“Stretch Marks On Your Skin”: Meghan Trainor Brutally Hits Back At Haters Over Her Transformation

Meghan Trainor admitted she’s been “getting a lot of hate” after flaunting her 60-pound weight loss transformation and undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The 31-year-old singer is currently enjoying her new era, focusing on family, music, and, most of all, her health.

But she admitted the online chatter about her weight loss can sting.

She dropped the lead single 'Still Don’t Care' from her upcoming album 'Toy With Me,' expected to be released in April.

The single was not just a teaser of the album but also a message to trolls criticizing her weight loss.

“I'm taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that,” she said.

Meghan Trainor wearing a pink outfit, posing indoors, relating to stretch marks on your skin and body transformation.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Meghan Trainor is gearing up for a busy 2026, which will see her next album Toy With Me release in April and her Get In Girl Tour kick off in June.

She dropped the lead single from the upcoming album Still Don’t Care this week, giving fans a taste of her seventh full-length album.

Meghan Trainor posing in teal outfit with mesh gloves against pink background highlighting stretch marks on skin.

Image credits: meghantrainor

But Still Don’t Care wasn’t just meant to be a teaser for the album; it’s also her message to online trolls who have been persistently commenting on her weight and appearance in recent months.

“I was getting a lot of hate when I started posting more pictures of … my fitness journey and my health journey. And I didn’t really expect that,” she told the Associated Press. “I would get really upset at comments and I was like, ‘I wish I didn’t feel like this. I wish I didn’t give them so much power.’”

Meghan Trainor speaking about stretch marks on your skin and addressing hate during her transformation interview.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The singer said the mood on her social media pages took a noticeable turn after she started sharing her dramatic transformation with fans.

“My page is usually a friendly, happy, mom-loving place, but it took a dark turn,” she told People.

“People started commenting about my body, saying I’m too thin, and that they don’t recognize me anymore,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve just been focusing so hard on my health and my fitness that I’ve never felt better.”

“So, I was confused and sad and was like, ‘Oh, it’s almost worse now.’ I don’t know what happened,” she added.

Meghan Trainor speaking confidently in a bright room, addressing stretch marks on your skin and personal transformation.

Image credits: meghantrainor

After finding herself crying over some of the comments, the Me Too singer addressed the issue in therapy and eventually wrote a song about it.

“That’s the same sh** I’ve heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out, but I wanna fit in / ‘You’re a little too loud,’ ‘stretch marks on your skin,’” she sang in Still Don’t Care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Social media comment highlighting transformation and new look, related to stretch marks on your skin discussions.

Meghan said this is the “first time ever” that she’s “taking care of [her] health to the highest level” after welcoming her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara.

“I’ve never felt better, and I look incredible. I feel great,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And that’s when people attack me.”

“I’m taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that,” she said.

Meghan Trainor wearing a shimmering outfit, posing confidently with flowing hair, showcasing stretch marks on your skin.

Image credits: meghantrainor

The All About That Bass singer has been open about her weight loss transformation and the lifestyle changes she’s made to achieve it.

After her son Riley was born in February 2021, she and her husband did the “75 Hard” challenge, which is a 75-day weight-loss program that includes exercises and a rigid diet plan.

“Then, we heard more and more of our friends, and even our doctors, were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” she said in an episode of her Workin’ On It podcast with her husband.

Meghan Trainor smiling confidently, addressing stretch marks on your skin and responding to criticism about her transformation.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Comment on social media expressing support and kindness in response to stretch marks on your skin discussions.

Comment on social media expressing disbelief about someone's actions related to stretch marks on skin transformation.

The pop diva and the Spy Kids star decided to add Mounjaro to their weight-loss regimen, and they continued working out.

“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” she said.

“We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Screenshot of a social media comment about Meghan Trainor’s skin transformation featuring stretch marks on her skin.

Comment defending Meghan Trainor's skin transformation and stretch marks, emphasizing body positivity and self-acceptance.

Earlier this year, the Made You Look singer told fans that she underwent a breast lift and augmentation to alter her “sagging” breasts.

She spoke about how she and her husband were ecstatic about the “perky” results.

“I love my results so much,” she said in her announcement video in March. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

Meghan Trainor posing confidently showcasing stretch marks on her skin during a transformation.

Image credits: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media/meghantrainor

After going under the knife, Meghan changed up the lyrics of her hit song All About That Bass while performing at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival in May.

“It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang in the original.

But during her May performance, she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”

A man and a woman discussing stretch marks on your skin and responding to criticism during an interview.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Comment discussing personal brand and appearance in relation to stretch marks on your skin during Meghan Trainor’s transformation debate.

Her transformation was met with immense scrutiny online. But loyal fans rallied behind her with support.

Even fellow singer SZA asked trolls to back off.

“These comments are ab*sive!” the singer commented on one of Meghan’s posts.

“As [a] complete outsider YALL ARE AB*SING HER,” she added. “If u have any decency pls stop.”

Woman taking a mirror selfie wearing a leopard print corset and jacket, focusing on stretch marks on skin transformation.

Image credits: sza

Comment from user sza addressing negativity and a***e, urging kindness and stopping hateful remarks about stretch marks on skin.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Comment from user sza saying Ur voice is beautiful and so are you with a purple heart emoji, relating to stretch marks on your skin.

Image credits: meghantrainor

In light of releasing her song Still Don’t Care, Meghan said she’s trying to “stop caring” about what others think.

“I’m rewiring my brain to finally believe this. And I know when I sing it a hundred times, I will,” she told People in the interview published this week.

“So, I recommend playing [Still Don’t Care] every morning and learning every word and screaming it as loud as you can until you start believing it, because that’s what it takes. It takes a lot of work,” she added.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The Dear Future Husband also spoke about how she took eight months to work on her upcoming album.

She said she got so exhausted from the process that she visited her dentist with a burning tongue, only to be told it was the result of stress.

“I exhausted myself, and I went a little too hard. I got excited to be home with the kids and work on my songs, but then I definitely, I overdid it, and my body started doing weird things, giving me signals,” she told the Associated Press.

She said the process this time was different because she normally writes a song in one day and is “done with it.”

“But each song on this album took, like, months to finish,” she added. “So that was the only difference from this album than any other album I’ve done.”

Comment text on social media expressing mixed feelings about transformation and stretch marks on your skin.

Comment on social media discussing stretch marks on your skin and personal transformation empowerment.

User comment addressing body image and stretch marks on your skin amid public scrutiny and transformation discussions online.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing appearance, related to stretch marks on your skin discussions.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning changes despite being perfect before, related to stretch marks on your skin.

A social media comment expressing frustration with fitting in, relating to stretch marks on your skin discussions.

Comment on social media post criticizing appearance, referencing stretch marks on your skin in a public discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading She looked better before tbh, related to stretch marks on your skin conversation.

Social media comment expressing shock and sadness about someone's transformation related to stretch marks on skin.

Comment criticizing weight loss and body image, discussing health and size in a social media post about stretch marks on your skin.

Comment on Meghan Trainor's post addressing stretch marks on your skin and her response to critics about her transformation.

Comment praising Meghan Trainor's transformation and addressing opinions about stretch marks on your skin.

Comment highlighting the importance of health and body positivity despite changes and stretch marks on your skin.

Comment about negativity and self-care related to stretch marks on your skin and personal transformation.

Comment on social media about drama related to stretch marks on your skin and Meghan Trainor’s transformation response.

Comment on social media expressing support and telling others to stop criticizing Meghan Trainor's skin transformation.