BoredPanda
Mom Pushes False Autism Diagnosis For Years, Gets Shut Down In One Gaming Session
Family, Relationships

Mom Pushes False Autism Diagnosis For Years, Gets Shut Down In One Gaming Session

Your parents are supposed to be there for you, but when Reddit user Front-Restaurant2366 was growing up, his mom also added a lot of unnecessary pressure and confusion.

In a heartfelt post shared on r/PettyRevenge, the man opened up about the emotional toll that came with her consistently trying to convince him and everyone else that he had a developmental disorder, despite thriving in school and daily life.

Even medical professionals couldn’t get her to change her mind.

It takes a while to figure out the sort of person you are and want to become

Image credits: Caseen Kyle Registos/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And getting “diagnosed” with conditions you don’t have just makes things worse

Image credits: amenic181/ Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Front-Restaurant2366

As people started reacting to the story, its author joined the discussion in the comments

The mom has received a lot of criticism

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother does this, but using religion as the control mechanism. I am actually autistic, have now got a net worth that is a double figure multiple of hers (I'm not rich, she's just not very well off), but according to her, I'm useless, incapable and need her help urgently.

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

S**t like this boils my p**s as the parent of an actually autistic child. We were friends with someone who was always asking what our son was like etc, first we thought she was just interested but it turns out she was using us for information on how our son is so she could take that to a GP to get her own diagnosis, she was not autistic at all.

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, ASD is a spectrum, so it wouldn’t have been impossible for her to be on the spectrum (if you looked at me and my brother, most people would probably assume that only he has ASD (when in reality both of us do)), but the way you describe it does sound a bit off. I assume she was a fully capable, independent adult woman and ‘suddenly regressed’ when she went to the GP after she learnt more about your son’s ASD? But either way, the mom from OP’s story does have an unhealthy fixation on having an ASD child (or two, from what it sounds like about OP’s brother); in reality, I doubt she’d last a week with my brother.

