Mom Asks If She Was Wrong To Kick Out MIL For Forcing Kid To Eat Fish, Making Her Vomit
Family, Relationships

Mom Asks If She Was Wrong To Kick Out MIL For Forcing Kid To Eat Fish, Making Her Vomit

When people ask their parents to spend time with their kids, the invitation usually comes with a set of conditions.

For Reddit user Vast-Cartographer588, her daughter’s autonomy in food choices was a top priority, so as her mother-in-law came over to babysit the girl, she wanted the lady to ensure that this principle was also respected.

However, after the woman and her husband returned home, they found the child crying and learned that grandma had completely disregarded the boundary.

This woman had a major fallout with her mother-in-law over her daughter’s eating habits

Image credits: NatalyaTemnaya / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

So she told the story to the internet, and asked whether the lady was, indeed, out of line, or if she was overreacting

Image credits: Image-Source / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: nd3000 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vast-Cartographer588

The majority of people who read the story said the mom did nothing wrong

But some thought she could’ve handled things better and was (partially) to blame for what happened

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's always a YTA that thinks that forcing kids to eat something they don't like is good for them, not understanding this is how EDs can begin.

gfbarros avatar
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The kid ate her potatoes and gave the fish a taste even though she doesnt like fish. Thats really good for a five year old. Especially fish, which, if youre not used to it, can be an acquired taste even for adults. Grandmother was using the child to win an argument against the parents, and thats not okay.

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the kid wanted banana oats later instead. How terrible /s

ritchat7 avatar
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I applaud this food parenting style! My parents were the kind of "eat what's on your plate, if you like it or not and even if we put too much on it or not" people.. The worst situation was when they forced me to eat up gyros. I always hated gyros because it made me nauseous but they didn't believe me. They made me finish it and I became really sick and had to throw up. Turns out I'm severely allergic to pork. My parents didn't really believe it and still used to force pork on me even up to my teenage years (where I wanted to become a vegetarian and wasn't allowed to). I'm 39 now and still struggeling with healthy eating habits. Kids should be allowed to dislike certain foods. Sometimes there is a good reason for it, may it be an allergy, intolerance or even struggle with certain types of textures. And a healthy relationship to snacks would have really helped me too.

