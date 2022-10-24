Since we were little, we have always heard about what as a man or a woman we are supposed to do or how to act. And even now, years later, when we’re trying to break various stereotypes, there are things that we don’t know about another gender. Despite tons of different sources that might help us understand men and women better, Reddit user @u/0Timato0 asked men of Reddit “what was something you didn't know about women till you got with one?” The question that received 37.2k upvotes received thousands of answers that some people found useful and for others, it put a smile on their faces.

A lot of men online were shocked by how fast everything becomes covered in hair after starting dating a woman, revealing some of the places they find most of it. A Reddit user even suggested that people should check their office chair wheels as they might be covered in hair. Have you checked yours already? Some other interesting things that men were quick to notice included women’s ability “to withstand unbelievable temperatures” or that the buttons on their shirts as well as zippers on other clothing are on the other side. 

Which one of these discoveries was the most interesting? Perhaps you have one too? Then don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

More Info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That it really /is/ the thought that counts. At least, with the right woman. A random candy bar when she was having a bad day often meant way more than a very nice meal/evening out.

20sidedhumorist , Anthony Easton Report

6points
POST
#2

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Their extremities are made of ice. They siphon heat and life during their slumber. They embrace you with their frozen limbs and steal your heat. They feed on us

Caseated_Omentum , Tim Green Report

5points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Can confirm!

0
0points
reply
#3

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That when cuddling they would radiate so much heat that I begin to sweat while they are so cold they have 3 blankets on.

like5or6 , lee roberts Report

4points
POST
#4

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Long hair wraps around the the vacuum roller brush. Have to cut the hair out of it seasonally.

mackinoncougars , Ville Vainio Report

4points
POST
#5

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group How much hair magically appears everywhere… lol

Theheroofcourage , ishawalia Report

4points
POST
#6

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group When my wife realizes that she is about to get her period, her mood instantly improves. But no matter my suspicions, she needs to figure this out for herself.

Awdayshus , Greta Hoffman Report

3points
POST
#7

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group I thought the hoodies were mine

pavonearse , hawken king Report

3points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Silly, silly assumption! Never !!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That breast milk comes out of multiple ducts on the nipple not just one.

The first time my wife showed us with our first child and little streams went all different directions…it was so weird and surprising

UPDATE: awesome my most upvoted post is this. Lol. And yes it’s kind of like a shower head but also one of those kids crazy sprinklers as it can go in any direction

And yes for all the people asking “us?” I meant me and my wife. I remember the moment when she said come look at this - I think she had just figured it out too - she expressed some manually and it shot out in about ten different tiny streams in ten very different directions. We laughed so hard

Lovingit9696 , forestfolks Report

3points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Just asking but if the boobs are full of milk then can you shoot it out a bit like a garden hose but with less pressure?

1
1point
reply
#9

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Bras don’t go in the dryer

relaxyourshoulders , Janet McKnight Report

2points
POST
#10

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group When they ask if you want to go to the grocery store, they really want you to go with.

FlyWFO , Paul Swansen Report

2points
POST
#11

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group No matter how many bras they own, there is ONLY ONE that is perfect and god forbid you somehow lose/ruin that ONE bra, she'll make John Wick look like a choir angel!

shadow041 , Tracy Hunter Report

2points
POST
#12

That periods will hurt. I always thought it’s just the blood leakage and the discomfort & awkwardness associated with it but never knew that women get pain from it until i had my first relationship at 21. Really sad that they had to endure this every month. It’s kinda unfair that they had to go through this apart from 1000 other problems they face everyday.

Women’s anatomy is an endless mystery.

devilwearsleecooper Report

2points
POST
#13

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group I thought maxi pads stuck to the skin I didn't realize they stick to your underwear. I thought you slapped it on like a pussy sticker.

cjwojoe , Donald Trung Quoc Don (Chữ Hán: 徵國單) Report

1point
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
55 minutes ago

RIP pubes then

0
0points
reply
#14

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group I’m not sure where, but somewhere on their bodies they must grow bobbypins or they have a secret bobbypin farm. They multiply and end up everywhere.

kunzaz , Wendy White Report

1point
POST
#15

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That when they complain it doesn't always mean they want you to fix it, or that they've come to a negative conclusion. It's just thinking out loud, in a way that most guys don't.

conejon , FHG Photo Report

1point
POST
#16

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That giving them food makes their mood extremely better. I sincerely always thought it was a meme

gabraesquental , Ella Olsson Report

1point
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
19 minutes ago

A hangry woman is a dangerous woman. Keep them fed and ALWAYS have an emergency chocolate bar ready to smooth any choppy seas.

0
0points
reply
#17

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group How soft they are. I know I know. But when i was younger it didnt hit me till my first time just how much softer they were than me. Also cold. Women I've known all seem to get cold very easy. Its great. They're like the ultimate cool side of the pillow. And my big warm a*s is appreciated for frozen fingers and feets. Everybody wins.

Envy_The_King , Arman Dz. Report

1point
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited)

Am I overthinking the 'big warm a*s for fingers and feets' bit? I think I am. I must stop watching German porn. I really must. It's leading me places where I don't want to go.

0
0points
reply
#18

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That most women's clothing doesn't have pockets, and they're very bitter about it

tenest , Aaron Stidwell Report

1point
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
15 minutes ago

They would become far too powerful if they had pockets.

0
0points
reply
#19

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group How impervious to hot water they are! My wife’s shower seems permanently set at scalding.
Washing the dishes - scalding!
Bath water- scalding
No sexy time in the shower here, I value not melting my skin!

forget_i_was_here , Karolina Grabowska Report

1point
POST
#20

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Tampons are super absorbant. She came home one day and the sink was full of saturated tampons because i was just amazed by how much water one can hold. I was chastised and sent immediately out to buy more. Totally worth it.

Shinylittlelamp , Sora Shimazaki Report

1point
POST
#21

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That she will buy clothes for me and somehow finds it fun to do so. I haven’t been in a clothing store in years and this is awesome to me.

Edit: Thanks everyone! I had no idea this would be such a post. This has given me a great opportunity to remind my wife how awesome she is and how much I appreciate her.

nonesuchnotion , Sean Report

1point
POST
#22

They love the water to be roghly the tempeture of a freshly erupted volcano and also the walls of the shower MUST have hair stuck to it or the world will collapse upon itself

That1GuyKaiser Report

1point
POST
#23

Foreplay begins way before being in bed, maybe even with the first impression.

Grindcoaccion Report

1point
POST
#24

When you ask them if you want some of the food that you’re making and they say no…5 minutes after you finish cooking, you’re handing over your food

SaintSaxon Report

1point
POST
#25

They have to pee after sex to help avoid a UTI

Golifr4u Report

1point
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Usually it's just a polite excuse to wipe off your 'offerings'

0
0points
reply
#26

Loads I didn't know until I got married, then even more I learned 25 years after that when I had a daughter.

One of my first realizations just how expensive it was being a female just factoring bath, beauty, & sanitary products. And my lady doesn't go for the super expensive luxurious brands either.

injury Report

1point
POST
#27

All my life if someone complained about a problem, my response was to think of and offer solutions. That‘s how you help and show you care. If I have a problem, I welcome ideas on how to fix it. Women don’t necessarily work the same way. There are times she just wants you to listen and not try to fix it. Replace “maybe don’t hang out with Karen,” with “Man, Karen sure can be a b***h sometimes.“

cronkite Report

1point
POST
#28

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group When menstruating, the breasts can be sensitive too.

911coldiesel , Tiia Monto Report

0points
POST
#29

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Periods can be really debilitating for some and a complete nothing-burger for others.

Pliers-and-milk , Rosmarie Voegtli Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That the buttons on their shirts were on the other side. That blew my mind.

BubbhaJebus , Tradlands Report

0points
POST
#31

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group They pee like pressure washers

walupt , Eric Lumsden Report

0points
POST
#32

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group I realized how much a good woman can help bring the best out of you and help you believe in yourself. Blows my mind how much so many dudes just go for the hottest girl possible to make their trophy wife. A great woman is truly unmatched for so many reasons (not to say a great woman can’t be super hot, so don’t attack me for that)

Disco_Paradiso , Stephen Durham Report

0points
POST
#33

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group They’re able to withstand unbelievable temperatures. Wether it be in the shower or under the blankets.

CoCoWizard , slashvee Report

0points
POST
#34

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group Birth control has some truely horrendous side effects, and it's sad that modern medical science hasn't come up with safer birth control options.

Thankgoditsryeday , cottonbro Report

0points
POST
#35

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group That there is a wrong way to fold a towel

cloveuga , RebeccaPollard Report

0points
POST
#36

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group If you dig your fingers into their scalp they melt like butter in the desert

mrzurkonandfriends , Incredibly Numing Report

0points
POST
#37

38 Things Men Didn't Know About Women Before Starting To Live With Them, As Shared In This Online Group I never knew what soft sheets felt like until I spent the night with a girl for the first time. Who knew what thread count was? Women. Women know. Most men do not.

I was 17 and remember laying in her bed and was like “why the f**k is bed as soft as a cloud?!” She laughed and just thought I was being funny. When she laid in my bed she understood. My sheets felt like cardboard by comparison. That’s when she taught me about thread count for sheets. Such an eye opener.

crewchief0206 , femme run Report

0points
POST
#38

They love to announce when they need to pee

Edit: mandatory “I didn’t think this was gunna blow up” post, thanks for 2k and I’m happy to see it’s a universal thing and not anecdotal

Rougz75 Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!