Friends Steamroll Lady’s 40th Bday Plan To Go On Expensive Trip, She’s Mortified, Wants To Say No
Friends, Relationships

Friends Steamroll Lady’s 40th Bday Plan To Go On Expensive Trip, She’s Mortified, Wants To Say No

Birthdays are special and meant to be enjoyed with the people you love. It’s also important that whether there’s a big party involved or just a small event, the person whose birthday it is should be having the most fun. Sometimes, though, entitled guests make things a bit more difficult.

This is what a woman faced after she decided on a lowkey but enjoyable series of events for her 40th birthday party. Unfortunately, her friends didn’t like her ideas and took over the whole occasion, which left her feeling dejected.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Sometimes, even the best of friends can struggle to tell each other the truth, especially when it has to do with money troubles

    Four women smiling and holding champagne glasses, capturing a joyful moment among friends at a birthday celebration.

    Image credits: wasvebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that she had been struggling with her business and work for a while, which is why she and her partner had to rein in their expenses

    Text about being mortified over 40th birthday and friends moving away, discussing a friendship group's changes.

    Text about enduring friendships over 10 years despite children going separate ways, related to birthday drama.

    "Text about financial struggles and reduced work hours, impacting expenses.

    Text about birthday plans involving friends, a craft class, and lunch at a nice restaurant.

    Text discussing a birthday present arrangement, historical trip plans with friends involved.

    Friends crafting together around a table with rolling pins.

    Image credits: alfonsosoler / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since she was due to celebrate her 40th birthday party, she decided to book a craft class followed by lunch at a restaurant, but her close friends didn’t seem too fond of the idea

    Text message about organizing a better 40th birthday plan with friends, suggesting a girls' weekend away.

    Text discussing a friend's input for a 40th birthday plan, highlighting details about organizing place, dates, and flights.

    Text about feeling mortified over birthday plans with friends.

    Text expressing mortified feelings over a birthday drama with friends, discussing cancellation and embarrassment.

    Friends sitting on a couch looking mortified at a birthday party, wearing party hats and blowing party horns.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her best friends of 10 years had all done big things for their 40th birthdays and it seemed like they wanted to take over her event and convert it into a grand weekend trip

    Text message update about birthday plans and visiting mom's home country, mentioning budget restraints.

    Text expressing hesitation about attending an event, emphasizing it's not a financial issue, related to a birthday drama.

    Text about frustration over birthday plans and friends' lack of enthusiasm.

    Text discussing feelings of hurt and disappointment in a friendship group regarding a birthday situation.

    Text message exchange discussing birthday plans amidst weather concerns, hinting at a mortified birthday drama with friends.

    Text describing friends' plans gone awry, highlighting birthday drama and awkward social dynamics.

    Text exchange about a birthday drama among friends, expressing frustration and vague plans for a future event.

    Text expressing reluctance; related to mortified birthday drama with friends.

    Text about mother's reaction and planning a Scottish family trip, hinting at mortified birthday drama involving friends.

    Image credits: dappledeverglade

    The woman felt hurt by how her friends’ had steamrolled her plans and knew that she wouldn’t be able to afford to go but didn’t know how to tell them 

    An important thing to understand is how much the OP valued her close friendships. She had maintained ties with them for over 10 years and kept meeting them regularly. So they had really strong bonds that she had never questioned before.

    The trouble only began when she hid her money problems from her best friends. That’s why she didn’t want to have a grand event for her birthday, and decided to keep it simple and fun. Unfortunately, her friends, who didn’t know she was going through financial difficulties, probably thought they were helping by converting the initial plan into something bigger.

    According to experts, before telling anyone about the money troubles you’ve been having, it’s first important to be honest with yourself. If you’re lying or not facing the situation it may only comfort you in the short run but make you miserable later on. It can also make the situation feel incredibly lonely because you don’t want to own up and ask for help.

    Once you do face your financial struggles head-on, you can let your friends know exactly where you stand. You don’t have to reveal every little detail but it’s essential to explain to them what your limitations are and how they can possibly work around it. Being in this situation doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom, it can become better by just being honest.

    Woman sitting thoughtfully in a living room, highlighting birthday drama among friends.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In this story, unfortunately, the OP’s friends took over the planning very quickly. They decided to do her birthday event as a girls’ weekend away and quickly started looking at flight bookings. It’s obvious that the poster felt bad about how quickly they rejected her idea and she really didn’t want to go through with it because of the excessive costs involved.

    In such cases, there are a few things a person could do. They could suggest a cheaper alternative that fits their budget while still being enjoyable for everyone else. Cozy home gatherings and personalized gifts can be a touching way of maintaining connections with people. At the end of the day, your financial goal is of utmost importance and it’s okay to say no to costly events you can’t afford.

    The OP also wanted to cancel her friends’ extravagant plan and not have to worry about how much all of it would cost. It hurt her to think they didn’t like her idea and made her feel sad that she couldn’t afford to go at all. All in all, it must have been embarrassing for her to figure out what to say to her friends, who were excited and had gotten carried away with enthusiasm.

    Hopefully, the OP realizes that her friends care more about her happiness than a random trip they planned. Although it might seem embarrassing for her to reveal her money troubles, it might help strengthen her bond with her besties and make her birthday more enjoyable.

    What would you do if you were in her situation? Do you think there’s an easy way out of this dilemma? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

    People told the poster to be honest with her friends and to figure out what their true intentions were behind their actions

    Text message advice on handling birthday drama with friends, emphasizing honesty and sticking to planned activities.

    Text advice on handling friends during a Mortified birthday drama, emphasizing plans and friendship.

    "Text conversation about scheduling, featuring birthday drama among friends.

    Text message discussing weekend plans mentioning costs, highlighting birthday drama with friends.

    "Comment on birthday drama among friends, suggesting honesty and a simple meal instead of a craft class.

    Comment addressing money perception related to mortified birthday drama with friends.

    Text screenshot about honesty and friendship, highlighting advice to understand who true friends are.

    Text exchange about birthday drama and friends misunderstanding financial struggles.

    Beverly Noronha

    Monika Pašukonytė

