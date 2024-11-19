Mom Pushes False Autism Diagnosis For Years, Gets Shut Down In One Gaming Session

ADVERTISEMENT

Your parents are supposed to be there for you, but when Reddit user Front-Restaurant2366 was growing up, his mom also added a lot of unnecessary pressure and confusion.

In a heartfelt post shared on r/PettyRevenge, the man opened up about the emotional toll that came with her consistently trying to convince him and everyone else that he had a developmental disorder, despite thriving in school and daily life.

Even medical professionals couldn’t get her to change her mind.

It takes a while to figure out the sort of person you are and want to become

And getting “diagnosed” with conditions you don’t have just makes things worse

As people started reacting to the story, its author joined the discussion in the comments

