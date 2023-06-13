If laughter is the best medicine, then memes are over-the-counter medication, available everywhere on the internet. There are also so many different types of memes about pretty much any topic or from a certain community that you’re bound to find something for you.

Today, we’re sharing memes that will probably be at least a little relatable to everyone, shared by the aptly named IG page Memelord.

With the scene set, let's talk about memes.

#1

desdelboy Report

#2

memelord Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have gotten his Ancestry.com results back.

#3

memelord Report

Dekinnis
Dekinnis
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ITS JSCHLATT AND JAMBO (oops left caps on)

Have you ever thought about what memes are, anyway? That word is used so often, in “did you see that meme I sent you?” and “I love these kinds of memes”, that we don’t really think about its origin anymore. 

For example, the word ‘chair’ - what makes a chair a chair? 

Well, it turns out that word may come from the 12th-13th century, referring to a bishop’s throne, which in turn, stems from the latin ‘cathedra’, meaning ‘seat’.

So what is a meme?
#4

memelord Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great news! I'm not the one who gave you an STD!!

#5

memelord Report

#6

pubitypets Report

The memes we talk about nowadays are from the internet - internet memes. Regular memes are defined on Wikipedia as “an idea, behavior, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person within a culture and often carries symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme.”

According to the “explain like I’m five” Reddit community, memes are units of culture - ideas, jokes, phrases, stories.
#7

memelord Report

#8

pubitypets Report

Nonesuch
Nonesuch
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Started off at $1 a kiss, then the cat copped an attitude

#9

pubitypets Report

Memes have a curious trait - they’re like genes - the successful ones replicate, remain in the public consciousness and spread, while the bad ones drop away and are forgotten.

Retention and transmission therefore are very important to these “meme genes.” They need to stay in people’s consciousness, as the more a certain meme is used, the longer its lifespan becomes. 

But they also need to be transmitted to other people so they can ‘infect’ even more people, stay in the public consciousness longer, hopefully be transmitted again, and so on.
#10

memelord Report

Nonesuch
Nonesuch
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's heading for the jugular!!!

#11

mememanmyles Report

#12

memelord Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's just a receding treading. Noone will notice

What’s really interesting is that the definition of internet memes or memes in general is a meme itself now. What I mean by this is that we’ve transformed the definition of “meme” and now use it to refer to pictures with slight variations in them or a banner of text above them.

So this idea, as mentioned previously, is engrained in the public consciousness so deeply now that it has mutated the original definition - memes are not units of culture, but rather funny pictures to us.
#13

memelord Report

#14

memelord Report

Spidercat
Spidercat
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same... but a cat instead of Batman.

#15

memelord Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Jesus wasn't crucified, he still would have died young due to poor nutritional choices.

#16

memelord Report

One of the first widespread memes was “Kilroy was here,” a little graffiti doodle with the same tagline. It rose in popularity during World War II and can still be encountered in the wild from time to time. 

If you were to think about it, are there memes that have stuck with you since your youth till now? Consider the “shut up and take my money” meme, which isn’t hugely popular nowadays, but can still be found as a common expression. Or that image of the guy with his girlfriend, leering at another girl and making his girl jealous - did you know that image has been around since 2017? That’s like, 6 years now, I hope I made you feel old.
#17

memelord Report

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since people wear ties at the base of the neck and not the chin level, I'd say 2.

#18

memelord Report

#19

pubitypets Report

Libstak
Libstak
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's show time...what you got?

#20

britishmemes Report

#21

memelord Report

Earth Janitor
Earth Janitor
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pierce a hole in the bottom and then return to fridge upside down. Done.

#22

memelord Report

Juniper_theBoredPanda12
Juniper_theBoredPanda12
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was lucky enough to get a. Partner last year and I have never been happier so if you are in a toxic relationship there is no way out (in my experience) so I know it's a cliche but there are more fish in the sea!

#23

memelord Report

#24

mememanmyles Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is condescending. Condescending means talking down to people.

#25

memelord Report

Nonesuch
Nonesuch
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, doctors become contotionists on those stools.

#26

memelord Report

#27

memelord Report

#28

memelord Report

#29

uncledoomer Report

Earth Janitor
Earth Janitor
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An extra 4%!!! That's out of control.

#30

adamgreattweet Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

English Bulldog: Oi K******d! I am barking at you, you complete twonk!

#31

memelord Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So no one thought to get the cars out the way first?

#32

mememanmyles Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After 6pm? Go nuts! It's The Purge from the evening onwards.

#33

pubitypets Report

#34

memelord Report

#35

memelord Report

Juniper_theBoredPanda12
Juniper_theBoredPanda12
1 hour ago (edited)
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is up with Sreya though?! I mean it's true but don't say it!

#36

memelord Report

#37

memelord Report

#38

_hollaa Report

Luke T
Luke T
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People use it against us

#39

memelord Report

#40

memelord Report

