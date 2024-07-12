Mom Asks If She Was Wrong To Kick Out MIL For Forcing Kid To Eat Fish, Making Her Vomit
When people ask their parents to spend time with their kids, the invitation usually comes with a set of conditions.
For Reddit user Vast-Cartographer588, her daughter’s autonomy in food choices was a top priority, so as her mother-in-law came over to babysit the girl, she wanted the lady to ensure that this principle was also respected.
However, after the woman and her husband returned home, they found the child crying and learned that grandma had completely disregarded the boundary.
This woman had a major fallout with her mother-in-law over her daughter’s eating habits
So she told the story to the internet, and asked whether the lady was, indeed, out of line, or if she was overreacting
The majority of people who read the story said the mom did nothing wrong
But some thought she could’ve handled things better and was (partially) to blame for what happened
There's always a YTA that thinks that forcing kids to eat something they don't like is good for them, not understanding this is how EDs can begin.
The kid ate her potatoes and gave the fish a taste even though she doesnt like fish. Thats really good for a five year old. Especially fish, which, if youre not used to it, can be an acquired taste even for adults. Grandmother was using the child to win an argument against the parents, and thats not okay.
And the kid wanted banana oats later instead. How terrible /s
I applaud this food parenting style! My parents were the kind of "eat what's on your plate, if you like it or not and even if we put too much on it or not" people.. The worst situation was when they forced me to eat up gyros. I always hated gyros because it made me nauseous but they didn't believe me. They made me finish it and I became really sick and had to throw up. Turns out I'm severely allergic to pork. My parents didn't really believe it and still used to force pork on me even up to my teenage years (where I wanted to become a vegetarian and wasn't allowed to). I'm 39 now and still struggeling with healthy eating habits. Kids should be allowed to dislike certain foods. Sometimes there is a good reason for it, may it be an allergy, intolerance or even struggle with certain types of textures. And a healthy relationship to snacks would have really helped me too.
