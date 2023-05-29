Enthusiasts can benefit a lot from surrounding themselves with like-minded people. It helps them fuel each other's passion for the craft and continue to get better at it.

The Facebook group 'Minimalist Photography' is a perfect example of such a place. It embraces both classical minimalism and post-minimalism, or the so-called artistic (or conceptual) minimalism, and invites people to share their works.

"We look for uncluttered artistic images of quality and originality," the team running the group writes in its 'About' section.

Founded all the way back in March 2005, the community now unites 285K members. "We have evolved [our] rules over several years and they seem to work to keep the timeline focused on the artwork and the room a civil, respectful, and enlightening place."

Continue scrolling to check out our hand-picked collection of some of the group's most popular images.

#1

I N S O M N I A

Jayakumar MN

Tee with a Twist
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Definitely Me right now at 3:53am

#2

Jose Marques Lopes

Manasvi Tupe
Community Member
19 minutes ago

so calm and a perfect shot!

#3

New Mexico, USA

Larry Malam

chemistryguy
Community Member
18 minutes ago

The 30 Horsemen of the Apocalypse

#4

First Post

Fabien Durola

#5

Aleksander Jasiński

#6

Next Station

AKittinan Googlegogi

#7

Summer Perspective

João Pedro Montez

#8

Blue On Blue. The Mediterranean

Kath Holton

#9

Weathering The Storm

Stefan Ribler

#10

Landscapers Palette

Christopher Pearce

Sarah K
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I thought this was a car park at first!

#11

Cyan & Red

Ika Abuladze

#12

Hunza Pakistan

Malik Faizan Liaquat

#13

Rain Incoming

Andreas Svensson

#14

Different Ways

Péter Gulyás

#15

Queuing

Szabó Gabriella

Crazy Nailzz
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Hop hop... get in line everyone!

#16

1st Post Here

Ferenczi József

VeryDarkMatter
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Me, monday morning on the way to work

#17

Gray With Yellow

Maciej Jurkiewicz

Crazy Nailzz
Community Member
15 minutes ago

This is magical... such happy vibes

#18

Figures In The Mist

Mark Janes

#19

Rondini

Carlo Panzera

Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
9 minutes ago

1 second after this photo was taken, bird in the middle dropped his 'bomb' right onto the photographer.

#20

*

Keren Shimon

#21

But At Least Tried

Darius Logminas

#22

Empty

Christopher Baldwin

#23

Feather

Marta Silwanowicz

#24

Under The Eiffel Tower, Paris France

Eric Wallart

#25

My First Post

Joanne Rebecca Kuras

#26

Shadows…

Jose Fuentes-Colon

#27

Perfect Storm

Luana Valentich

#28

Jose Marques Lopes

#29

Michael Putorti

#30

Ligt Line

Ayşegül Tolgay

#31

Daylilly Droplets

Elisabeth Brecher

#32

Architecture In Amsterdam

Hennie Mosselveld

#33

UneMaman DeConfort

#34

After Light

Ji Lu

#35

Standing Tall

Alison Carr

#36

Eduardo Carvajal González

#37

Cc Welcome

Steve Swanvdm

#38

The Edge

Mario Draco

#39

Santa Cruz. Oran, Algeria

D-Braham Khir-Eddine

#40

Heron Reflects

Eljay Gary

#41

Together

Oanh Kim Phạm

#42

Squaring The Circle(S)

Guylène Mortier Deasy

#43

Self Portrait

Lau A.

#44

Βαγγέλης Γιωτάκης

#45

Stairway To Heaven!

Louise Tessier

#46

Touch And Go

Michele Ligustri

#47

Stop And Reflect

Barret Kaltz

#48

Just A Tree!

Adrian Edmundson

#49

Magic Touch

EA Engana

Sarah K
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Edward Scissorhands cousin, Freddy Forkfingers.

#50

Storm Is Comming

Michał Górnisiewicz

#51

Simple And Beautiful

Xinyi Chen

#52

Qualcuno Emerge Sempre

Mario Veronese

#53

Black & White

Ika Abuladze

#54

Vorrawut Chaikittikorn

#55

Oaxaca, México

Pedro Alarcón

#56

Hope This Qualifies

Nico De Vries

#57

Blue And White

Francesco Farruggia

#58

Water Grass

Rene D. Dion

#59

Rachel Burns

#60

The Gates Of Delirium

Tomasz Topczewski

#61

Floating

Jp Time

#62

Colors, Lines And Shapes

Francisco Alface

#63

Snowstorm

Petr Horník

#64

It's Complicated

Janusz Maniak fotografia

#65

Sunrise Through A Leaf

Beatrix Csinger

#66

Morning Coffee

AR Helmi II

#67

Serenity

Jancsi Farkas

#68

Old Dock

Gianluca Parsi Fotografia

#69

Alentejo - Portugal

Jorge Humberto Catalao Rolhas

#70

Sahara

Hiram M. Angueira

#71

Dimitris Kourtis

#72

Eclipse

Agnieszka Wysocka

#73

Minimalist Portrait

Chloe Cormack

#74

Taken From The Plane

Nicole O'Kennedy

#75

Boat Alone On Sunrise

Sandro Pavan

#76

Rain Incoming

Andreas Svensson

#77

Misty Blue

Pete Chapman

#78

Grand Egyptian Museum’s Minimal Architecture

Jaida Mostafa

#79

Solitude

