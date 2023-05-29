Enthusiasts can benefit a lot from surrounding themselves with like-minded people. It helps them fuel each other's passion for the craft and continue to get better at it.

The Facebook group 'Minimalist Photography' is a perfect example of such a place. It embraces both classical minimalism and post-minimalism, or the so-called artistic (or conceptual) minimalism, and invites people to share their works.

"We look for uncluttered artistic images of quality and originality," the team running the group writes in its 'About' section.

Founded all the way back in March 2005, the community now unites 285K members. "We have evolved [our] rules over several years and they seem to work to keep the timeline focused on the artwork and the room a civil, respectful, and enlightening place."

Continue scrolling to check out our hand-picked collection of some of the group's most popular images.