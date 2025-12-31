Men on Reddit have recently been revealing the most interesting behaviors they’ve observed since they started living with a woman. From leaving her hair all over the house to crying for seemingly no reason, these traits are just some examples of why living with your girlfriend or wife never gets boring. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you some more insight into what it’s like to be a woman, and be sure to upvote the behaviors that perfectly describe something that you (or your partner ) does!

No gender is a monolith. People are complex individuals with their own sets of unique quirks . And if you live with someone long enough, you’ll start to pick up on their idiosyncrasies. But if they’re a woman and you’re a man, they might have a long list of habits that you’re unfamiliar with…

#1 “Are you hungry”? Means “I’m hungry and I want you to be hungry with me”.

RELATED:

#2 Tiny bundles of hair on the shower walls that she's definitely going to remember to throw out afterwards.

#3 Period munchies are a ravenous pit that isn't exclusive to chocolate and pays no respect to complimentary flavors. She will eat spicy pickles, caramel and cool ranch doritos then crave tuna salad 30 min later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The urge to move furniture around the room to make it look different. Happens a couple times a year.

#5 She doesn't want me to fix it. She just wants me to listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 That one of the kindest things I could do was always offer to scratch her back where her bra straps had been when it comes off for the evening haha.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Shower waters heated by the caldera of Mount Doom...

#8 "I'm going to take a shower but I'm not going to wash my hair".

#9 Monica’s closet is a real thing. What you can see is spotless but if it’s behind a door or in a drawer it doesn’t matter what it looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 That all those cute looks require real effort to put together and should be appreciated but not expected.

#11 The volume of cosmetic products that end up in the bathroom. My partner doesn't even wear make up every day and even when she does it's very little. Yet somehow every time I open the bathroom cabinet some kind of potion falls out into the sink.

#12 A pile of "maybe I'll dress it again later" clothes that stays there for a whole week and then goes directly to laundry, not worn again later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 That they goo hoard everything. Every bottle of something or another, will have only a drop, then gets left in the bathroom forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 How much TP that they go through.

#15 The sheer joy of a dress with pockets.

#16 So... many... pillows. My god. I had two on my bed before and now there are at least ten, and some on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Literally every inch of real estate in the bathroom: Countertops, hooks, rods, shelves, soap niches, shower caddies, etc….



It all belongs to them now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Crying is often a process, often not a crisis.



What makes a lot of men generally cry (especially Gen X and prior) is really serious things. A close family member of friend, a beloved pet, or the death scene from Star Trek II. You know, the serious stuff.



For a lot of people though, it can be a way to process things. Many times less serious things.



For a while I reacted to crying as if it were really really serious and was hesitant to even engage, thinking of what it would take me to cry.



Everyone's crying treshold is different. I learned not to assume what mine was matched with partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Shower products. My entire life I used body wash for everything. She has fifty bottles for, I have no idea.

#20 That she almost never wants a logical response when venting and opening up. She just wants to be heard and understood.



When she opens up I ask what she'd prefer.

#21 Tell you she’s getting food or a sweet treat but will get mad if you don’t also indulge in said food or sweet treat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I didn’t realize how much time goes into getting ready even on “lazy” days. Also the amount of emotional processing that happens internally before anything is said was eye opening. I used to think silence meant nothing was happening, turns out a lot is happening lol. Made me way more patient once I noticed it.

#23 Bags, from grocery bags to hand bags to gym bags…so many bags…bags everywhere 😂.

#24 The constant fear of protecting themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Apparently there are different “levels” of showering. And they don’t just wash everything at the same time everyday.



Like they can do a body wash and no hair, a hair wash, a shave, conditioner and shampoo, and spa day.



And men just… wash.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Those hair pin things...... Everywhere.

#27 Hair up in a bun? Didn't want to wash and dry it that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Massive farts in her sleep.



Also making nonsensical statements such as “I’m gonna draw 10” in her sleep.



Man I love that woman.

#29 Peeing with the door slightly ajar.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Not drinking enough water.

#31 Heading out on quick notice is now impossible. I always need to factor in the time to 'get ready'. For me it is always a 30 second affair of putting on my shirt and trousers, shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I didn’t realise how important candles were.

#33 Social circle maintenance. She's incredible at it. Once we moved in together I realized just how many friend groups she has, and she somehow manages to nurture all of those relationships and values all of them.





Makes me feel like a hermit next to her but it's still impressive af. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 The amount of toilet paper they go through. My roommate and I bought what was at least a six month supply of toilet paper for the two of us when my wife moved in with us. It was gone in two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 75% of the laundry is various small black stretchy things that cannot be folded



There are apparently serious, logical reasons why each one of the 17 moisturisers has a place and purpose in the bathroom



Even though I can clean a bathroom I don’t do it right



Girls can and are exactly as gross as boys.

#36 They wear broken belts, jeans w popped buttons, stained shirts camouflaged by jackets they can’t take off … Backstage in girl world is full of secrets!

#37 That there are two basins and four drawers to the bathroom vanity. None of the shelves are mine. The counter space between the right basin in the wall in where my soap tray and folded hand towel go, no other counter space is mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 It’s like they’ve unlocked a secret superpower: lava resistance. While the rest of us step into the shower and scream if the water is even slightly above “warm tea,” these women crank the dial until the bathroom looks like a sauna sponsored by Mount Vesuvius.

#39 "Everything shower".

#40 Constantly asking where i'm going whenever i get up. Even if it is to the kitchen or bathroom. I also realized that if they ask you what you're thinking about, it means they love you.

Having a dream and being mad at me for what i did in her dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 How much time they spend talking to you about people you barely know. This applies to daughters too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 They mentally rehearse conversations that never happen, then feel relief or annoyance based on the imaginary outcome.

#43 How she farts. The breaking of the ice fart is also different from girl to girl. One of my exes got excited, then just stopped, looked at me, lifted her leg, and then let out a monstrous roaring fart. She then giggled and ran off.



Another girl I dated, she ate a lot of protein as she was super fit, and she would just fart over and over and laugh.



Then another girl I dated, she was the silent type, she’d sneak one on you and you would smell it but no hear it. Dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I was surprised how my girlfriend reacted to me scratching her scalp with my fingers while we're cuddling. Just running my fingers through her hair while she lay on my shoulder or chest was literally enough to put her to sleep in like a minute from being totally awake.



Honestly I think she's part feline, she was basically purring...

#45 How many things they wear that can’t go through the dryer—and how angry they get when you do the laundry and accidentally put these things in the dryer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 She’s either buying stuff or scrolling through stuff she wants to buy next. It’s like a full-time job, but with online carts and wishlists.

#47 Shampoo bottle graveyard in the corner of the shower.





Wet bars and panties hanging on lines strung anywhere in the bathroom (Discovered when you walk face first into them one night when you get out of bed to go to the bathroom)





Mysterious small plastic bags full of wrird food items like chciken feet or black seaweed or tree ear in the fridge. (Wife is Chinese)





Bedroom wardobe that we are supposed to share "50/50" over time becoming 80/20. (80% hers, 20% mine).

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Constantly on her phone "just checking in with her friends group" when I know she's actually reporting back to her home planet, Venus.

#49 When I've been sat on the sofa with women while watching TV (this has happened with my ex wife and two separate girlfriends after we split) if they were the ones using the remote to put something on, instead of putting the remote down on the coffee table in front of them they would give me the remote, and then I'd be the one to put it down on the coffee table. I have no idea why, I'm not a big believer in the whole men are like this and women are like that, but it's happened with enough women at this point that it's something I've noticed as a woman thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The habit of removing makeup before the bed for an hour.

#51 The fact that they’re as interested and vulnerable as I was. I was raised in an obviously, religious environment by my icon and put women in an unreasonable position. We’re all way more alike, than we are different is all I will elaborate on.

#52 Six extra pillows, none of which are used to rest a head on, on the bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 There are creams, tonics, cleansers, toners, oils, gels - you name it - for every part of the face and body.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 They don’t know what they want for dinner but definitely know what they don’t want once you suggest it.

#55 The requirement to have a small covered trashcan in the bathroom next to the toilet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Came here to write **hair**, but it's already everywhere in the comments - just like at home..

#57 The bathroom is now a beauty lab, not a bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 The fixation with cushions on bed - no one sees the bed and as a male I don’t care / I just want a decent pillow or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My gal has this quirky little habit of trying to choke me in my sleep with her hair.

She hasn't cut it in nearly 20 years, and it is a long and thick curtain of hair that she just casually throws over my face in the night.



I would tell you all the places I've found her hair on my body, randomly. But I don't need to get banned from the sub.



Help. Me.

#60 Sleeping next to them is like sleeping next to a thermonuclear weapon.

#61 Period farts rise straight from the depths of the darkest places on earth where unknown evils dwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Shoe hoarders are REAL.

#63 Never had a GF that didn’t take up most of my allotted storage space in both the bathroom and the bedroom closet.

#64 They are extremely slow shoppers.

#65 Nothing really gender-specific. I just learned that people have their own routines, really. I was surprised that one of my girlfriends only took baths, if that counts. I get bored easily, so I like to get in the shower, clean myself, and get out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 They love cups - they have 2.4 million cups - they never use said 2.4 million cup. The cups take up every cabinet. The cups are often impractical or from a memory or because they’re cute. There are cups everywhere.

#67 I knew there was lotion. I didn't understand the quantity of lotion.

#68 I can’t speak for all girls, but I discovered after 19 years that my wife would throw out my clothes if she didn’t like them or thought they should be retired. I would ask if she had seen an item and she would deadpan say no. She admitted it after 19 years. That gaslighting was indicative of a lot more. We are no longer married.

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Rage cleaning.