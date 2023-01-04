100 Most Followed Instagram Accounts To Check Out
Instagram is becoming the epicenter of entertaining content accessible through the touch of a phone screen. The better the content — the higher the chance to get a follower. These days, we tend to engage with people with the most Instagram followers, as, apparently, the more users are following you, the more interesting you are. With that being the law of the land, the most followed Instagram accounts are some of the best places to find good content. But still, a small question might be resting at the back of your head — who has the most followers on Instagram?
Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites. Companies and celebrities upload content on it, and we get to choose who to follow, who to ignore, and who to report. Usually, the person with the most Instagram followers can attract us with their good looks, charismatic personality, and unique ideas. But since one can buy pretty much anything these days, including followers, an Instagram account with the most followers might just be followed by lifeless bots. And unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly harder to distinguish real Instagram followers from fake ones.
Christiano Ronaldo might be the most followed person on Instagram at the time of writing, but there are a lot more people and brands you can follow, including Instagram itself. You can even follow Bored Panda on Instagram. If you are looking for more accounts to follow — we’ve got just the list for you, then. Be sure to leave an upvote on those accounts that surprised you the most. Also, leave a comment below if you think some other person or brand deserves to be at the top of the list with more followers!
Instagram, 586 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo, 528 Million
Fair enough, he really works hard on his brand and business, kudos...and that's coming from a Messi/Barca fan. Lol
Lionel Messi, 414 Million
Selena Gomez, 367 Million
Dwayne Johnson, 356 Million
Kylie Jenner, 377 Million
Ariana Grande, 347 Million
Beyoncé, 289 Million
Kim Kardashian, 339 Million
Khloé Kardashian, 287 Million
Nike, 261 Million
National Geographic, 254 Million
Justin Bieber, 272 Million
Kendall Jenner, 268 Million
Taylor Swift, 239 Million
Jennifer Lopez, 230 Million
Virat Kohli, 230 Million
Nicki Minaj, 207 Million
Kourtney Kardashian, 208 Million
Neymar, 200 Million
Neimar got very famous, there are thousands of memes of him during i believe the 2018 world cup lol....
Miley Cyrus, 192 Million
Katy Perry, 185 Million
Zendaya, 163 Million
Cardi B, 148 Million
Demi Lovato, 146 Million
Lebron James, 141 Million
Rihanna, 139 Million
Real Madrid Cf, 130 Million
Nasa, 86 Million
Ellen Degeneres, 130 Million
Kylian Mbappé, 93 Million
Lisa, 86 Million
Vin Diesel, 85.5 Million
Khaby Lame, 80.2 Million
Yea, but this dude is frikking hilarious, Italian immigrant, made a name for himself making fun of tick tockers.
Snoop Dogg, 78.3 Million
Tom Holland, 67.6 Million
Drake, 128 Million
Fc Barcelona, 115 Million
Billie Eilish, 107 Million
UEFA Champions League, 101 Million
Gal Gadot, 93 Million
Dua Lipa, 88 Million
Priyanka Chopra, 84.3 Million
Shakira, 77.8 Million
Shraddha Kapoor, 76.8 Million
David Beckham, 76.5 Million
Gigi Hadid, 76.4 Million
Victoria's Secret, 73.8 Million
Alia Bhatt, 73.6 Million
NBA, 73.8 Million
Neha Kakkar, 73 Million
Jennie, 72.4 Million
Narendra Modi, 71.5 Million
Shawn Mendes, 71 Million
Deepika Padukone, 70.7 Million
Ronaldo De Assis Moreira, 70.3 Million
Katrina Kaif, 69.4 Million
Emma Watson, 68.8 Million
Justin Timberlake, 67.5 Million
Marvel Entertainment, 67.3 Million
Jisoo, 66.8 Million
Raffi Ahmad, 66 Million
Camila Cabello, 65.8 Million
Rose, 65.3 Million
Jacqueline Fernandez, 64.4 Million
Paris Saint-Germain, 65.8 Million
Akshay Kumar, 63.6 Million
Anitta, 63.5 Million
Maluma, 62.8 Million
Will Smith, 62.5 Million
Premier League, 61.9 Million
Anushka Sharma, 61.6 Million
Manchester United, 60.6 Million
Marcelo Vieira, 60.3 Million
Whindersson Nunes, 58.5 Million
9GAG, 58.1 Million
Ah lol, the place where you can be a far right nutjob, or a far left nutjob, a white supremacist, or a BLM suporter, a troll, a rude a*****e, a funny a*****e, a mysogenistic c**t, a diehard feminist, and we all get along, with the power of insults and " your Mother joke's " ( 9gag doesn't have censorship a part from very rare cases, só you can preety much say what you want, widout the fear of being banned because someone either didn't got your joke, or because you mildly offended someone that lives to be offended at everything )
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 57.1 Million
Zlatan is offended, that Zlatan is only Number 79, Zlatan should be Higher in the count because Zlatan is Zlatan, and Zlatan should be Higher. ( Im jocking because Zlatan referes to him self in the 3rd person )