

I worked to find beauty in the details of everyday life

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

Before too long, my world was blanketed in snow

Before too long, my world was blanketed in snow

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

I Explored A Snowy Tiny Home: My Photographic Journey Through Ponderosa Groves (19 Pics)

And crystals

And crystals

The clouds played with the light and magic happened as the sun set

The clouds played with the light and magic happened as the sun set

Magic also arrived in the morning in the color pink

Magic also arrived in the morning in the color pink

Wild friends were the only visitors

Wild friends were the only visitors

I enjoyed having some time to create and enjoy forced upon me – thank you Mother Nature!

I enjoyed having some time to create and enjoy forced upon me – thank you Mother Nature!

When the storm broke the birds came out to stretch their wings

When the storm broke the birds came out to stretch their wings

Feeling renewed after the storm!

Feeling renewed after the storm!

A beautiful beam of sunshine and glittery snow was the end to this beautiful system

A beautiful beam of sunshine and glittery snow was the end to this beautiful system

Deirdre Denali
Deirdre Denali
Author, Community member

Deirdre Rosenberg is a wildlife photographer with a deep passion for the alpine. Her work with alpine and subalpine wildlife shines a light on how our changing climate and growing outdoor recreation impacts these beings and the ecosystems they call home. When Deirdre isn’t in the high mountains, she is working closely with red fox to shine light on their dynamic family structures and how they fit into our changing planet. Deirdre resides in the rugged San Juan Mountains with her husband and dog

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Old Roadie
Old Roadie
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a sunset! You've done a wonderful job conveying the peace and wild beauty of your surroundings. Hope you post often.

1
1point
reply
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an amazing place to live, such beautiful scenery x

1
1point
reply
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who has lived in the tropics all my life and have never experienced snow....this is absolutely magical! This is what I picture when I hear "winter wonderland". It is absolutely dreamy.

0
0points
reply
POST
