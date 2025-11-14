“Stretch Marks On Your Skin”: Meghan Trainor Brutally Hits Back At Haters Over Her Transformation
Meghan Trainor admitted she’s been “getting a lot of hate” after flaunting her 60-pound weight loss transformation and undergoing cosmetic surgery.
The 31-year-old singer is currently enjoying her new era, focusing on family, music, and, most of all, her health.
But she admitted the online chatter about her weight loss can sting.
- She dropped the lead single 'Still Don’t Care' from her upcoming album 'Toy With Me,' expected to be released in April.
- The single was not just a teaser of the album but also a message to trolls criticizing her weight loss.
- “I'm taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that,” she said.
Meghan Trainor is gearing up for a busy 2026, which will see her next album Toy With Me release in April and her Get In Girl Tour kick off in June.
She dropped the lead single from the upcoming album Still Don’t Care this week, giving fans a taste of her seventh full-length album.
But Still Don’t Care wasn’t just meant to be a teaser for the album; it’s also her message to online trolls who have been persistently commenting on her weight and appearance in recent months.
“I was getting a lot of hate when I started posting more pictures of … my fitness journey and my health journey. And I didn’t really expect that,” she told the Associated Press. “I would get really upset at comments and I was like, ‘I wish I didn’t feel like this. I wish I didn’t give them so much power.’”
The singer dropped the lead single Still Don’t Care from her upcoming album Toy With Me
The singer said the mood on her social media pages took a noticeable turn after she started sharing her dramatic transformation with fans.
“My page is usually a friendly, happy, mom-loving place, but it took a dark turn,” she told People.
“People started commenting about my body, saying I’m too thin, and that they don’t recognize me anymore,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve just been focusing so hard on my health and my fitness that I’ve never felt better.”
“So, I was confused and sad and was like, ‘Oh, it’s almost worse now.’ I don’t know what happened,” she added.
After finding herself crying over some of the comments, the Me Too singer addressed the issue in therapy and eventually wrote a song about it.
“That’s the same sh** I’ve heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out, but I wanna fit in / ‘You’re a little too loud,’ ‘stretch marks on your skin,’” she sang in Still Don’t Care.
The track Still Don’t Care isn’t just a teaser of the album but also a message to online trolls scrutinizing her weight
Meghan said this is the “first time ever” that she’s “taking care of [her] health to the highest level” after welcoming her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara.
“I’ve never felt better, and I look incredible. I feel great,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And that’s when people attack me.”
“I’m taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that,” she said.
The All About That Bass singer has been open about her weight loss transformation and the lifestyle changes she’s made to achieve it.
After her son Riley was born in February 2021, she and her husband did the “75 Hard” challenge, which is a 75-day weight-loss program that includes exercises and a rigid diet plan.
“Then, we heard more and more of our friends, and even our doctors, were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” she said in an episode of her Workin’ On It podcast with her husband.
The pop diva has been open about her weight loss journey, including using Mounjaro and making other lifestyle changes
The pop diva and the Spy Kids star decided to add Mounjaro to their weight-loss regimen, and they continued working out.
“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” she said.
“We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”
Earlier this year, the Made You Look singer told fans that she underwent a breast lift and augmentation to alter her “sagging” breasts.
She spoke about how she and her husband were ecstatic about the “perky” results.
“I love my results so much,” she said in her announcement video in March. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”
“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.
Meghan said she and her husband were ecstatic about the “perky” results of her cosmetic procedure
After going under the knife, Meghan changed up the lyrics of her hit song All About That Bass while performing at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival in May.
“It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang in the original.
But during her May performance, she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”
Her transformation was met with immense scrutiny online. But loyal fans rallied behind her with support.
Even fellow singer SZA asked trolls to back off.
“These comments are ab*sive!” the singer commented on one of Meghan’s posts.
“As [a] complete outsider YALL ARE AB*SING HER,” she added. “If u have any decency pls stop.”
Fellow singer SZA slammed netizens for their “ab*sive” comments and asked people to back off
In light of releasing her song Still Don’t Care, Meghan said she’s trying to “stop caring” about what others think.
“I’m rewiring my brain to finally believe this. And I know when I sing it a hundred times, I will,” she told People in the interview published this week.
“So, I recommend playing [Still Don’t Care] every morning and learning every word and screaming it as loud as you can until you start believing it, because that’s what it takes. It takes a lot of work,” she added.
The Dear Future Husband also spoke about how she took eight months to work on her upcoming album.
She said she got so exhausted from the process that she visited her dentist with a burning tongue, only to be told it was the result of stress.
“I exhausted myself, and I went a little too hard. I got excited to be home with the kids and work on my songs, but then I definitely, I overdid it, and my body started doing weird things, giving me signals,” she told the Associated Press.
She said the process this time was different because she normally writes a song in one day and is “done with it.”
“But each song on this album took, like, months to finish,” she added. “So that was the only difference from this album than any other album I’ve done.”
Haters continued criticizing the singer, while fans cheered her on after her latest announcements
Not a fan,but she shouldn't give a hoot what ANYONE says.As long as she is happy with where she is and looks. Like I taught my children, sticks and stones can break bone but words can only hurt you if you let them, also if you can say anything nice then shut the f up. Your a beautiful woman
