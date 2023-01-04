Instagram is becoming the epicenter of entertaining content accessible through the touch of a phone screen. The better the content — the higher the chance to get a follower. These days, we tend to engage with people with the most Instagram followers, as, apparently, the more users are following you, the more interesting you are. With that being the law of the land, the most followed Instagram accounts are some of the best places to find good content. But still, a small question might be resting at the back of your head — who has the most followers on Instagram?

Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites. Companies and celebrities upload content on it, and we get to choose who to follow, who to ignore, and who to report. Usually, the person with the most Instagram followers can attract us with their good looks, charismatic personality, and unique ideas. But since one can buy pretty much anything these days, including followers, an Instagram account with the most followers might just be followed by lifeless bots. And unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly harder to distinguish real Instagram followers from fake ones.

Christiano Ronaldo might be the most followed person on Instagram at the time of writing, but there are a lot more people and brands you can follow, including Instagram itself. You can even follow Bored Panda on Instagram. If you are looking for more accounts to follow — we’ve got just the list for you, then. Be sure to leave an upvote on those accounts that surprised you the most. Also, leave a comment below if you think some other person or brand deserves to be at the top of the list with more followers!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Instagram, 586 Million

Instagram, 586 Million

instagram Report

30points
POST
#2

Cristiano Ronaldo, 528 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo, 528 Million

cristiano Report

28points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair enough, he really works hard on his brand and business, kudos...and that's coming from a Messi/Barca fan. Lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Lionel Messi, 414 Million

Lionel Messi, 414 Million

leomessi Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#4

Selena Gomez, 367 Million

Selena Gomez, 367 Million

selenagomez Report

27points
POST
#5

Dwayne Johnson, 356 Million

Dwayne Johnson, 356 Million

therock Report

26points
POST
#6

Kylie Jenner, 377 Million

Kylie Jenner, 377 Million

Kylie Jenner Report

25points
POST
#7

Ariana Grande, 347 Million

Ariana Grande, 347 Million

arianagrande Report

24points
POST
#8

Beyoncé, 289 Million

Beyoncé, 289 Million

beyonce Report

22points
POST
#9

Kim Kardashian, 339 Million

Kim Kardashian, 339 Million

kimkardashian Report

21points
POST
#10

Khloé Kardashian, 287 Million

Khloé Kardashian, 287 Million

khloekardashian Report

19points
POST
#11

Nike, 261 Million

Nike, 261 Million

nike Report

19points
POST
#12

National Geographic, 254 Million

National Geographic, 254 Million

natgeo Report

19points
POST
#13

Justin Bieber, 272 Million

Justin Bieber, 272 Million

justinbieber Report

18points
POST
#14

Kendall Jenner, 268 Million

Kendall Jenner, 268 Million

kendalljenner Report

17points
POST
#15

Taylor Swift, 239 Million

Taylor Swift, 239 Million

taylorswift Report

17points
POST
#16

Jennifer Lopez, 230 Million

Jennifer Lopez, 230 Million

jlo Report

15points
POST
#17

Virat Kohli, 230 Million

Virat Kohli, 230 Million

virat.kohli Report

14points
POST
#18

Nicki Minaj, 207 Million

Nicki Minaj, 207 Million

nickiminaj Report

12points
POST
#19

Kourtney Kardashian, 208 Million

Kourtney Kardashian, 208 Million

kourtneykardash Report

11points
POST
#20

Neymar, 200 Million

Neymar, 200 Million

neymarjr Report

11points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Neimar got very famous, there are thousands of memes of him during i believe the 2018 world cup lol....

0
0points
reply
#21

Miley Cyrus, 192 Million

Miley Cyrus, 192 Million

mileycyrus Report

10points
POST
#22

Katy Perry, 185 Million

Katy Perry, 185 Million

katyperry Report

9points
POST
#23

Zendaya, 163 Million

Zendaya, 163 Million

zendaya Report

9points
POST
#24

Kevin Hart, 162 Million

Kevin Hart, 162 Million

kevinhart4real Report

7points
POST
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MR WEDDING PLANNER 🤣🤣🤣

1
1point
reply
#25

Cardi B, 148 Million

Cardi B, 148 Million

iamcardib Report

6points
POST
#26

Demi Lovato, 146 Million

Demi Lovato, 146 Million

ddlovato Report

5points
POST
#27

Lebron James, 141 Million

Lebron James, 141 Million

kingjames Report

4points
POST
#28

Rihanna, 139 Million

Rihanna, 139 Million

badgalriri Report

3points
POST
#29

Real Madrid Cf, 130 Million

Real Madrid Cf, 130 Million

commons.wikimedia.org , realmadrid Report

2points
POST
#30

Nasa, 86 Million

Nasa, 86 Million

nasa Report

2points
POST
#31

Ellen Degeneres, 130 Million

Ellen Degeneres, 130 Million

theellenshow Report

1point
POST
#32

Kylian Mbappé, 93 Million

Kylian Mbappé, 93 Million

k.mbappe Report

1point
POST
#33

Lisa, 86 Million

Lisa, 86 Million

lalalalisa_m Report

1point
POST
#34

Vin Diesel, 85.5 Million

Vin Diesel, 85.5 Million

vindiesel Report

1point
POST
#35

Khaby Lame, 80.2 Million

Khaby Lame, 80.2 Million

khaby00 Report

1point
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea, but this dude is frikking hilarious, Italian immigrant, made a name for himself making fun of tick tockers.

0
0points
reply
#36

Snoop Dogg, 78.3 Million

Snoop Dogg, 78.3 Million

snoopdogg Report

1point
POST
#37

Tom Holland, 67.6 Million

Tom Holland, 67.6 Million

tomholland2013 Report

1point
POST
#38

Drake, 128 Million

Drake, 128 Million

champagnepapi Report

0points
POST
#39

Fc Barcelona, 115 Million

Fc Barcelona, 115 Million

Juanedc , fcbarcelona Report

0points
POST
#40

Billie Eilish, 107 Million

Billie Eilish, 107 Million

billieeilish Report

0points
POST
#41

UEFA Champions League, 101 Million

UEFA Champions League, 101 Million

Kieran Lynam , championsleague Report

0points
POST
#42

Gal Gadot, 93 Million

Gal Gadot, 93 Million

gal_gadot Report

0points
POST
#43

Dua Lipa, 88 Million

Dua Lipa, 88 Million

dualipa Report

0points
POST
#44

Priyanka Chopra, 84.3 Million

Priyanka Chopra, 84.3 Million

priyankachopra Report

0points
POST
#45

Shakira, 77.8 Million

Shakira, 77.8 Million

shakira Report

0points
POST
#46

Shraddha Kapoor, 76.8 Million

Shraddha Kapoor, 76.8 Million

shraddhakapoor Report

0points
POST
#47

David Beckham, 76.5 Million

David Beckham, 76.5 Million

davidbeckham Report

0points
POST
#48

Gigi Hadid, 76.4 Million

Gigi Hadid, 76.4 Million

gigihadid Report

0points
POST
#49

Victoria's Secret, 73.8 Million

Victoria's Secret, 73.8 Million

victoriassecret Report

0points
POST
#50

Alia Bhatt, 73.6 Million

Alia Bhatt, 73.6 Million

aliaabhatt Report

0points
POST
#51

NBA, 73.8 Million

NBA, 73.8 Million

nba , flickr.com Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Neha Kakkar, 73 Million

Neha Kakkar, 73 Million

nehakakkar Report

0points
POST
#53

Jennie, 72.4 Million

Jennie, 72.4 Million

jennierubyjane Report

0points
POST
#54

Narendra Modi, 71.5 Million

Narendra Modi, 71.5 Million

narendramodi Report

0points
POST
#55

Shawn Mendes, 71 Million

Shawn Mendes, 71 Million

shawnmendes Report

0points
POST
#56

Deepika Padukone, 70.7 Million

Deepika Padukone, 70.7 Million

deepikapadukone Report

0points
POST
#57

Ronaldo De Assis Moreira, 70.3 Million

Ronaldo De Assis Moreira, 70.3 Million

ronaldinho Report

0points
POST
#58

Katrina Kaif, 69.4 Million

Katrina Kaif, 69.4 Million

katrinakaif Report

0points
POST
#59

Emma Watson, 68.8 Million

Emma Watson, 68.8 Million

emmawatson Report

0points
POST
#60

Justin Timberlake, 67.5 Million

Justin Timberlake, 67.5 Million

justintimberlake Report

0points
POST
#61

Marvel Entertainment, 67.3 Million

Marvel Entertainment, 67.3 Million

marvel Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Jisoo, 66.8 Million

Jisoo, 66.8 Million

sooyaaa__ Report

0points
POST
#63

Raffi Ahmad, 66 Million

Raffi Ahmad, 66 Million

raffinagita1717 Report

0points
POST
#64

Camila Cabello, 65.8 Million

Camila Cabello, 65.8 Million

camila_cabello Report

0points
POST
#65

Rose, 65.3 Million

Rose, 65.3 Million

roses_are_rosie Report

0points
POST
#66

Jacqueline Fernandez, 64.4 Million

Jacqueline Fernandez, 64.4 Million

jacquelinef143 Report

0points
POST
#67

Paris Saint-Germain, 65.8 Million

Paris Saint-Germain, 65.8 Million

psg , flickr.com Report

0points
POST
#68

Akshay Kumar, 63.6 Million

Akshay Kumar, 63.6 Million

akshaykumar Report

0points
POST
#69

Anitta, 63.5 Million

Anitta, 63.5 Million

anitta Report

0points
POST
#70

Maluma, 62.8 Million

Maluma, 62.8 Million

maluma Report

0points
POST
#71

Will Smith, 62.5 Million

Will Smith, 62.5 Million

willsmith Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Premier League, 61.9 Million

Premier League, 61.9 Million

premierleague , flickr.com Report

0points
POST
#73

Anushka Sharma, 61.6 Million

Anushka Sharma, 61.6 Million

anushkasharma Report

0points
POST
#74

Manchester United, 60.6 Million

Manchester United, 60.6 Million

manchesterunited , flickr.com Report

0points
POST
#75

Marcelo Vieira, 60.3 Million

Marcelo Vieira, 60.3 Million

marcelotwelve Report

0points
POST
#76

Whindersson Nunes, 58.5 Million

Whindersson Nunes, 58.5 Million

whinderssonnunes Report

0points
POST
#77

9GAG, 58.1 Million

9GAG, 58.1 Million

9gag Report

0points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah lol, the place where you can be a far right nutjob, or a far left nutjob, a white supremacist, or a BLM suporter, a troll, a rude a*****e, a funny a*****e, a mysogenistic c**t, a diehard feminist, and we all get along, with the power of insults and " your Mother joke's " ( 9gag doesn't have censorship a part from very rare cases, só you can preety much say what you want, widout the fear of being banned because someone either didn't got your joke, or because you mildly offended someone that lives to be offended at everything )

0
0points
reply
#78

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 57.1 Million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 57.1 Million

iamzlatanibrahimovic Report

0points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zlatan is offended, that Zlatan is only Number 79, Zlatan should be Higher in the count because Zlatan is Zlatan, and Zlatan should be Higher. ( Im jocking because Zlatan referes to him self in the 3rd person )

0
0points
reply
#79

Zac Efron, 56.8 Million

Zac Efron, 56.8 Million

zacefron Report

0points
POST
#80

Paul Labile Pogba, 56.4 Million

Paul Labile Pogba, 56.4 Million

paulpogba Report

0points
POST
#81

Chris Hemsworth, 56.1 Million

Chris Hemsworth, 56.1 Million

chrishemsworth Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Leonardo DiCaprio, 56 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio, 56 Million

leonardodicaprio Report

0points
POST
#83

Juventus, 56 Million