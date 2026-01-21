“Performative”: Meghan Trainor’s Pic With Secret Surrogate Baby Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor wanted a big family, and a big family she has!

The 32-year-old singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed a newborn girl and became a happy family of five.

However, she faced cruel backlash for her baby announcement, with one saying, “She didn’t want to ruin her new skinny body.”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara had some exciting baby news to share

Meghan Trainor posing in a cream satin top with puffed sleeves, smiling against a metallic curtain backdrop.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Highlights Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are now a family of five.

The singer revealed the name and shared pictures of their newborn baby girl.

Despite the good news, haters online viciously trolled her for welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

“So many celebrities are doing surrogates. They want to keep their figures and not have any of the discomforts of pregnancy,” read one comment.

On January 18, 2026, Meghan Trainor welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and shared pictures of herself cradling her bundle of joy.

The pop star revealed the little one’s name, saying her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, helped pick the middle name.

Woman holding newborn baby wrapped in white towel, emotional moment captured with secret surrogate baby reveal.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the family bonding with the newborn.

The All About That Bass singer said they were “forever grateful” to the doctors, nurses, and the medical team that made this “dream possible.”

The singer revealed the name of her newborn baby girl, whom they welcomed with the help of a “superwoman surrogate”

Newborn baby peacefully sleeping wrapped in a pink blanket, related to Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby news.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Comment on Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby photo expressing surprise and privacy concerns from social media user.

Meghan said this was the “safest way” for them to “continue growing” their family, after having “endless conversations” with doctors throughout the journey.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name,” she added. “We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

The singer, who is dropping her seventh album Toy With Me in April, previously spoke about the number of children she hopes to have in total.

Two young boys wearing big brother shirts look at a newborn baby in a hospital bed with a secret surrogate baby theme.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Facebook comment criticizing surrogacy, highlighting the ethical concerns about Meghan Trainor’s secret surrogate baby.

Comment from Rosemary Unrein praising Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby with supportive and positive sentiments.

“Each kid’s going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!” she told People in 2023.

The Made You Look singer admitted parenting “isn’t easy,” but being a mom was still her “favorite thing in the world.”

“Parents just need more support,” she told Today last year. “I want four kids and I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I know that’s what my heart really wants, so I’m going to figure it out with my team of soldiers and angels around me. We will find a way.”

The pop diva revealed the exact number of kids she wants to raise

Meghan Trainor sitting on a sofa wearing a black outfit and high heels in a modern room with city view at night.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Comment about Meghan Trainor’s secret surrogate baby with a laughing emoji reacting to Wegovy mention.

While talking about how she manages her career and her family life, she said “therapy, [her] antidepressants, and [her] entire team” help her “do it all.”

“I have an incredible nanny who’s here Monday through Friday. My mother lives down the street from me and is always there for me,” she added.

“My husband is also so supportive,” she went on to say. “My managers and my team are my family — they’re at my house all the time and making sure my schedule is kids-first, then work. And I have incredible doctors.”

Meghan Trainor cradling newborn baby wrapped in blanket while wearing rainbow-patterned pajamas in soft indoor lighting.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Comment reading Marty Kephara discussing Meghan Trainor’s secret surrogate baby and performative behavior in a casual tone.

Comment praising Meghan Trainor’s bonding moment with secret surrogate baby, highlighting skin to skin importance.

Although Meghan seemed ecstatic to announce the welcome of baby #3 this month, haters online viciously trolled her for choosing surrogacy.

“She didn’t want to ruin her new skinny body…. Don’t blame her though if do it if I was rich,” one said, while another wrote, “She couldn’t let herself get fat again, oz*mpic wouldn’t allow it.”

“Why does she look like she’s gonna be breast-feeding the baby when it was surrogate?” one asked online.

“Why do they always give them names like that?” asked one netizen

Young child lying next to newborn baby in floral outfit, capturing Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby moment performative scene.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“Via surrogate but posing like she gave birth herself?” asked another.

Another wrote, “Why she acting like she did it?”

Others shared in the happiness and pointed out that parents could opt for surrogacy for a variety of reasons, hence making it unfair to pass judgment.

“So many celebrities are doing surrogates. They want to keep their figures and not have any of the discomforts of pregnancy. If you can’t conceive then I understand,” one said.

New parents smiling with their newborn wrapped in a blanket in a hospital room, highlighting surrogate baby news.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Another wrote, “It’s crazy how ppl just jump to their own conclusions before knowing the real reason why she chose that route…smh.”

“I love that she’s taking time for skin to skin! Such an important bonding moment, and when you aren’t able to carry, I’m sure that moment is so much more magical!” read another comment.

“People should stop judging you don’t know what her particular medical conditions are or private reasons are anyone can use the surrogate some may need it some may want it, but it’s purpose,” wrote another. “Why do people have to be cruel instead of understanding and knowing that there is another way that should be celebrated and brought forth so people can realizethat there are surrogates out there to be used when needed?”

“Ah, she bought a womb?” one crudely asked

Twitter user Katie criticizes skin-to-skin contact as performative in context of Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby.

Image credits: thebereanmillen

Tweet discussing Meghan Trainor’s secret surrogate baby with a skeptical comment about buying a womb.

Image credits: AntiPar2ival

Tweet discussing opinions on Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby and the experience of surrogacy.

Image credits: ThatNFTGawd

Tweet discussing Meghan Trainor’s photo with secret surrogate baby and public reactions online at early morning.

Image credits: PauluzRFRM

CFChris tweeting about Hollywood using other women’s bodies as vessels, sparking reactions to Meghan Trainor’s secret surrogate baby.

Image credits: EmenaIo

Tweet by user Tammie McDonald discussing reactions to Meghan Trainor's performative pic with secret surrogate baby.

Image credits: TammieMcDonal17

Screenshot of a tweet questioning Meghan Trainor’s performative behavior regarding her secret surrogate baby news.

Image credits: Lor_dmills

Tweet discussing Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby and public reactions expressing disbelief and shock.

Image credits: ThoughtCrimes80

Tweet criticizing surrogacy as human trafficking, calling for it to be illegal in civilized countries.

Image credits: TheRealDexs

Tweet stating we should stop normalizing buying babies in response to Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby news.

Image credits: LaxusTS

Tweet criticizing the ethics of using a secret surrogate baby, linked to Meghan Trainor's performative image controversy.

Image credits: valentine_aiff

Tweet discussing Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby, questioning the necessity of using a surrogate with existing kids.

Image credits: kalxes

Tweet discussing opinions on Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby, highlighting public reactions and performative claims.

Image credits: CHANHEEW0RLD

Tweet reading so tired of celebrities normalizing surrogacy, relating to Meghan Trainor's secret surrogate baby story.

Image credits: Crimson_cloudz

Tweet discussing the performative nature of Meghan Trainor’s pic with secret surrogate baby sparking wide reactions online.

Image credits: PlunkingOtter

Tweet by user chy discussing the connection between Ozempic use and surrogate in a social media post.

Image credits: angelsswift