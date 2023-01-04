Instagram is becoming the epicenter of entertaining content accessible through the touch of a phone screen. The better the content — the higher the chance to get a follower. These days, we tend to engage with people with the most Instagram followers, as, apparently, the more users are following you, the more interesting you are. With that being the law of the land, the most followed Instagram accounts are some of the best places to find good content. But still, a small question might be resting at the back of your head — who has the most followers on Instagram?

Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites. Companies and celebrities upload content on it, and we get to choose who to follow, who to ignore, and who to report. Usually, the person with the most Instagram followers can attract us with their good looks, charismatic personality, and unique ideas. But since one can buy pretty much anything these days, including followers, an Instagram account with the most followers might just be followed by lifeless bots. And unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly harder to distinguish real Instagram followers from fake ones.

Christiano Ronaldo might be the most followed person on Instagram at the time of writing, but there are a lot more people and brands you can follow, including Instagram itself. You can even follow Bored Panda on Instagram. If you are looking for more accounts to follow — we’ve got just the list for you, then. Be sure to leave an upvote on those accounts that surprised you the most. Also, leave a comment below if you think some other person or brand deserves to be at the top of the list with more followers!