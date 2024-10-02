ADVERTISEMENT

"Boblings" are a collaborative project between father & son. Monsters doodled by nine-year-old Robin "Bob" Hardwidge are inked and colored by his dad, Tom. After filling their sketchbooks, they have now launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a set of greeting cards to share Robin's creations with the world.



The two of them have been working on collaborative artwork since Robin was just three years old but, after sharing them on social media recently, Robin's entrepreneurial spirit was fired up. Wanting to share their creations with the world Robin decided that creating a set of greeting cards would be a great place to start.



“My parents say that if I want to have them printed properly I have to pay for them myself. They don’t give me enough pocket money for that so I’ve decided to crowdfund it instead.” Says Robin.



You can find out more about Boblings and back the project on both Kickstarter and our website linked below.





More info: boblings.co.uk | kickstarter.com