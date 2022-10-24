Which one of these discoveries was the most interesting? Perhaps you have one too? Then don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

A lot of men online were shocked by how fast everything becomes covered in hair after starting dating a woman, revealing some of the places they find most of it. A Reddit user even suggested that people should check their office chair wheels as they might be covered in hair. Have you checked yours already? Some other interesting things that men were quick to notice included women’s ability “to withstand unbelievable temperatures” or that the buttons on their shirts as well as zippers on other clothing are on the other side.

Since we were little, we have always heard about what as a man or a woman we are supposed to do or how to act. And even now, years later, when we’re trying to break various stereotypes, there are things that we don’t know about another gender. Despite tons of different sources that might help us understand men and women better, Reddit user @u/0Timato0 asked men of Reddit “what was something you didn't know about women till you got with one?” The question that received 37.2k upvotes received thousands of answers that some people found useful and for others, it put a smile on their faces.

#1 That it really /is/ the thought that counts. At least, with the right woman. A random candy bar when she was having a bad day often meant way more than a very nice meal/evening out.

#2 Their extremities are made of ice. They siphon heat and life during their slumber. They embrace you with their frozen limbs and steal your heat. They feed on us

#3 That when cuddling they would radiate so much heat that I begin to sweat while they are so cold they have 3 blankets on.

#4 Long hair wraps around the the vacuum roller brush. Have to cut the hair out of it seasonally.

#5 How much hair magically appears everywhere… lol

#6 When my wife realizes that she is about to get her period, her mood instantly improves. But no matter my suspicions, she needs to figure this out for herself.

#7 I thought the hoodies were mine

#8 That breast milk comes out of multiple ducts on the nipple not just one.



The first time my wife showed us with our first child and little streams went all different directions…it was so weird and surprising



UPDATE: awesome my most upvoted post is this. Lol. And yes it’s kind of like a shower head but also one of those kids crazy sprinklers as it can go in any direction



And yes for all the people asking “us?” I meant me and my wife. I remember the moment when she said come look at this - I think she had just figured it out too - she expressed some manually and it shot out in about ten different tiny streams in ten very different directions. We laughed so hard

#9 Bras don’t go in the dryer

#10 When they ask if you want to go to the grocery store, they really want you to go with.

#11 No matter how many bras they own, there is ONLY ONE that is perfect and god forbid you somehow lose/ruin that ONE bra, she'll make John Wick look like a choir angel!

#12 That periods will hurt. I always thought it’s just the blood leakage and the discomfort & awkwardness associated with it but never knew that women get pain from it until i had my first relationship at 21. Really sad that they had to endure this every month. It’s kinda unfair that they had to go through this apart from 1000 other problems they face everyday.



Women’s anatomy is an endless mystery.

#13 I thought maxi pads stuck to the skin I didn't realize they stick to your underwear. I thought you slapped it on like a pussy sticker.

#14 I’m not sure where, but somewhere on their bodies they must grow bobbypins or they have a secret bobbypin farm. They multiply and end up everywhere.

#15 That when they complain it doesn't always mean they want you to fix it, or that they've come to a negative conclusion. It's just thinking out loud, in a way that most guys don't.

#16 That giving them food makes their mood extremely better. I sincerely always thought it was a meme

#17 How soft they are. I know I know. But when i was younger it didnt hit me till my first time just how much softer they were than me. Also cold. Women I've known all seem to get cold very easy. Its great. They're like the ultimate cool side of the pillow. And my big warm a*s is appreciated for frozen fingers and feets. Everybody wins.

#18 That most women's clothing doesn't have pockets, and they're very bitter about it

#19 How impervious to hot water they are! My wife’s shower seems permanently set at scalding.

Washing the dishes - scalding!

Bath water- scalding

No sexy time in the shower here, I value not melting my skin!

#20 Tampons are super absorbant. She came home one day and the sink was full of saturated tampons because i was just amazed by how much water one can hold. I was chastised and sent immediately out to buy more. Totally worth it.

#21 That she will buy clothes for me and somehow finds it fun to do so. I haven’t been in a clothing store in years and this is awesome to me.



Edit: Thanks everyone! I had no idea this would be such a post. This has given me a great opportunity to remind my wife how awesome she is and how much I appreciate her.

#22 They love the water to be roghly the tempeture of a freshly erupted volcano and also the walls of the shower MUST have hair stuck to it or the world will collapse upon itself

#23 Foreplay begins way before being in bed, maybe even with the first impression.

#24 When you ask them if you want some of the food that you’re making and they say no…5 minutes after you finish cooking, you’re handing over your food

#25 They have to pee after sex to help avoid a UTI

#26 Loads I didn't know until I got married, then even more I learned 25 years after that when I had a daughter.



One of my first realizations just how expensive it was being a female just factoring bath, beauty, & sanitary products. And my lady doesn't go for the super expensive luxurious brands either.

#27 All my life if someone complained about a problem, my response was to think of and offer solutions. That‘s how you help and show you care. If I have a problem, I welcome ideas on how to fix it. Women don’t necessarily work the same way. There are times she just wants you to listen and not try to fix it. Replace “maybe don’t hang out with Karen,” with “Man, Karen sure can be a b***h sometimes.“

#28 When menstruating, the breasts can be sensitive too.

#29 Periods can be really debilitating for some and a complete nothing-burger for others.

#30 That the buttons on their shirts were on the other side. That blew my mind.

#31 They pee like pressure washers

#32 I realized how much a good woman can help bring the best out of you and help you believe in yourself. Blows my mind how much so many dudes just go for the hottest girl possible to make their trophy wife. A great woman is truly unmatched for so many reasons (not to say a great woman can’t be super hot, so don’t attack me for that)

#33 They’re able to withstand unbelievable temperatures. Wether it be in the shower or under the blankets.

#34 Birth control has some truely horrendous side effects, and it's sad that modern medical science hasn't come up with safer birth control options.

#35 That there is a wrong way to fold a towel

#36 If you dig your fingers into their scalp they melt like butter in the desert

#37 I never knew what soft sheets felt like until I spent the night with a girl for the first time. Who knew what thread count was? Women. Women know. Most men do not.



I was 17 and remember laying in her bed and was like “why the f**k is bed as soft as a cloud?!” She laughed and just thought I was being funny. When she laid in my bed she understood. My sheets felt like cardboard by comparison. That’s when she taught me about thread count for sheets. Such an eye opener.