Black-and-white photography can feel brutally honest: strip away the color, and suddenly the entire image lives or dies on light, shadow, texture, and timing. Minimalism makes that challenge even sharper. When there are only a few elements in the frame, every line has to earn its place, every highlight has to be controlled, and every dark area has to carry intention—not just “empty space,” but the kind of silence that shapes the whole scene.

That’s the space Serbian photographer Martin Kocjan likes to work in. His fine-art minimalism leans into clean compositions and strong contrast, where a silhouette, a horizon, or a single human figure can turn into a story. And while many of his strongest images are black-and-white, he also shoots in color, especially when the sun decides to provide those beautiful red and orange tones to the end of a day. Add in his love of diving, and you get a portfolio that moves between street simplicity and the underwater world, capturing the unseen with the same steady sense of restraint.

